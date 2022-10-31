Read full article on original website
Overnight fire damages garage in Luzerne County
LARKSVILLE, Pa. — Crews battled an overnight fire in Luzerne County. It happened at a home on Mountain Road in Larksville around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Calls came for flames and smoke at a garage next to a home. Officials say three people went to the hospital to get checked...
Video: PA Fire Truck Bypasses Railroad Crossing Gate in Front of Train Responding to Fire
The driver of a Tamaqua Fire Department fire engine made a split-second decision Saturday to bypass railroad crossing gates and pass in front of an oncoming train responding to a fire in an apartment building. At about 4:30 p.m. the fire department was called to 117 West Broad Street in...
Mahanoy City fire alarm boxes now out of service
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — "So all you do is just pull this down," said Mahanoy City Fire Chief Dan Markiewicz, as he shows Newswatch 16 what it was like to call 911 during the World War One era, alerting fire companies with a flick of a switch. "Back in...
Truck crashes into rest area in Monroe County
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County Thursday morning sent the driver to the hospital. It happened before 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Pocono Township, near Tannersville. The driver lost control and went into the Crescent Lake Rest Area,...
Coroner identifies victims of Sunbury house fire
Sunbury, Pa. — Victims of Saturday's fatal fire in Sunbury were identified on Wednesday. According to a report by Newsradio 1070 WKOK, a mother and her three-year-old son died in the blaze. Abrianna Anstey, 23, and Brayden Anstey, 3, died due to carbon monoxide toxicity, according to the Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley. The manner of death, according to the coroner, was "accidental." ...
Plans for community center in Monroe County set back by vandals
MOUNTAINHOME, Pa. — Broken glass and graffiti are evidence of the damage done by vandals at the former Barrett Elementary Center near Mountainhome. "It's very frustrating because we have plans for the building, and this is just adding additional cost and time to our plan," said Barrett Township Supervisor Pamela Gardsy.
One lane reopened after I-81 south crash
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT states one lane of Interstate 81 south has reopened following a crash. According to PennDOT, exit 185, the President Biden Expressway in Scranton closed earlier Thursday for a crash. Details on the crash are limited at this time. PennDOT said they reopened one lane of traffic around 1:30 p.m. […]
Upper Nazareth man flees police at more than 100 mph before crashing, authorities say
A 28-year-old Upper Nazareth Township man was arrested Wednesday night after leading Palmerton police on a car chase from Carbon County into Northampton County before crashing, court papers say. Zayne J. Laubach, of the 3400 block of Nathaniel Drive, was arraigned Thursday morning before District Judge William J. Kisser in...
Bethlehem Village Shoppes strip mall sold for $6.35M
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Bethlehem Village Shoppes, a strip mall on the east side of Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township, has been sold for $6.35 million, according to Northampton County property records. That is $1.85 million more than the price it went for just over two years ago. The...
UPDATE: Two Left Homeless after Danville House Fire
DANVILLE – Two people are were left homeless after a two-alarm house fire in Danville Tuesday morning. According to the Montour County Firewire, the blaze was first reported just before 10 a.m. in the 300 block of Gullicks Court. Crews at the scene say no injuries were reported and...
$1M in state funding will help renovate long-vacant Banana Joe’s in Allentown
After years of sitting empty at the gateway to Downtown Allentown, the former home to the Banana Joe’s nightclub is seeing new interest. The old train station at Hamilton and South Third streets is receiving $1 million in funding from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, part of a list of Lehigh Valley projects receiving checks in this round.
Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
Authorities investigate fire that tore through part of downtown Tamaqua
TAMAQUA, Pa. - Schuylkill County authorities are working to figure out what caused a raging fire that devastated part of downtown Tamaqua. Firefighters spent hours battling the blaze that ripped through a row of buildings Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. On Sunday, debris was being shoveled off of the sidewalk...
2 Northampton County businesses to expand, create jobs with $9M in state loans
A pair of Northampton County businesses plan to expand and create job growth with the help of low-interest loans totaling $9 million through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA). The loans announced Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf will support business growth in five Pennsylvania counties and will help to create...
Street Road reopens in Bensalem following hazardous materials incident
A portion of Street Road in Bensalem, Bucks County that was closed due to a hazardous materials incident has since reopened.
Family members devastated after deadly house fire in Sunbury
SUNBURY, Pa. — A memorial sits on the steps of a home on Walnut Street in Sunbury. This past weekend, 23-year-old Abrianna Anstey and her son, Brayden, died in the fire here. "They are going to be missed a lot. They meant a lot, and it is going to...
“Construction Of A Railroad Line” In Monroe County Among PA Projects To Receive Funding
Ten projects have recently received funding through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. Among those announced was the construction of a railroad line along the Pocono Mainline in Monroe County.
PennDOT is wrapping up another construction season
DUNMORE, Pa. — PennDOT held a news conference in Dunmore in March to announce federal funding would be coming to Pennsylvania as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It included an extra $50 million for this year that allowed PennDOT to make repairs on about 25 percent of all roads and bridges in northeastern Pennsylvania.
UPDATE: Two died from carbon monoxide in fire
SUNBURY, Pa. — The coroner has released the cause of death for the two victims in a deadly fire. Abrianna Anstey and her 3-year-old son Brayden died in the house fire on Walnut Street in Sunbury over the weekend. The coroner says they died from carbon monoxide poisoning. Their...
Man steals $2K from gambling machine at Monroe gas station, police say
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - State police in the Poconos are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who stole from a gas station store. The man picture in the surveillance photo above removed screws from the side of a gambling machine and stole nearly $2,000 in cash from the machine, police said.
