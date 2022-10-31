Street takeovers flood streets of Los Angeles; none arrested

A number of street takeovers happened throughout the Southland overnight, just more instances of a problem plaguing residents all over California.

The group of drivers performed dangerous stunts behind the wheel in the middle of busy intersections filled with spectators. At least two separate crashes were reported, with cars colliding while doing doughnuts.

Los Angeles Police Department officers report being called for multiple street takeovers, but said as soon as they arrived the crowds would disperse.

No arrests were made in any of the instances, of which there were at least five reported.

Takeovers occurred at:

S. Western Avenue and Century Boulevard in Gramercy Park, W. 132nd Street and Halldale Avenue in Gardena, E. 103rd Street and Wilmington Avenue in Watts, San Pedro Street and Manchester Boulevard in Florence, Main Street and Compton Boulevard in West Rancho Dominguez.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok