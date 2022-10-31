ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Robert Bowers
3d ago

IMPEACH JOE BIDEN ( AND) his entire ADMINISTRATION " WITH HIM " . ( INCLUDE KAMALA HARRIS ) .

Just Sayin'
3d ago

War is the only distraction y’all can come up with! Joke is on you! No one will fight a “rich man’s war” that was created for a distraction

Washington Examiner

Biden sends gifts to Hezbollah

As I approached Nabatiyeh, one of southern Lebanon ’s larger towns, Hezbollah flags began to outnumber Lebanese flags. Banners with the faces of Hezbollah members killed fighting in Syria fluttered from lampposts. It was two years ago, at the height of the U.S. maximum pressure campaign. I sat down for coffee with a number of locals, including men who spent time in Israeli prisons for terror offenses. Nothing prepared me for the anger. Not at Israel or the United States, but at Hezbollah and its patron, Iran .
Newsweek

Russia May Pay a Stiff Price for Bringing Iran Into the War | Opinion

On Monday, the Ukraine-Russia war took a new turn when deadly Iranian-supplied "kamikaze" drones hit the streets of Kiev. The Shahed 136's may be less sophisticated than Ukraine's Turkish-made Bayraktar drones, but they are cheap, can travel long distances, and are hard to detect, giving Russia the power to change the equilibrium in this enduring war.
The Independent

Biden loses temper during call with Zelensky over military aid

Vladimir Putin accuses West of seeking ‘global domination’ through ‘dirty game’ in Ukraine. President Joe Biden lost his temper with Volodymyr Zelensky during a phone call to discuss US military aid for Ukraine in June, according to reports. Having just approved an additional $1bn for Ukraine,...
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin warned over nuclear weapons as Zelensky calls for Belarus mission

Leaders of G7 nations have warned Vladimir Putin that there will be “severe consequences” if he uses nuclear weapons in his war with Ukraine. “We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms and recall that indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilian populations constitute a war crime,” the leaders said in a statement. We will hold President Putin and those responsible to account.”Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the G7 for an international monitoring mission on the Belarus border after “trainloads” of Russian troops arrived in the neighbouring country.Mr Zelensky told the G7: “Russia is trying to directly...
Reuters

U.S. accuses China, Russia of enabling North Korea's Kim Jong Un

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United States accused China and Russia on Wednesday of enabling North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by protecting Pyongyang from attempts to strengthen U.N. Security Council sanctions imposed over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
AOL Corp

US says it won't ‘waste time’ on Iran nuclear deal

The Biden administration says it will not "waste time" on trying to revive talks with Iran regarding its dormant nuclear deal in light of Tehran’s brutal crackdown on antigovernment protesters and its support of Russia in its war against Ukraine. While speaking at an event hosted by the Carnegie...
The Hill

Why isn’t Biden denouncing North Korea’s human rights record?

Americans in high places make great statements about human rights in North Korea, but what are we really doing to combat the abuses of the regime?. The answer is, beyond nice talk, President Biden and the State Department have relegated North Korean human rights to a low priority while repeating familiar demands that Kim Jong Un enter talks on his nuclear warheads and missiles. It’s blatantly obvious by now that Kim, if he has no real intention of firing a missile carrying a small tactical warhead, as he has been threatening, is not going to consider perpetual American demands for denuclearization.
POLITICO

Should the U.S. recognize North Korea as a nuclear state?

A long taboo subject is now the source of serious debate in and around Washington: Accepting North Korea as a nuclear-armed country. North Korean leader KIM JONG UN, who grew the nuclear program his father and grandfather built before him, has shown no signs of parting with the weapons that secure his regime’s survival. Direct diplomacy by former President DONALD TRUMP and an open invitation to working-level talks by Biden administration officials haven’t changed the despot’s mind.
Reuters

Trump's company 'cheated' tax authorities, prosecutor says at trial

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump's real estate company cheated tax authorities for 15 years, a prosecutor said on Monday in her opening statement in the Trump Organization's criminal tax fraud trial, while defense lawyers countered that the company's longtime chief financial officer had acted for his own benefit.
The Associated Press

Takeaways from investigation of Russian general in Ukraine

ZDVYZHIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — The carnage left by Russian soldiers on the road to Kyiv wasn’t random. It was strategic brutality, perpetrated in areas that were under tight Russian control where military officers — including one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top generals accused of war crimes in Syria — were present, an investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” found.
