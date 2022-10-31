ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Your Sleeping Position Damaging Your Rotator Cuff?

If you're waking up every morning with stiffness and aching in your shoulder, you could be facing a problem with your rotator cuff. This is a group of muscles and tendons that help attach your upper arm bone to your shoulder blade (via Next Step Orthopedics). The rotator cuff earns its name from the cuff-like structure it forms to hold your shoulder in place, as well as the fact that this structure allows the rotation of your arm.
Early-Onset Dementia Explained

Although people typically are diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease over 65, about 5% to 6% of people with Alzheimer's are younger than that, according to the Mayo Clinic. This rare form of the disease can develop in people as young as 30. About 11% of people with early-onset Alzheimer's have one of three genetic mutations passed through family history. Alzheimer's is a specific brain disease and is the most common form of dementia (via Alzheimer's Association).
Can Antibiotics Cause Stomach Issues?

Have you ever experienced stomach pain, diarrhea, or bloating after taking antibiotics? These side effects are relatively common, as most antibiotics can disrupt the gut flora and cause all sorts of symptoms, explains Henry Ford Health. For example, metronidazole — an antibiotic prescribed for bacterial vaginosis — can make you feel nauseous or even give you a headache (via MedlinePlus). Other side effects may include stomach pain, hives, dizziness, seizures, and aching joints.
What To Know About Liver Cancer

Liver cancer is a dangerous disease that affects any area of your liver, according to the National Health Service (NHS). This vital organ is located in the top right region of your abdomen, above the stomach, and plays an integral role in removing harmful toxins. In addition, it releases compounds that help with digestion, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, liver cancer does impact a large population in the U.S. In fact, around 25,000 males and 11,000 women are diagnosed with liver cancer every year. And approximately 19,000 men and 9,000 women lose their lives to it. Luckily, the numbers are now declining.
Does Constipation Cause Overactive Bladder?

Overactive bladder (OAB) is a common condition that causes a strong, sudden urge to urinate. The Cleveland Clinic estimates that more than 33 million men and women in the U.S. are living with this condition. Pregnancy, weight gain, nerve damage, infections, and some medications can all contribute to OAB. Many sufferers also experience bladder incontinence and have difficulty sleeping because they need to get up to use the restroom.
What Does It Mean To Eat In Moderation?

Eating in moderation is a phrase commonly used to refer to a non-restrictive yet healthy and well-balanced diet. For example, someone who eats in moderation maintains a healthy and nutritious diet without completely depriving themselves of comfort foods and sweets (via Columbia University). For many people, however, this is a rather ambiguous phrase, since there is no scientific or universal definition of "moderate" when it comes to foods and portion size.
How Is HCM Diagnosed?

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy came to public recognition due to a rise in sudden deaths in young, healthy people. The condition is triggered by genetics.
What It Means If You Have A Lazy Eye

Lazy eye — also known as amblyopia — is the leading cause of vision loss in children, according to the National Eye Institute (NEI), affecting three out of every 100 children. These vision problems occur when, over time, the brain starts to rely only on signals from the...
Does CBD Oil Ease Carpal Tunnel Pain?

Carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS) occurs when tissues surrounding the median nerve, stretching from the palm to the elbow, becomes chronically inflamed. According to CFAH, carpal tunnel usually happens after working in an industry requiring extended periods of repetitive hand movements. Pressure from inflammation on the median nerve hampers oxygen and blood flow, causing pain, tingling, itching, and a burning sensation. Some medical conditions that cause inflammation can trigger CTS, including rheumatoid arthritis, thyroid conditions, diabetes, and high blood pressure (per Hackensack Meridian Health).
