'Hot Bench' Judges Talk Deliberation, Education, And Dating App Relationships Gone Awry in Season 9 (Exclusive)

Nick Lachey Reacts to Lauren Speed Accusing 'Love Is Blind' of Cutting out Black Women
Love Is Blind host Nick Lachey has a reaction to former contestant Lauren Speed-Hamilton's claim that the Netflix show is "cutting" Black women from its ongoing third season. Speed-Hamilton, who met and married husband Cameron Hamilton on Season 1 of Love Is Blind, took to Twitter last month to make note of the limited scenes in the pods with Black women during Season 3.
'The Handmaid's Tale' Shocks Viewers With Jaw-dropping Cliffhanger Ending
The Handmaid's Tale's current fifth season is proving to be a nerve-racking experience for viewers. After marking the death of a character earlier in the season and also showing Serena June Waterford making some surprising decisions of her own, Wednesday's new episode, "Allegiance," largely focused on the United States' raid on Gilead in an effort to bring Hannah to safety, but it was another moment at the very end of the episode that left fans in a massive state of shock. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 5, Episode 9, "Allegiance."
Major Fox Show Could Return Nearly a Decade After Cancellation
The American version of The X Factor is one of the few blemishes on Simon Cowell's career as the mastermind behind singing competition shows. While the U.K. version ran 15 seasons, the U.S. version only lasted three years on Fox. Nine years after the series was canceled, Cowell now says it is possible that a revival could happen.
Nick Cannon Is Expecting Yet Another Baby
Nick Cannon is set to become a father of 12 children. Page Six reported that Cannon is expecting a baby, his 12th child, with Alyssa Scott. Cannon and Scott welcomed their first child together, Zen, in June 2021. Baby Zen passed away five months later after battling brain cancer. Cannon...
'Sister Wives': Kody and Christine Argue About Whether They're Actually Divorced
The new season of Sister Wives has focused heavily on the split between Kody and Christine Brown, but in a new clip from the show, the pair are seen arguing about whether or not they're actually divorced. In the clip, shared by ET, Kordy reveals that he had not considered the term "divorce" for what he and Christine have been going through, until he heard it from their daughter. "I was sitting there talking with Truely and she's like, 'Well, you and Mom are divorced,'" Kody recalled. "It was a little bit news to me."
Netflix Cancels Series After 2 Seasons in 'Especially Tough' Move
Netflix has canceled a fan-favorite series after two seasons. Calling the decision an "especially tough" move, Fate: The Winx Saga showrunner Brian Young revealed the news on Instagram that the show will not be returning for a third season."This is not fun news to share, but Netflix [has] decided not to move forward with season three of Fate: The Winx Saga," he began.
Vanessa Lachey Teases 'NCIS' Three-Show Crossover Event
The biggest story in NCIS history is coming soon when all three shows cross over into one big case. NCIS fans are not the only ones excited to see their favorite characters from Washington, Hawaii, and Los Angeles work together for the first time. Vanessa Lachey, who stars as Jane Tennant on NCIS: Hawai'i, could not contain her excitement when filming started this week.
'Love Is Blind' Season 2 Stars Danielle and Nick's Divorce Just Got Messier
The divorce between Love Is Blind exes Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson is getting messier. The Season 2 stars may have appeared amicable during the After the Altar special for the Netflix reality series, but in August, Ruhl filed for divorce. In the subsequent months, things have gotten uglier between the two former spouses, and Wednesday morning, Danielle wrote in a cryptic social media post that she would "no longer be controlled."
Anna Faris Reveals She Nearly Quit Acting After 'Mom'
When Anna Faris shocked fans by quitting Mom before the show's eighth and final season, she was considering leaving the profession behind completely. Faris did not though and is making a comeback with her upcoming move The Estate. She starred on Mom as Christy Plunkett, a recovering alcoholic and single mother.
Selena Gomez Addresses Hailey Bieber Relationship to Put 'Drama' Reports to Rest
Selena Gomez wants to be drama free, and that includes any and all inclination that she feels any bitterness about her ex, Justin Bieber, and his wife, Hailey. Weeks after Hailey spoke in a podcast interview regarding any ill feelings about Gomez and denial that her relationship with her husband overlapped with Gomez's, the singer and actress is opening up on her take of the situation. "I respect her; there's no drama personally," Hailey shared on the Call Her Daddy podcast. She also noted that she spoke with Gomez about the perceived love triangle and received "a lot of peace" from it. "That's also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we're good, and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then, like, that's fine." Now Gomez is addressing Hailey's comments in a recent chat with Rolling Stone. Though she doesn't mention Hailey by name, she hints to being brought up by the model impacted her.
