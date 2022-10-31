ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Almost half a ton of medications turned in at Sacramento Drug Take Back event

By Sergio Robles
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E7YSB_0itXiMLR00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police had its most successful Drug Take Back event in five years the last weekend of October, collecting 825 pounds of medications, according to the department.

In a tweet, police shared information about the event, part of a nationwide campaign organized by the Drug Enforcement Administration to collect unneeded medications so that they are disposed of correctly.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

News & Headlines from FOX 40

The campaign aims to prevent drug addiction and avoid drug poisoning deaths. This year’s edition was the 23rd time that the event was held.

On Saturday, Sacramento Police set up a collection site at the Freeport Boulevard Public Safety Center, where residents turned in expired or unused medications.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that in the United States, approximately 107,622 people died as the result of a drug poisoning last year…a drug poisoning every five minutes,” according to a news release from the DEA.

At Drug Take Back events, residents are encouraged to turn in any unused medication, including tablets, capsules, patches, and liquid and solid forms of prescription drugs.

Sacramento Police said that anyone unable to turn in medications at Saturday’s event can still turn them in at the same center, located at 5770 Freeport Boulevard, where a dropoff bin will be located Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

West Sacramento police hosting catalytic converter etching event

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As part of an event to prevent catalytic converter theft, the West Sacramento Police Department is holding a free etching event on Nov. 9.  Police said it’s hosting the “etch and catch” event as a part of a partnership with Meineke Car Care Center and it’ll be the department’s first […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

What is closed for Veterans Day in the Sacramento region?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Veterans Day is a federal holiday that is observed every year on Nov. 11 to honor military veterans in the United States Armed Forces.  Closures across the Sacramento region will take place for federal, state and county agencies and schools to observe the holiday.  Government Employees of federal and state agencies […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Water flowing up from multiple spots on street in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Water is flowing into a Sacramento street from under the pavement in multiple spots Thursday morning. A fire and city crews responded to reports of flooding at Young Street and 53rd Street between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. A member of the Sacramento Department of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento businesses fed up with crime, homelessness

SACRAMENTO – Frank Sherfey is the proud owner of Stockridge Laundry, but his patience is running out."Most people are here to do just their darn laundry in a clean safe place," he said. That is except for what Sherfey calls the one percent.Owners near Stockridge Plaza in south Sacramento say people have busted their windows while witnessing drug use in the parking lot.The owners of El Amigazo Western Wear, a business in the same plaza, told CBS13 it has been a victim of shoplifting. The cost of doing business here comes with damage, theft and safety concerns.Business owners say they...
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary November 1, 2022

Suspect: HILLARD, CHRISTOPHER (BMA, 19, ARRESTED) Charges: VC 23152 (A), 23152 (B), 23153(A), 23153 (B), 20001 (B)(1) Suspect: WASHINGTON, PATSY (BFA, 72, ARRESTED) It is unlawful for a person who is under the influence of any alcoholic beverage to drive a vehicle. VC 20001 (A) Hit & Run. Evening watch.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Three people from Sacramento linked to nationwide catalytic converter theft network, DOJ says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people from Sacramento are facing charges of allegedly buying and transporting stolen catalytic converters across state lines from an unlicensed business operated from their home as part of a theft network worth hundreds of millions of dollars, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.  According to court […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

I-80 eastbound blocked in Vacaville: CHP

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – All lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound in Vacaville are closed, according to California Highway Patrol, due to a police chase, which has now ended. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
VACAVILLE, CA
ABC10

‘This is a really unique location’ | Sacramento County plans its first indoor-outdoor shelter

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Suzi Young, her trailer, pickup truck, and dog Puzzle all stay along Roseville Road in Sacramento County's Foothill Farms community. "There's a lot of us out here only because we can't afford the rent,” she told ABC10 this week along the busy road. “I'm ready to move in somewhere…I don't even like being out here. This street's way too busy for me."
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Hundreds of people gather in Folsom to raise money for homeless people

FOLSOM -- Hundreds of people are gathering in Folsom for a two-mile walk with their dogs to raise money for homeless people.The two-mile walk is put on by the Homeless Assistance Resource Team, a non-profit community-based volunteer organization assisting those experiencing homelessness."The funds for the walk are going be going to transitional housing and emergency shelters for our unhoused citizens in the city of Folsom," said a representative.Organizers say that the goal is to help the unhoused become self-sufficient. 
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Physician assistants accompanying paramedics resulted in cost savings and fewer 911 calls, Sacramento Metro Fire says

It's been a year since the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District added advanced medical providers to its list of first responders. It's a sign of the times nationwide.Scott Perryman is a battalion chief with Metro Fire. "I started in Southern California as paramedic," he said.Perryman loved medicine so much, he put himself through physician assistant school at Stanford. When he went back out into the field, he realized "that there were a lot of issues I was seeing as a paramedic that could be treated in the field and they didn't have to go to the emergency room."A lot of 9-1-1...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Neighbors near Chorley Park in Sacramento say "it's being held hostage" by homeless

SACRAMENTO — Residents in a south Sacramento neighborhood say they are fed up with the homeless population at a community park. They say the homeless are holding the park hostage and families are now afraid to go there.Tom Peterson, a coach for a youth soccer team, holds his practice at William Chorley Park twice a week."I'm constantly having to watch out extra. I feel like I shouldn't have to worry about it," Peterson said.He coaches a boys' soccer team between the ages of nine and ten years old. He says he hasn't had any major issues with the homeless population...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Measure O divides Sacramento homeless advocates, political leaders and business community

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento voters will sound off on Election Day on a business-backed ballot measure to address the city's growing homelessness crisis. Measure O is backed by the city's business community as a possible answer to some of the more than 10,000 people who live on the streets. Supporters of the ballot measure say it is a step toward action and what's gone on in the last eight years is a series of missteps that have not solved the problem. Critics of the measure say it's not a solution and does not offer real answers to affordable housing. The measure is contingent...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy