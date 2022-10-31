ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

OSU to hold workshop that teaches steps in reforestation after a fire

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Forestry & Natural Resources team of Oregon State University Extension Service is holding a new workshop that teaches key steps in reforesting land after experiencing a fire. The workshop will focus on topics such as the reforestation process, vegetation management, overhead obstacles, and developing...
CORVALLIS, OR
UPDATE: Eugene Police investigating reports of blades in Halloween candy

EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: EPD says detectives are investigating three similar reports of tampered candy. Officials say all reports came from within the area of West 24th to West 27th and Tyler Street to Friendly Street. Police say the razor appears to be something similar to a pencil sharpener...
EUGENE, OR
Standoff between Springfield Police and wanted suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police Department's SWAT team was deployed to the area of 1975 5th Street due to standoff between a suspect and police. According to officials, a patrol officer who was in the area around 11:26 p.m., on November 1st, was alerted to the presence of multiple wanted suspects in the apartment complex.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Suspect in custody after standoff with police

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say they arrested a man, who barricaded himself inside an apartment on 1975 5th Street in Springfield late Tuesday night. Michael Glenn Bailey was wanted for a previous crime, according to police. Police say a patrol officer was in the area initially and visually...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Studded tire season begins, season runs through March 31st

EUGENE, Ore. — Winter is coming and ODOT (Oregon Department of Transportation) has some reminders about traveling safely in difficult weather. While driving in winter conditions, you may see road signs requiring the use of chains or traction tires. Starting Tuesday, November 1st, through March 31st it is legal...
EUGENE, OR
November 2 community meeting on Springfield Public Safety Levy

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A community meeting will be held Wednesday to learn more about the proposed Springfield Public Safety Levy. The meeting will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. November 2 in the library at Guy Lee Elementary, 755 Harlow Rd, Springfield. Springfield Police Chief Andrew Shearer...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Day of the Dead celebration in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — People are celebrated "Dia de los Muertos," the " Day of the Dead," in downtown Springfield. Day of the Dead is an annual Mexican tradition focused on remembering loved ones who have passed away. Wednesday afternoon, artists painted a mural at the Fountain Plaza in front...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
After delays, new Eugene park is set for 2023 opening

EUGENE, Ore. — Striker Field Park, located off Grand Cayman Drive in Eugene, has been in the works since late 2018 following the passing of a Parks and Recreation bond and levy that same year. Originally scheduled to open in fall of 2022, various supply chain issues, as well...
EUGENE, OR
Eight local teams advance to OSAA Girls Soccer quarterfinals

EUGENE, Ore. — The OSAA girls soccer playoffs continued Wednesday and 14 local teams were in action. We now have eight teams advancing to the quarterfinals. 6A: After beating Beaverton 1-0, #4 Sheldon will host #5 Tualatin in the quarterfinals. 5A: Three teams are moving on. #2 Thurston will...
EUGENE, OR
Specifics of proposed Emeralds baseball stadium at Lane Events Center to be ironed out

EUGENE, Ore. — More information is needed before the Lane County Board of Commissioners moves forward with a new baseball stadium at the site of the Lane Events Center. After approving a transient lodging tax in October, the board listened to a pitch from Eugene Emeralds ownership on Tuesday. Emeralds owner DG Elmore and general manager Allan Benavides presented a vision of a baseball stadium that encompasses more than sports.
EUGENE, OR
Eugene Ems make pitch for new stadium

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Emeralds made their case for a new stadium in a meeting today with the Lane County Board of Commissioners. The county approved a Transient Lodging Tax in October that is likely to go towards a new facility at the Lane Events Center, although that hasn't been approved yet.
EUGENE, OR
Oregon women’s basketball coach hosts annual haunted house

EUGENE, Ore. — It’s a Halloween staple in one Eugene neighborhood. Oregon women’s basketball coach Kelly Graves is a big fan of the Halloween season. So every year, the head coach of the Ducks transforms his garage into a haunted house for everyone in the neighborhood to enjoy. Sports Director Hayden Herrera and sports reporter Erin Slinde got a tour of the haunted house from Graves Monday night. Enjoy!
EUGENE, OR