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Turn Into Chucky and His Bride Tiffany for Halloween
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may have had the scariest Halloween costumes in the whole Kardashian-Jenner family this year when they dressed up as Chucky and the Bride of Chucky. Kourtney shared photos of the outfit on Monday, reserving their Frankenstein-themed costumes for the following day. Fans went wild for both costume ensembles.
'The Mysterious Benedict Society': Tony Hale and Kristen Schaal on Duality of Characters and Why the Show is So Special (Exclusive)
The Mysterious Benedict Society is back on Disney+ for Season 2. Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance – the four gifted orphans who were recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict – take a ride on another adventure to save the world from the nefarious plans of his twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain. Upon learning that Mr. Benedict and Number Two have been kidnapped, they must piece together the riddles and clues within a perilous scavenger hunt set by Mr. Benedict to foil Curtain's latest scheme. Relying on only their wits, intellect, and empathy, the charming group of misfits embarks on worldwide adventures by air, land, sea, and pie truck, calling upon their special skills to solve the mysteries and rescue their lost comrades. Along the way, the kids experience the growing pains that come along with being part of their new "found family," while remaining true to their unique selves. In the process, they discover what true happiness really means.
Pregnant Chanel West Coast Is 'Ready to Pop' in Hippie Halloween Costume
Chanel West Coast is counting down the days to the arrival of her baby on the way, and it seems she won't need to be counting for much longer. The pregnant Ridiculousness star put her baby bump on full display this Halloween as she donned a hippie costume with flower appliques, joking that she "got dressed up even tho I'm ready to pop lol."
Peacock Bringing Back Iconic Horror Franchise for Prequel Series
Peacock has revealed that it is bringing back an iconic horror franchise for a prequel series. According to Variety, the streamer will be the home of Crystal Lake, an "expanded prequel" series to Friday the 13th. The show is being written by Bryan Fuller, who is also the showrunner and an executive producer. Victor Miller —who wrote the original Friday the 13th movie, kickstarting the franchise — will also serve as an executive producer.
Charlie Hunnam Relives an Impossible Decision in New 'Dead Man Walking' Episode of 'Shantaram' (Exclusive Clip)
Charlie Hunnam's new Apple TV+ series Shantaram is debuting its sixth episode this week, and it finds the actor reliving an impossible decision from his past. In the show, Hunnam plays Lin Ford, an escaped prisoner who holds up in the Bombay slums in India. Recently, Ford's past has started to catch up to him, and in a new exclusive clip from Friday's episode, we see him in a flashback interrogation showdown with a cop who wants him to give up information.
Diddy Nearly Fights 'Power' Actor in Street Altercation
50 Cent may be the biggest mouthpiece of the Power Universe franchise, but it appears his on-again-off-again nemesis Diddy nearly came to blows with a star from Power Book II: Ghost. It all went down while the Bad Boy Records founder was disguised as Heath Ledger's The Joker for Halloween and he may have used the method acting option too well. While partying in Los Angeles over the weekend, things between him and Michael J. Ferguson, aka "2Bit," became tense. But what led to the drama is unclear.
Cher Sparks Romance Rumors With Amber Rose's Ex Alexander Edwards
Cher may have a thing for hip-hop. The icon was spotted holding hands with Amber Rose's ex, Alexander Edwards, and they seemed to head home together after a night out with his homie, Tyga, who famously dated former Kardashian BFF Blac Chyna before moving on with Kylie Jenner. TMZ reports that Cher and her potential new boo enjoyed a night at Craig's in West Hollywood where he and Tyga were waiting for her inside. Edwards came out to escort her in, and they went inside holding hands.
Fans Think 'Little People, Big World' Star Has Quit the Show
Little People, Big World fans have some questions about one of the stars of the series. According to InTouch Weekly, some viewers have wondered whether Caryn Chandler, Matt Roloff's girlfriend, has left the show. But, what's the truth of the matter?. The rumor about Chandler potentially leaving the series began...
21 Photos From The 1990s That Would Confuse The Heck Out Of Gen Alpha Today
The world has changed quite a bit in a span of three decades
Singer Davido's 3-Year-Old Son Dies in Swimming Pool Drowning at Home
Nigerian singer Davido is mourning the death of his son. Police confirmed Tuesday that the pop star's 3-year-old son David has died after an apparent drowning at the family's home in Lagos, Niegeria, according to the Associated Press. Davido, real name real name is David Adeleke, shares David with fiancée Chioma Rowland, a prominent chef.
