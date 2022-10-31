With inherited gene mutations from both parents, a woman in Spain is battling with 12 tumors in her body. As stated by the Spanish National Cancer Research Centre (CNIO), the woman first developed a tumor when still a baby and other tumors followed it within five years. 36 year-old-patient has developed twelve tumors, at least five of them malignant in her life. Each one has been of a unique kind and has affected a different area of the body.

