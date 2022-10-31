ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Woman says 2 Weinstein sexual assaults came 17 years apart

By The Associated
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qnnqz_0itXiSOZ00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman testified Monday that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her in a hotel room during the Toronto Film Festival in 1991, then did it again when she went to confront him in the same hotel during the same festival 17 years later.

On the witness stand at Weinstein's Los Angeles trial, she said she was a 24-year-old aspiring actor at the 1991 festival and didn't know who Weinstein was before she met him at a party. She said her friends there were abuzz about the man whose company Miramax had surged to the forefront of independent film and was making its mark at the Oscars.

She said she was charmed by Weinstein at first as they discussed books and films.

"We got along very well," she said. "He was very intelligent. We had a wonderful conversation."

She said the two of them left the party for a glass of wine at a nearby cafe, then she went with him to his room at the Four Seasons Hotel because he said he had a script for a film with a role that would be perfect for him.

Once there, she said he went into the bathroom and emerged wearing only an open shirt and holding a hot washcloth.

"It all happened very, very very quickly," she said. "I was in shock. It was so unexpected."

She said he pulled her skirt off, put the washcloth on her and told her "my wife loves this."

She testified that she felt "nauseous, scared, terrified" and repeatedly told him "no" and asked "what are you doing?"

She said he held her down and sexually assaulted her with his mouth and his hand. He then climbed on top of her and started to rape her but she was able to slip away and leave the room.

Already serving a 23-year sentence in New York, Weinstein, 70, has pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of rape and sexual assault involving five women in Los Angeles and has denied engaging in any non-consensual sex.

He is not charged with the alleged assaults described in Monday's testimony. The woman, along with three others, is being allowed to testify so prosecutors can attempt to show Weinstein's propensity for the crimes he's charged with.

The woman testified that she did not see Weinstein again until 2008, when she was 41 and temporarily living at the Four Seasons with her husband and children. She ran into Weinstein in the lobby during that year's festival.

"My blood kind of stopped," she said. "I was very angry."

When Weinstein's assistant came to her room to say he wanted to meet with her, she agreed.

"I wanted to confront him," she said. "I felt like I was ready to give it to him."

Once in his room, she remembered asking, "How does it feel to be in front of the one woman who said no to you."

Weinstein then dismissed his assistant from the room, and quickly guided her toward a door.
She said before she realized it she was in a closed bathroom with Weinstein, where he was blocking her way out.

She said Weinstein grabbed her breasts and masturbated in front of her before letting her leave the room.

The woman said she didn't tell anyone about the second assault for years because of the "sheer embarrassment" of having it happen again.

"I was in shock," she said. "So embarrassed, just so embarrassed."

She remained composed and unrattled through her testimony, but began crying when asked what effect the two assaults had on her, replying "there are so many layers to that."

The first, she said, drove her from acting.

"I never wanted to go through anything like that again," she said.

The second had major personal effects.

"It hurt my marriage because I didn't tell him," she said. "It's been really hard."

Her testimony appears to be the first time she has told her story in a public setting.

Like similar witnesses in this and other trials, she at first told her story quickly and in plain language, but was asked to double back and provide more graphic, and more difficult, details.

Weinstein's attorneys were set to cross-examine her on Tuesday afternoon.

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been sexually abused.

_

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

_

For more on the Harvey Weinstein trial, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/harvey-weinstein

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFI AM 640

Aaron Paul, Wife, File Name Change Petition for Themselves, Son

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - "Breaking Bad" co-star Aaron Paul and his wife filed court papers Wednesday to legally change their names, as well as that of their nearly 8-month-old son. The 43-year-old actor's real name is Aaron Paul Sturtevant and he wants to formally be known by his stage name, Aaron Paul, according to the petition submitted to Los Angeles Superior Court petition but still awaiting official filing. His 36-year-old spouse's actual name is Lauren Corrine Sturtevant and she desires to be legally known as Lauren Corrine Paul.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Motorist booked following crash that killed Moonshadows owner

A 21-year-old motorist suspected of causing a fiery crash in Woodland Hills that left two people dead — including an owner of the Moonshadows restaurant in Malibu — was booked on suspicion of murder, authorities said Thursday. Kevin Gonzales was hospitalized following the crash that occurred about 9...
MALIBU, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man pleads to murdering teen, young woman in Los Angeles

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that Geovanni Borjas pleaded no contest today to murdering and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old woman whose bodies were found dumped near Los Angeles freeways less than a year apart. “Both families have endured a tremendous and incalculable...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Beloved Brentwood Restaurant Closes Due to Rent Hike

After 25 years hosting such regulars as Harrison Ford, Rob Reiner, Ted Danson, Diane Keaton and Frank Gehry, the much-loved Italian eatery Vincenti Ristorante shuttered Oct. 15. Opened in 1997 by Maureen Vincenti (whose late husband owned the famed Rex Il Ristorante, featured in Pretty Woman) and chef Nicola Mastronardi, its Brentwood building was purchased by L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s group years ago. They continued to thrive until the lease ran out and new terms were presented. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere Matty Matheson, the Only Real Chef on 'The Bear,' Eats in TorontoThe Greatest (and Worst) Power Lunches in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
capitalandmain.com

Beyond Racism, Leaked Recording Showed Martinez, Cedillo and de León Feared L.A.’s Majority: Renters

In the notorious leaked recording of three Los Angeles city councilmembers and ex-County Federation of Labor head Ron Herrera, former City Council President Nury Martinez said she wanted to thwart representation for nearly two-thirds of Los Angeles residents — renters. In the conversation, Herrera warned that City Councilmember Nithya...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA County to pay family of Andrés Guardado $8 million for the wrongful death of their son

Los Angeles County has agreed to pay an $8 million settlement to the family of Andrés Guardado for the wrongful death of their son."While the settlement reached with the County of Los Angeles brings closure to more than two years of the civil lawsuit, it does not bring with it peace to our family or justice for our son, Andrés," said Cristobal Guardado. "Peace and justice will only come when the current investigations are completed, and Deputy Miguel Vega is held criminally responsible for Andrés' death."The 18-year-old Guardado was working as a security guard in Gardena when he was shot multiple times in the back by a deputy on June 18, 2020. His family's attorneys said he was talking to two women prior to being shot.According to the department, deputies confronted Guardado near an auto body shop when he pulled a handgun. They chased him into an alley where he was shot and killed by Deputy Miguel Vega,According to the family's attorneys, Guardado was not a threat to authorities.The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office are still investigating the fatal shooting.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
lastheplace.com

Will Los Angeles Be the Next Gambling Hotspot?

With Las Vegas being one of the most popular gambling destinations in the United States, it is no surprise that other states are looking to get in on the action. California, for example, has been flirting with the idea of legalizing gambling for years. And what better place to house...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy