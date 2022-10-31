Read full article on original website
Julie Powell's Cause Of Death Explained
The American author and best-known food blogger, Julie Powell, died recently. Now looking into her cause of death, there are ways to reduce the condition.
The Four Types Of Sciatica Explained
Even though sciatica is common, there are different types, each coming with various causes and risk factors. These are the different types of sciatica.
What Are The Most Common Prescribed Antidepressants?
Antidepressants are medications typically used to treat anxiety and depression. Learn more about the antidepressants most commonly prescribed by doctors.
Is Your Sleeping Position Damaging Your Rotator Cuff?
If you're waking up every morning with stiffness and aching in your shoulder, you could be facing a problem with your rotator cuff. This is a group of muscles and tendons that help attach your upper arm bone to your shoulder blade (via Next Step Orthopedics). The rotator cuff earns its name from the cuff-like structure it forms to hold your shoulder in place, as well as the fact that this structure allows the rotation of your arm.
Early-Onset Dementia Explained
Although people typically are diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease over 65, about 5% to 6% of people with Alzheimer's are younger than that, according to the Mayo Clinic. This rare form of the disease can develop in people as young as 30. About 11% of people with early-onset Alzheimer's have one of three genetic mutations passed through family history. Alzheimer's is a specific brain disease and is the most common form of dementia (via Alzheimer's Association).
Can Antibiotics Cause Stomach Issues?
Have you ever experienced stomach pain, diarrhea, or bloating after taking antibiotics? These side effects are relatively common, as most antibiotics can disrupt the gut flora and cause all sorts of symptoms, explains Henry Ford Health. For example, metronidazole — an antibiotic prescribed for bacterial vaginosis — can make you feel nauseous or even give you a headache (via MedlinePlus). Other side effects may include stomach pain, hives, dizziness, seizures, and aching joints.
What Happens If You Accidentally Scratch Off A Mole?
From time to time, you may scrape yourself and cause bleeding. Now if it were to happen on a raised mole, there are some recommendations that could help.
The Health Benefits Of Sleeping In A Separate Bed From Your Spouse, According To A Clinical Psychologist
We know that a good night's sleep is critical to feeling our best. Without it, we might start to feel irritable, cranky, and unfocused. But what if poor sleep is caused by sharing a bed with a partner? While it may seem strange to some, there might actually be health benefits to sleeping apart.
What It Means When Your Creatinine Is Low
There are a variety of symptoms you can experience if you're creatinine levels are low. However, many are curious to know what those low levels indicate.
What To Know About Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is a dangerous disease that affects any area of your liver, according to the National Health Service (NHS). This vital organ is located in the top right region of your abdomen, above the stomach, and plays an integral role in removing harmful toxins. In addition, it releases compounds that help with digestion, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, liver cancer does impact a large population in the U.S. In fact, around 25,000 males and 11,000 women are diagnosed with liver cancer every year. And approximately 19,000 men and 9,000 women lose their lives to it. Luckily, the numbers are now declining.
When We'll Know If This Year's Flu Vaccine Misses The Mark
Over 128 million flu vaccines have already been administered across the U.S. But it may take time for experts to determine their efficacy.
Does Constipation Cause Overactive Bladder?
Overactive bladder (OAB) is a common condition that causes a strong, sudden urge to urinate. The Cleveland Clinic estimates that more than 33 million men and women in the U.S. are living with this condition. Pregnancy, weight gain, nerve damage, infections, and some medications can all contribute to OAB. Many sufferers also experience bladder incontinence and have difficulty sleeping because they need to get up to use the restroom.
What A Health Expert Wants You To Know About Vitamin D Supplement Overuse
Vitamin D is a key nutrient that we need to get every day. Hear from a health expert about how to get vitamin D and what to know about supplement overuse.
What Does It Mean To Eat In Moderation?
Eating in moderation is a phrase commonly used to refer to a non-restrictive yet healthy and well-balanced diet. For example, someone who eats in moderation maintains a healthy and nutritious diet without completely depriving themselves of comfort foods and sweets (via Columbia University). For many people, however, this is a rather ambiguous phrase, since there is no scientific or universal definition of "moderate" when it comes to foods and portion size.
How Is HCM Diagnosed?
Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy came to public recognition due to a rise in sudden deaths in young, healthy people. The condition is triggered by genetics.
What It Means If You Have A Lazy Eye
Lazy eye — also known as amblyopia — is the leading cause of vision loss in children, according to the National Eye Institute (NEI), affecting three out of every 100 children. These vision problems occur when, over time, the brain starts to rely only on signals from the...
Does CBD Oil Ease Carpal Tunnel Pain?
Carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS) occurs when tissues surrounding the median nerve, stretching from the palm to the elbow, becomes chronically inflamed. According to CFAH, carpal tunnel usually happens after working in an industry requiring extended periods of repetitive hand movements. Pressure from inflammation on the median nerve hampers oxygen and blood flow, causing pain, tingling, itching, and a burning sensation. Some medical conditions that cause inflammation can trigger CTS, including rheumatoid arthritis, thyroid conditions, diabetes, and high blood pressure (per Hackensack Meridian Health).
Researchers Find An Important Link Between Sleep Quality And Glaucoma
Sleep patterns impact health in many ways, from brain health to mood and more. In a new study, researchers found a key link between sleep quality and glaucoma.
A Neurologist Explains How To Prevent Migraines With Proper Nutrition
Migraine is a common condition, but treatment can sometimes be elusive. A neurologist tells Health Digest how to prevent migraines with proper nutrition.
Reasons Why There Is A Burning Sensation In Your Lungs
About 37 million Americans have some type of lung disease. What does it mean if there is a burning sensation in your lungs? When is it a symptom of?
