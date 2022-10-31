ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond Heights, MO

Man uses GPS to locate his mom's stolen car, shoots at suspects inside

KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nDdem_0itXiV2k00

Richmond Heights police were questioning a man who used GPS tracking to locate his mother’s BMW sedan, which was stolen a short time earlier in Sunset Hills.

Chief Gerry Rohr said that once he located the stolen BMW, the young man crashed his Acura into the back of the BMW on the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp at Big Bend, then ended up shooting at the stolen car, wounding one of four people inside.

“Looks like the victim’s son fired at the suspects that stole the car,” Rohr said. “I don’t know if there was some kind of confrontation, we do know that the four people in the stolen car were armed, we recovered one of their firearms down the street here.”

The injured juvenile is reported to have “non life-threatening injuries.” Three of the four suspects were caught on foot running away — police are still looking for the fourth.

Dave Marshak, Jefferson County Sheriff, told KMOX Tuesday morning that getting involved in criminal activity could always be a risk for civilians.

"Law enforcement is constantly weighing and assessing and reevaluating the risk versus reward," Marshak said. "And so when it comes to dealing with a piece of property, that's what a vehicle is, is it worth risking life for the answer? In almost every jurisdiction, it's not worth it."

"There's a lot of crazy people out there, and you just don't know what you're going to encounter," he added.

Marshak gave more insight into the situation, and also talked about the increased presence of fentanyl deaths in Jefferson County. Listen to his interview:

Copyright 2022 KMOX (Audacy). All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 3

Paydown
3d ago

Good for him… These thugs need to start paying for their crimes. Wherever they go the place goes to hell. The police need to be allowed to police again!!

Reply
7
 

