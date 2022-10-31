Has another playmaker emerged for Falcons in Damiere Byrd?

The Falcons are now in first place in the NFC South and as the team is still finding its way offensively Arthur Smith has found another playmaker in wide receiver Damiere Byrd. Dukes & Bell talked about Byrd’s recent emergence in the offense.

The guys talked about where Damiere Byrd came from.

“Here’s the deal with Damiere Byrd, always been able to run, he’s not a big guy, he’s 5’9 180 pounds if that, he went to South Carolina,” Dukes said. “But here’s the thing, the guys been in the league since 2016, he was drafted by Carolina he stayed there for three years, went to Arizona in 2019, went to New England in 2020 the covid year, 2021 he was with the Bears. So for every Falcons fans who is going where did this dude come from? He’s been in the league, now with the Falcons and he’s having an impact, 9 targets 142 yards and Damiere Byrd has I think has two of the most important touchdowns so far, of the year for our offense.”

Dukes talked about Bryd’s emergence as a playmaker.

“It’s one of those things you’re getting something from somebody that maybe you didn’t think going into camp you’d get that. You didn’t think he would be this kind of playmaker for you and he’s turning out to be one.”