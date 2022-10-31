ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamaqua, PA

Newswatch 16

Truck crashes into rest area in Monroe County

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County Thursday morning sent the driver to the hospital. It happened before 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Pocono Township, near Tannersville. The driver lost control and went into the Crescent Lake Rest Area,...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Coroner identifies victims of Sunbury house fire

Sunbury, Pa. — Victims of Saturday's fatal fire in Sunbury were identified on Wednesday. According to a report by Newsradio 1070 WKOK, a mother and her three-year-old son died in the blaze. Abrianna Anstey, 23, and Brayden Anstey, 3, died due to carbon monoxide toxicity, according to the Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley. The manner of death, according to the coroner, was "accidental." ...
SUNBURY, PA
WBRE

One lane reopened after I-81 south crash

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT states one lane of Interstate 81 south has reopened following a crash.  According to PennDOT, exit 185, the President Biden Expressway in Scranton closed earlier Thursday for a crash. Details on the crash are limited at this time. PennDOT said they reopened one lane of traffic around 1:30 p.m. […]
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Village Shoppes strip mall sold for $6.35M

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Bethlehem Village Shoppes, a strip mall on the east side of Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township, has been sold for $6.35 million, according to Northampton County property records. That is $1.85 million more than the price it went for just over two years ago. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Two Left Homeless after Danville House Fire

DANVILLE – Two people are were left homeless after a two-alarm house fire in Danville Tuesday morning. According to the Montour County Firewire, the blaze was first reported just before 10 a.m. in the 300 block of Gullicks Court. Crews at the scene say no injuries were reported and...
DANVILLE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

$1M in state funding will help renovate long-vacant Banana Joe’s in Allentown

After years of sitting empty at the gateway to Downtown Allentown, the former home to the Banana Joe’s nightclub is seeing new interest. The old train station at Hamilton and South Third streets is receiving $1 million in funding from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, part of a list of Lehigh Valley projects receiving checks in this round.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Authorities investigate fire that tore through part of downtown Tamaqua

TAMAQUA, Pa. - Schuylkill County authorities are working to figure out what caused a raging fire that devastated part of downtown Tamaqua. Firefighters spent hours battling the blaze that ripped through a row of buildings Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. On Sunday, debris was being shoveled off of the sidewalk...
TAMAQUA, PA
Newswatch 16

PennDOT is wrapping up another construction season

DUNMORE, Pa. — PennDOT held a news conference in Dunmore in March to announce federal funding would be coming to Pennsylvania as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It included an extra $50 million for this year that allowed PennDOT to make repairs on about 25 percent of all roads and bridges in northeastern Pennsylvania.
DUNMORE, PA
Newswatch 16

UPDATE: Two died from carbon monoxide in fire

SUNBURY, Pa. — The coroner has released the cause of death for the two victims in a deadly fire. Abrianna Anstey and her 3-year-old son Brayden died in the house fire on Walnut Street in Sunbury over the weekend. The coroner says they died from carbon monoxide poisoning. Their...
SUNBURY, PA
