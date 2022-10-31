Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
Week1:#Thanksgiving Tip of the Week - #BuyYourPiesTeressa P.
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Javier, Astros pitch 2nd no-hitter in World Series history
Cristian Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on just the second no-hitter in World Series history, silencing a booming lineup and boisterous ballpark as the Astros blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 Wednesday night to even the matchup at two games each. The only previous no-hitter in the World Series was...
Phillies World Series opener most viewed on TV since 2019
The Philadelphia Phillies’ 6-5, 10-inning win over the Houston Astros in the World Series opener drew 11.68 million viewers on Fox, Fox Deportes and the Fox Sports streaming app, the highest for Game 1 since 2019. The game was seen by 11,475,000 viewers on Fox and 207,000 viewers on...
Despite Game 4 loss, Phillies fans are eating, drinking, and being merry during the World Series
Phillies fans packed bars Wednesday night across Philadelphia, including the Starboard Side Tavern in Fishtown. It was a scoreless Game 4 for the Phils, with pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astro’s bullpen dishing out the second no-hitter in World Series History. Despite Wednesday’s showing, fans have been glued...
Bohm hits 1,000th HR in World Series history, Phils launch 5
Alec Bohm hit the 1,000th home run in World Series history Tuesday night, and the Philadelphia Phillies quickly went to work on launching the next thousand. Bryce Harper, Bohm and Brandon Marsh teed off early against Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. in Game 3 of the 118th World Series. Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins hit back-to-back drives to finish McCullers in the fifth inning, capping the scoring in a 7-0 victory that gave Philadelphia a 2-1 Series lead.
Phillies, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip
The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Birds in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December. So it was settled:...
Fans flood Citizens Bank Park for Phillies Game 3 win over the Astros
After rain postponed the World Series on Halloween night, fans were quick to return to Citizens Bank Park to watch the Philadelphia Phillies dominate the Houston Astros 7-0. It was the Phillies first World Series home game in more than a decade. Skies were clear and temperatures were mild Tuesday night, ensuring the first pitch went out as scheduled, just after 8 p.m..
Sources: Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden expected to miss a month with injury
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is expected to be out of action for a month due to an injury. Action News sources have confirmed a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that says Harden has suffered a right foot tendon strain. Harden scored 24 points against the Washington Wizards on...
Pa. Republicans try to make Philadelphia crime a central campaign issue — even outside of the city
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Dr. Kayla Preito-Hodge was watching a show on Hulu when the commercial interrupted. It was about a race outside of Philadelphia, but it highlighted violent crime in the City of Brotherly Love. “I was just kind of floored,”...
