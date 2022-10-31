Read full article on original website
Robert Bowers
3d ago
IMPEACH JOE BIDEN ( AND) his entire ADMINISTRATION " WITH HIM " . ( INCLUDE KAMALA HARRIS ) .
5
Just Sayin'
3d ago
War is the only distraction y’all can come up with! Joke is on you! No one will fight a “rich man’s war” that was created for a distraction
2
Washington Examiner
Biden sends gifts to Hezbollah
As I approached Nabatiyeh, one of southern Lebanon ’s larger towns, Hezbollah flags began to outnumber Lebanese flags. Banners with the faces of Hezbollah members killed fighting in Syria fluttered from lampposts. It was two years ago, at the height of the U.S. maximum pressure campaign. I sat down for coffee with a number of locals, including men who spent time in Israeli prisons for terror offenses. Nothing prepared me for the anger. Not at Israel or the United States, but at Hezbollah and its patron, Iran .
U.S. Reveals They Have a Nuclear Sub Right Between Moscow and Beijing
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Steven Pifer told Newsweek the move may have been to remind China and Russia of U.S. strategic capabilities.
Russia May Pay a Stiff Price for Bringing Iran Into the War | Opinion
On Monday, the Ukraine-Russia war took a new turn when deadly Iranian-supplied "kamikaze" drones hit the streets of Kiev. The Shahed 136's may be less sophisticated than Ukraine's Turkish-made Bayraktar drones, but they are cheap, can travel long distances, and are hard to detect, giving Russia the power to change the equilibrium in this enduring war.
Pentagon Report Warns Kim Jong Un Leadership Won't Survive if He Uses Nukes
"Any nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its Allies and partners is unacceptable and will result in the end of that regime."
Biden loses temper during call with Zelensky over military aid
Vladimir Putin accuses West of seeking ‘global domination’ through ‘dirty game’ in Ukraine. President Joe Biden lost his temper with Volodymyr Zelensky during a phone call to discuss US military aid for Ukraine in June, according to reports. Having just approved an additional $1bn for Ukraine,...
WATCH: Pentagon says Saudis believe Iran is prepping an attack on kingdom
WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with American officials that suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on the kingdom, three U.S. officials confirmed on Tuesday. Watch the briefing in the player above. The heightened concerns about a potential attack on Saudi Arabia as the...
Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin warned over nuclear weapons as Zelensky calls for Belarus mission
Leaders of G7 nations have warned Vladimir Putin that there will be “severe consequences” if he uses nuclear weapons in his war with Ukraine. “We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms and recall that indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilian populations constitute a war crime,” the leaders said in a statement. We will hold President Putin and those responsible to account.”Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the G7 for an international monitoring mission on the Belarus border after “trainloads” of Russian troops arrived in the neighbouring country.Mr Zelensky told the G7: “Russia is trying to directly...
Trump ally: ‘Dozens’ of my associates sought help on pardons
NEW YORK (AP) — A trusted friend of Donald Trump who’s facing federal foreign influence charges testified Thursday that “dozens” of people asked him for help in getting pardons from the former president. Tom Barrack also told a jury at a trial in New York City...
Russia says U.S. lowering 'nuclear threshold' with newer bombs in Europe
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Saturday that the accelerated deployment of modernised U.S. B61 tactical nuclear weapons at NATO bases in Europe would lower the “nuclear threshold” and that Russia would take the move into account in its military planning.
U.S. accuses China, Russia of enabling North Korea's Kim Jong Un
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United States accused China and Russia on Wednesday of enabling North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by protecting Pyongyang from attempts to strengthen U.N. Security Council sanctions imposed over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
First on CNN: US accuses North Korea of trying to hide shipments of ammunition to Russia
Washington CNN — The US is accusing North Korea of secretly supplying Russia with artillery shells for the Ukraine war by concealing where they are being transported to, according to newly declassified intelligence. US officials believe that the surreptitious North Korean shipments – along with drones and other weaponry...
Ukraine conflict, sanctions set to blow hole in Russia's finances
Nov 2 (Reuters) - The cost of Russia's military mobilisation and the impact of Western sanctions are set to blow a hole in the government's budget forecasts and drain Moscow's reserves to their lowest level in years, according to analysts' latest calculations.
AOL Corp
US says it won't ‘waste time’ on Iran nuclear deal
The Biden administration says it will not "waste time" on trying to revive talks with Iran regarding its dormant nuclear deal in light of Tehran’s brutal crackdown on antigovernment protesters and its support of Russia in its war against Ukraine. While speaking at an event hosted by the Carnegie...
Why isn’t Biden denouncing North Korea’s human rights record?
Americans in high places make great statements about human rights in North Korea, but what are we really doing to combat the abuses of the regime?. The answer is, beyond nice talk, President Biden and the State Department have relegated North Korean human rights to a low priority while repeating familiar demands that Kim Jong Un enter talks on his nuclear warheads and missiles. It’s blatantly obvious by now that Kim, if he has no real intention of firing a missile carrying a small tactical warhead, as he has been threatening, is not going to consider perpetual American demands for denuclearization.
Top Trump adviser granted immunity for testifying in Mar-a-Lago papers case
Kash Patel will receive limited protection from prosecution for his testimony on how and if the documents were ‘declassified’
Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House panel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday put a temporary hold on the handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee. Roberts’ order gives the Supreme Court time to weigh the legal issues in Trump’s emergency appeal to the high court, filed Monday.
In highly unusual move, North Korea flies warplanes near South Korea after missile launches
South Korea says North Korea flew 12 warplanes near their mutual border on Thursday, prompting South Korea to scramble 30 military planes in response.
POLITICO
Should the U.S. recognize North Korea as a nuclear state?
A long taboo subject is now the source of serious debate in and around Washington: Accepting North Korea as a nuclear-armed country. North Korean leader KIM JONG UN, who grew the nuclear program his father and grandfather built before him, has shown no signs of parting with the weapons that secure his regime’s survival. Direct diplomacy by former President DONALD TRUMP and an open invitation to working-level talks by Biden administration officials haven’t changed the despot’s mind.
Trump's company 'cheated' tax authorities, prosecutor says at trial
NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump's real estate company cheated tax authorities for 15 years, a prosecutor said on Monday in her opening statement in the Trump Organization's criminal tax fraud trial, while defense lawyers countered that the company's longtime chief financial officer had acted for his own benefit.
Takeaways from investigation of Russian general in Ukraine
ZDVYZHIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — The carnage left by Russian soldiers on the road to Kyiv wasn’t random. It was strategic brutality, perpetrated in areas that were under tight Russian control where military officers — including one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top generals accused of war crimes in Syria — were present, an investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” found.
