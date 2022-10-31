Read full article on original website
Metro News
Arrests made in Fairmont murder case
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Police have charged a man and woman in connection with the death of a Detroit man. The police department announced Wednesday evening that Naquan Warran and Shekea Fox are being held on first degree murder charges for the Oct. 23 death of Sean Gardiner. The 28-year-old Gardiner was found beaten in a home on Short Avenue. Investigators reported a large amount of blood on the walls and ceiling of the entry and an imprint of a cell phone on a bloody couch.
Metro News
Morgantown council advances elimination of Robert’s Rules of Order for meetings
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — City council moved forward on a proposal Tuesday night to move the Robert’s Rules of Order method to run meetings from a requirement to a guideline. “The intent of this, as council knows, is simply to apply the Robert’s Rules of Order as guidelines rather than real detailed orders of how you conduct business,” Morgantown City Manager Kim Haws told councilors.
Metro News
Manchin votes early in Fairmont, denounces recent violence
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin cast an early ballot for the Nov. 8 election in Fairmont Tuesday while early voting efforts continued across the state. Manchin wasted no time in addressing recent politically-related violent attacks in video remarks he made outside the J. Harper Meredith Building, Marion County’s early voting location.
Metro News
Ohio County principal earns national Milken Educator Award
WHEELING W.Va. — Madison Elementary School Principal Andrea Trio was recognized Thursday as one of the top educators in the country with the $25,000 Milken Educator Award from the Milken Family Foundation. The award is known as the “Oscars of Teaching” and is an unrestricted cash award for Trio.
Metro News
Tucker County-South Harrison game highlights Class A slate in Week 11
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato set the stage for the final week of the high school football season in Class A.
Metro News
WVSSAC H.S. Volleyball regional matchups
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVSSAC sectional volleyball tournament play concluded around West Virginia Thursday evening. The top two teams in each section have advanced to regional competitions on Saturday, November 5. The regional runner-up and champion both advance to the state quarterfinals. The state tournament will be played at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center on November 9-10. Class AAA.
Metro News
Flynn expects to field deeper squad entering fifth season at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Tim Flynn enters his 26th year as a head coach this weekend when West Virginia opens the season at the Southeast Open in Salem, Va. Now is his fifth year guiding the Mountaineers, the bulk of the roster is comprised of wrestlers that were recruited by Flynn and his staff.
Metro News
Donaldson done for remainder of season; Mountaineers dealing with several other notable absences
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — True freshman CJ Donaldson made quite a splash in his college football debut, rushing for 125 yards, scoring a touchdown and blocking a punt in West Virginia’s season-opening loss at Pitt. Unfortunately for the Mountaineers, Donaldson won’t have an opportunity to also finish the season...
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – WVU Football vs Iowa State Preview (Episode 414)
Two teams badly in need of a victory meet Saturday afternoon in Ames, Iowa. The outcome, between West Virginia (3-5, 1-4) and Iowa State (3-5, 0-5), will likely determine how the two teams play out the final month of the season. Both the Mountaineers and Cyclones have come close in...
