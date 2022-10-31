ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Some ghosts are friendly, others not so much. These are the creepiest ghost stories we discovered at Michigan's most haunted places

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

(WWJ) – There’s no better way to spend Halloween than sharing spooky ghost stories. And there are plenty to share from right here in Michigan, from Metro Detroit to Mackinac.

WWJ’s Zach Clark and Annie Scaramuzzio spent October searching Michigan for some of the scariest stories at some of the state’s most haunted places.

On a new Daily J, they share some of the best stories they heard from places like the Two Way Inn and the Whitney in Detroit and several places on Mackinac Island.

Detroit, MI
All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

