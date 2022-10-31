Dangerous ‘Barbie’ tanning drug’s popularity rises despite serious side effects

An illegal tanning drug referred to as the “Barbie drug” has risen in popularity through TikTok, prompting a warning from Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration of its dangers.

Melanotan is being promoted across social media as a long-lasting fake tan alternative, but the TGA warned it has “proven, serious side effects that can be very damaging to your health”.

“Side-effects include darkened skin, increased moles and freckles, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, flushing of the face, involuntary stretching and yawning, and spontaneous erections,” the TGA said.

There are also concerns the drug may increase the risk of skin cancer in the form of melanoma, according to the New Zealand Dermatological Society.

After an initial warning in 2017, a growing number of videos and accounts on TikTok promoting the drug in nasal spray form as a safer alternative to tanning led to the TGA renewing its advice on Friday.

“The Therapeutic Goods Administration urges consumers to steer clear of using products containing ‘Melanotan’ without advice from a medical professional,” it said.

“Regardless of how the product enters the body, the associated risks remain and are not new.

A popular tanning drug making the rounds on social media is dangerous, experts warn. TikTok / georgiafox11

“These products are not included on the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG) and have not been assessed for quality, safety or efficacy by the TGA. This makes it illegal to advertise or supply them.”

Despite this, websites advertising the drug’s sale are readily accessible online.

“What if there was a way for you to get that perfect tan you’ve always dreamed of without any of the negative side-effect (sic),” one said.

Melantonin could potentially cause skin cancer. TikTok / georgiafox11

Another business, operating as an Australian outlet, avoids any mention of its operation’s illegality as it explains to customers the only payment option is directly into a bank account.

“We are no longer able to process credit card payments due to being in the pharmaceutical industry and transactions being labelled as high risk and to get approved for a merchant account or payment gateway to process payments is near impossible to all businesses within this industry,” Melanotan Australia’s website reads.

According to the TGA, as well as the importing of Melanotan being illegal, it also presents a risk of customers losing their money.

“Despite some websites appearing to be Australian, these products are quite often coming from an overseas source,” it said.

detained at the border, you will not receive your goods, you will lose your money and there may be penalties if you are involved in promotion or sale of these products.”

The TGA also reminded Australians they can report the promotion or sale of banned substances such as Melanotan.