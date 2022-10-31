Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott list their first shared home for $21.9M

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have listed the Beverly Hills mansion they purchased together as their first shared residence.

Jenner, 25, and Scott, 31, seek just less than $22 million for the sale. They bought the property for $13.45 million in 2018; the current listing price, if it fetches that sum, would make for a sweet profit. If they can get it, it will earn them some $8.45 million on the resale.

TMZ first reported news of the listing.

The 9,680-square-foot estate has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The listing is held by Tomer Fridman, of Compass.

Among the perks: The primary bedroom alone, TMZ noted, measures in at 2,300 square feet — a normal size for an entire house.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The home is set on 1.1 acres. Nils Timm

A bathroom opens up to an outdoor area. Nils Timm

The home boasts mod decor. Nils Timm

A staircase with skylights. Nils Timm

A look at the massive kitchen. Nils Timm

Perks include easy access to the outdoors. Nils Timm

There is a pool, of course. Nils Timm

“Warm and sophisticated, 1317 Delresto Drive greets you at the end of an ascending, privately gated drive, tucked in a 1.1-acre Beverly Hills hillside estate,” says the listing. “The crafted home offers open living spaces of designer-finished walls, imported stone, fine oak flooring, contrasting accent details and full-length sliding glass doors to reveal the serene lush surroundings for a powerfully elegant ambiance.”

Other amenities include a movie theater, a billiards room with a wet bar, a three-car garage, a lounge, a pool and a living room with a fireplace that overlooks the pool, Dirt reported . The kitchen has marble countertops galore, as well as a walk-in pantry and a breakfast room. The primary bedroom has walk-in closets, a fireplace, a vanity room, a balcony and dual ensuite baths with one of them boasting a flatscreen TV.

The property is a quick drive from prime Beverly Hills attractions.

Without the Hidden Hills home, Jenner will hardly be without real estate to her name: She owns four other properties, TMZ notes.