Suffolk County, NY

Teen boy seriously injured after falling off moving Jeep on Long Island

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 3 days ago

DEER PARK, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured Sunday night after Suffolk County police said he fell off a moving Jeep, hitting his head on the pavement.

Christopher Kuhn was "standing on the running board" and "holding on to the roof rack" of a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee that his friend was driving southbound on West 4th Street, between Grand Boulevard and Park Avenue, when he fell off around 8:30 p.m., police said.

He was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. His friend was not injured.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

