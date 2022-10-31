Update on Salvation Army’s new building in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Salvation Army’s new building in Beckley is coming along well.
The organization first broke ground on the new center back in March. The floor and rafters for the administration side of the building were recently completed.
Ronald Mott is the pastor of the center. He said there have not been any problems getting the construction materials, but one issue kept the project from moving forward during the summer.
“Well, the weather,” said Mott. “We had a very wet summer and so that put us back, behind, about two and a half weeks and they’ve caught up to almost about a week now and so it’s been the weather. We haven’t had any problems getting materials. Everything that we’ve needed, we were able to get.”
