'Hot Bench' Judges Talk Deliberation, Education, And Dating App Relationships Gone Awry in Season 9 (Exclusive)

Selena Gomez wants to be drama free, and that includes any and all inclination that she feels any bitterness about her ex, Justin Bieber, and his wife, Hailey. Weeks after Hailey spoke in a podcast interview regarding any ill feelings about Gomez and denial that her relationship with her husband overlapped with Gomez's, the singer and actress is opening up on her take of the situation. "I respect her; there's no drama personally," Hailey shared on the Call Her Daddy podcast. She also noted that she spoke with Gomez about the perceived love triangle and received "a lot of peace" from it. "That's also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we're good, and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then, like, that's fine." Now Gomez is addressing Hailey's comments in a recent chat with Rolling Stone. Though she doesn't mention Hailey by name, she hints to being brought up by the model impacted her.

10 HOURS AGO