Consumers Energy Foundation announces $500,000 in grants for basic needs assistance to Food Bank Council of Michigan, Michigan Association of United Ways
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-The Consumers Energy Foundation announced today $500,000 in grant funding to help two statewide organizations — the Food Bank Council of Michigan (FBCM) and the Michigan Association of United Ways (MAUW) — to provide direct assistance and necessities to Michiganders. The grant funding is part of the Consumers Energy Foundation’s commitment to investing in Michigan’s people and addressing critical and emergent needs in a meaningful way.
Whitmer Announces Plans To Boost Funding For More Child Care Centers
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that applications for the Caring for MI Future: Child Care Facilities Improvement Fund are now open. Child care entrepreneurs who are interested in starting or expanding a child care facility can apply for a grant to reduce the cost of converting space that meets child care facility guidelines. The $50 million to open and grow new child care facilities as part of the state’s Caring for MI Future initiative. Caring for MI Future is a $100 million investment to help Michigan families find quality, affordable child care in their community by opening 1,000 new or expanded child care programs by the end of 2024.
Electricity rates, grid reliability: Michigan residents invited to raise energy concerns
Michigan residents who need financial help with their energy bills can sign up for assistance at a pair of upcoming public events, which are also meant to offer them a chance to raise concerns about energy matters with state utility regulators. The Michigan Public Service Commission will host “energy assistance...
'The need is there': Michigan food bank council urges $50MIL budget line item to build infrastructure
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Food Bank Council of Michigan is urging the state legislature to approve a $50MIL budget line item this year after costs and demand for services have skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic. Rep. Roger Victory toured Feeding America West Michigan's facility in Comstock...
Another Michigan School District Has To Deflect ‘Furries’ Rumor
A long running false rumor about kids who identify as animals and poop in litter boxes has come to the Mitten State. And NO it isn't true. The Alpena School District Says It Does NOT Have Any Students Identifying As Animals. Alpena School Superintendent David Rabbideau has gone on the...
Which Michigan Counties Have The Most Deer Car Accidents?
There were more than 52,000 car-deer accidents last year in Michigan. Do you live in one of the counties most prone to car-deer collisions here in our state?. What Should You Do If You Hit a Deer With Your Car in Michigan?. According to AAA, the number of vehicle accidents...
Michigan first responders to now carry emergency contraception
LANSING, Mich. — Emergency first responders are anticipated to have more tools at their disposal to help sexual assault survivors. EMS will now carry emergency contraception and post-exposure prophylaxis for sexually transmitted infections, ensuring that sexual assault survivors have access to reproductive care treatment and appropriate medical care, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday.
Celebrating 65 Years of Michigan’s Mighty Mackinac Bridge
Michigan is home to more coastline than any other state in the United States. That's not the only impressive stat we have... How about the world's 27th longest main span bridge, too. At five miles in total roadway between St. Ignace, MI and Mackinac City, MI over the Straits of Mackinac, the bridge is iconic as "The Mighty Mack" or "Big Mac" (not in reference to a certain, popular food).
This Michigan City is One of the Snowiest in the United States
One of the snowiest cities in the United States is right here in Michigan. It also happens to be the oldest city in the state as well. When we think of cities that get pounded with snow year after year, we tend to think of Houghton, Traverse City, and Marquette. While they are among the snowiest in the state, they aren't the overall snowiest. At least not at the moment.
Michigan gas prices rise overnight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
Del Webb Breaks Ground on Newest Michigan Community
DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, has officially broken ground on its newest community in southeast Michigan, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb. Located in charming Milford Township off I-96 at Milford Road, the community will grand open in Spring 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005295/en/ Del Webb breaks ground on its newest community in southeast Michigan, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb. (Photo: Business Wire)
Michigan election security priority for Secretary of State’s Office
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Election Day is Nov. 8. That means those who have not already voted absentee will head to the polls on that day. Voters will decide Michigan’s next governor, the future of abortion rights. Ahead of Election Day, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson held a...
Michigan election could swing in Kent County, where history, momentum collide
Grand Rapids — Michigan Democrats are hoping Kent County, a one-time GOP stronghold and home to powerful Republican financiers such as the DeVos family, will provide a set of historic victories Tuesday with a seat in Congress and control of the state Legislature up for grabs. While Republicans said...
Historic White Pigeon building ‘worth saving,’ won’t be demolished
The St. Joseph County village of White Pigeon won't have to worry about a key building in its main street being torn down for now.
Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Lansing all ran short on rain this growing season
The rainfall was below normal during our growing season here in southwest and south-central Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The east side of the state was even drier than our part of Lower Michigan. A few yellow squares east of Muskegon and northwest of Grand Rapids signify 25 inches to 30 inches of rain since May. Southern Kent County was much drier than northern Kent County.
Gas prices on the rise across Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - Gas prices on the rise in Michigan on Thursday. AAA puts the nation's average gas price at $3.78 per gallon. In Michigan, AAA said the average price per gallon is $4.13. That's 16 cents higher than just one day prior on Wednesday. One year ago, Michigan's average price per gallon was $3.27.In Metro Detroit, AAA said the average price per gallon is $4.13, one cent higher than the state's average price per gallon and 19 cents higher than Wednesday's average price in the Motor City. Meanwhile, Gas Buddy analyst Patrick De Haan said the prices in our state are expected to jump to $4.29 per gallon on Thursday.
Democrats eye control of Michigan Senate for first time in decades
Michigan Democrats have a chance to control the state legislature, due in part to new redistricting maps. While many Senate and House of Representative elections are close in Michigan, millions of dollars from across the country are funding Senate races. Subscribe to MichMash on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever...
The Oldest Farm in Michigan Dates Back to 1776
The oldest farm in Michigan happens to be on one of our islands…not Beaver, not Mackinac, Bois Blanc, Drummond, Isle Royale, Manitou, or any of the others that you might expect…..but the answer is found on Grosse Ile in the Detroit River. These days the farm is referred...
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837
According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
Michigan Tech Delegation Heading To UN Climate Change Summit
More than 35,000 participants are expected to attend the annual gathering known as the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC COP). This year’s summit — referred to as COP27 — marks the 27th conference of the 193 parties that signed the original UN climate agreement in 1992.
