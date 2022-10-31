Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
Police officer in hospital after crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a crash on the Watterson Thursday. LMPD said that just after 3:30 p.m. an unmarked traffic vehicle was running radar on the Watterson near Crittenden Drive when he was rear ended by a driver not paying attention.
WLKY.com
Police looking for 3 juveniles in connection to robbery in Portland
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for three juveniles alleged to be involved in a robbery that happened on Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said the incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at 18th and Columbia streets in the Portland neighborhood. They said the suspects robbed a person...
Louisville officer sustains 'minor injuries' in rear-end crash, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police officer sustained "minor injuries" following a crash on the Henry Watterson Expressway. According to an LMPD spokesperson, an officer was running radar in the emergency lane of I-264 West near Crittenden Drive Thursday afternoon. While performing his duties, police said the officer's...
wdrb.com
LMPD officer, 1 other injured in multi-vehicle crash near Crittenden Drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer and one other person were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, an unmarked LMPD Traffic vehicle was running radar in the emergency lane on Interstate 264 westbound near Crittenden Drive around 3:30 p.m.
Wave 3
Man arrested after bank robbery in Madison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Madison, Indiana on Wednesday. According to the City of Madison Police Department, around 4p.m. Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson County Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery.
Wave 3
Man injured in South Louisville shooting; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in South Louisville on Wednesday night. Around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of South 2nd St. on reports of a shooting in the area, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. A man was...
WLKY.com
Police investigating shooting that sent 1 to hospital in Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital late Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 500 block of East Liberty Street, which is in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. LMPD said First Division officers responded to...
Man shot in Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after being shot in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood Wednesday night. Around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 500 block of East Liberty Street, according to an LMPD press release.
Louisville man indicted on carjacking, business robbery
A Louisville man was been indicted Wednesday after being charged with carjacking and a business robbery.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Suspect arrested in deadly Jacobs neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood that happened back in July. Late Tuesday night, around 11:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police said they arrested 19-year-old Armani Shrivers near Mellwood Avenue. The arrest is related to the shooting that...
wdrb.com
Texas man recovering after throat slit in downtown Louisville speaks about attack, strangers who helped him
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who survived a random, violent attack in downtown Louisville, is speaking out about the stranger who slashed his throat from ear to ear and the strangers who helped save his life. Oscar Sanchez lives in El Paso, Texas, but was in Louisville last month...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man injured in California neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after a man was shot in Louisville’s California neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers were called to the 1600 block of Gallagher Street on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff. As officers responded...
Wave 3
2 men charged in Labor Day homicide in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested two men in connection to a deadly shooting in Newburg back in September. Justin Kirk, 20, and Gregory Tolbert, 19, have been charged with murder in the shooting which occurred in the 1200 block of Dahl Road on Sept. 5, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed.
wdrb.com
Man taken to hospital after being shot in south Louisville neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot near south Louisville on Wednesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened around 7:45 p.m. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said that's when police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of South 2nd Street, near Cardinal Stadium. Police found a man with a gunshot wound.
LMPD: All lanes were blocked after box truck hits guard rail, overturns on I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All lanes were blocked after a single-vehicle collision happened on interstate 64 eastbound at the 20-mile marker near English Station Road Thursday, officials said. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a call of a collision on I-64 eastbound shortly before 7:30 p.m. Police said their...
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 21-year-old man killed in Newburg shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just one day after a man was shot and killed in the Newburg neighborhood, coroners have identified the victim. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the man was 21-year-old Anthony Russell of Louisville. Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday...
Wave 3
LMPD resumes dispatch response to crashes, burglaries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have modified their dispatch response and will once again be responding to crashes and burglary alarms. LMPD confirmed the update to service response was issued on Oct. 31, more than two years after changes were made to dispatching due to the pandemic. Back...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Hit-and-run in Okolona leaves bicyclist in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a bicyclist was struck in Okolona Tuesday night. LMPD said that around 8:15 p.m. Seventh Division officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck in the 8000 block of Preston Highway. They said their initial investigation led them to...
WLKY.com
45-year-old man identified as victim in fatal Russell shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 45-year-old man has been identified after he wasshot and killed in the Russell neighborhood last Friday. Antwand Hendricks was the victim of a shooting that left him dead on Oct. 28. Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at 13th and...
wdrb.com
19-year-old arrested after Preston Hwy. hit-and-run that left bicyclist in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a motorist they said crashed into a bicyclist on Preston Highway before driving away and leaving him in critical condition on Preston Highway Tuesday night. According to court documents, Louisville Metro Police officers arrested 19-year-old Isaiah Terry shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday. The crash...
Comments / 2