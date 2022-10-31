ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WHYY

Javier, Astros pitch 2nd no-hitter in World Series history

Cristian Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on just the second no-hitter in World Series history, silencing a booming lineup and boisterous ballpark as the Astros blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 Wednesday night to even the matchup at two games each. The only previous no-hitter in the World Series was...
HOUSTON, TX
WHYY

Phillies World Series opener most viewed on TV since 2019

The Philadelphia Phillies’ 6-5, 10-inning win over the Houston Astros in the World Series opener drew 11.68 million viewers on Fox, Fox Deportes and the Fox Sports streaming app, the highest for Game 1 since 2019. The game was seen by 11,475,000 viewers on Fox and 207,000 viewers on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Bohm hits 1,000th HR in World Series history, Phils launch 5

Alec Bohm hit the 1,000th home run in World Series history Tuesday night, and the Philadelphia Phillies quickly went to work on launching the next thousand. Bryce Harper, Bohm and Brandon Marsh teed off early against Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. in Game 3 of the 118th World Series. Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins hit back-to-back drives to finish McCullers in the fifth inning, capping the scoring in a 7-0 victory that gave Philadelphia a 2-1 Series lead.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WHYY

Fans flood Citizens Bank Park for Phillies Game 3 win over the Astros

After rain postponed the World Series on Halloween night, fans were quick to return to Citizens Bank Park to watch the Philadelphia Phillies dominate the Houston Astros 7-0. It was the Phillies first World Series home game in more than a decade. Skies were clear and temperatures were mild Tuesday night, ensuring the first pitch went out as scheduled, just after 8 p.m..
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

