Americans in high places make great statements about human rights in North Korea, but what are we really doing to combat the abuses of the regime?. The answer is, beyond nice talk, President Biden and the State Department have relegated North Korean human rights to a low priority while repeating familiar demands that Kim Jong Un enter talks on his nuclear warheads and missiles. It’s blatantly obvious by now that Kim, if he has no real intention of firing a missile carrying a small tactical warhead, as he has been threatening, is not going to consider perpetual American demands for denuclearization.

9 DAYS AGO