InvestigateWest

Housing vouchers sit unused at some rural Washington agencies

COVID stimulus gave public housing authorities new resources. While King County leads the nation in distribution, that’s not the case across the state. Amber Maylor’s one-bedroom apartment, tucked into a sprawling, low-slung complex in suburban Pierce County, remains sparse — an inflatable mattress and TV sit in the living room among yet-unpacked boxes. But to Maylor, 31, a mother of four who lost her housing after fleeing an abusive ex, it represents a major turning point in her life.
KING COUNTY, WA
caringmagazine.org

How one couple finds hope (and housing) after living in their car

The Salvation Army Street Level outreach program continues to help people experiencing homelessness find housing in Washington. When Leticia Duman and Win Howell purchased their first house together in 2014, they said they never imagined losing it all in a fire, pushing them into a state of homelessness outside of Seattle, Washington.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Smiley’s New Mom in Town Tour comes to Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) will be stopping in three Snohomish County cities as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. After launching on October 25 in Maple Valley, the bus tour has visited 31 cities to date from Spokane to...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Parent upset with appointment of felon as Olympia School Board Member

An Olympia School Board move to appoint an outspoken anti-police activist and convicted criminal to fill a vacancy on the board caught many South Puget Sound-area parents by surprise, one mother told The Dori Monson Show Wednesday. But now, parent Alesha Perkins told Dori’s listeners, the grassroots startup OSD Rescue...
OLYMPIA, WA
The Stranger

Mayor Harrell Is Effectively Cutting Wages for Domestic Violence Workers

Despite extreme inflation, burnout, and high staff turnover among direct service workers and domestic violence advocates, Mayor Bruce Harrell recently announced a proposal in his budget to make a 1.2% inflation adjustment for social services contracts and to limit wage increases to 4% in the face of 7.6% inflation, effectively cutting our wages. In contrast, Harrell is proposing $30,000 sign-on bonuses for Seattle Police Department officers due to high turnover. Some direct service agencies report 70% turnover rates, and yet Harrell’s plan to stabilize the social services workforce is to cut wages?
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Mayor vetoes repeal of $40 tab fees, council discusses budget revenues

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell began her mayor comments at the Lynnwood City Council’s Oct. 31 work session with a veto of Ordinance 3416 – which eliminated Lynnwood’s $40 car tab fee. The council approved the ordinance by a 4-2 vote at its Oct. 24 business meeting, hoping...
lynnwoodtimes.com

County to receive up to $25.4M to save lives ravaged by the opioid crisis

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 1, 2022—Snohomish County is set to receive up to $25.4 million from a resolution with the three largest distributors of prescription opioids. Attorney General Bob Ferguson brought McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. in 2021 after rejecting a national settlement. In Ferguson’s announcement, Washington state will receive a maximum of $518 million — $46 million more than the state would have received in the settlement — with the initial funds being distributed on Dec. 1.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

WA Department of Commerce Announces Grants

The Washington State Department of Commerce announced $17.9 million in grants to fund eight projects across the state to increase services and community-based treatment options for those facing behavioral health challenges. The investments support Gov. Inslee’s five year plan to modernize and transform Washington’s mental health system, with the goal...
WASHINGTON STATE
southseattleemerald.com

On Oct. 31, Get Ready to Welcome … the New Normal!

(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) When an unmasked Gov. Jay Inslee announced the end of the coronavirus state of emergency after more than two years, he did so with matter-of-fact language. Language for a boardroom. “We are now in a...
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlemet.com

True Stories: What We Lost and Found After Fentanyl

Karen Lizzy / Lucifr Kruz / Anthony Taylor / Deaunte Damper / Zaheed Lynch / Annaiece. The stories keep coming, each more heartrending than the last. There’s the relative who fatally overdosed at a bus stop as dozens of people walked by. The person who lost a nephew to fentanyl, another a wife. The man who OD’d twice because he couldn’t bear to live without his partner. The mother who desperately clutched her child to her chest after the toddler swallowed a discarded M30 pill she had picked up off the floor.
SEATTLE, WA

