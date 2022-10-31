After rain postponed the World Series on Halloween night, fans were quick to return to Citizens Bank Park to watch the Philadelphia Phillies dominate the Houston Astros 7-0. It was the Phillies first World Series home game in more than a decade. Skies were clear and temperatures were mild Tuesday night, ensuring the first pitch went out as scheduled, just after 8 p.m..

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO