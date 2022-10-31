Read full article on original website
KOMO News
King Co. homelessness authority offers incentive package for landlords, housing providers
SEATTLE — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) has a new incentive program to encourage landlords to help house people experiencing homelessness in empty apartment units. "It is a human right to be housed and folks deserve the same opportunity to live inside that everybody else does," KCRHA...
Housing vouchers sit unused at some rural Washington agencies
COVID stimulus gave public housing authorities new resources. While King County leads the nation in distribution, that’s not the case across the state. Amber Maylor’s one-bedroom apartment, tucked into a sprawling, low-slung complex in suburban Pierce County, remains sparse — an inflatable mattress and TV sit in the living room among yet-unpacked boxes. But to Maylor, 31, a mother of four who lost her housing after fleeing an abusive ex, it represents a major turning point in her life.
caringmagazine.org
How one couple finds hope (and housing) after living in their car
The Salvation Army Street Level outreach program continues to help people experiencing homelessness find housing in Washington. When Leticia Duman and Win Howell purchased their first house together in 2014, they said they never imagined losing it all in a fire, pushing them into a state of homelessness outside of Seattle, Washington.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Smiley’s New Mom in Town Tour comes to Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) will be stopping in three Snohomish County cities as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. After launching on October 25 in Maple Valley, the bus tour has visited 31 cities to date from Spokane to...
Incentive program now available for Seattle landlords to house homeless
An incentive program for Seattle landlords to help house homeless people in their units is now available, according to a media release from the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA). The incentive program, which was announced last month, is seeking 800 units to support the effort. Seattle landlords that are...
KOMO News
Workers at Kitsap County hospital call for leadership's resignation amid 'staffing crisis'
SILVERDALE, Wash. — Health care workers at St. Michael Medical Center in Kitsap County are calling for the hospital's leaders to resign due to years of what workers are calling "inaction" on leadership's part to handle staffing challenges at the hospital. "After years of inaction from hospital leadership, the...
ilovekent.net
People experiencing homelessness helping King County restore Green River habitat
People experiencing homelessness are helping King County restore ecological functions along the Green River and taking the first steps toward potential careers in conservation, the county announced this week. The new crew, called “Green Start,” is the second launched by the Department of Natural Resources and Parks as part of...
KOMO News
New program allows people to get paid while going to school for behavioral health
SEATTLE, Wash. — The number of people suffering behavioral health issues in Washington state is big. More than one in five (22%) adults in Washington reported some kind of mental health issue in 2020 and one-quarter of them said they could not access care, according to the State of Mental Health in America.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Parent upset with appointment of felon as Olympia School Board Member
An Olympia School Board move to appoint an outspoken anti-police activist and convicted criminal to fill a vacancy on the board caught many South Puget Sound-area parents by surprise, one mother told The Dori Monson Show Wednesday. But now, parent Alesha Perkins told Dori’s listeners, the grassroots startup OSD Rescue...
The Stranger
Mayor Harrell Is Effectively Cutting Wages for Domestic Violence Workers
Despite extreme inflation, burnout, and high staff turnover among direct service workers and domestic violence advocates, Mayor Bruce Harrell recently announced a proposal in his budget to make a 1.2% inflation adjustment for social services contracts and to limit wage increases to 4% in the face of 7.6% inflation, effectively cutting our wages. In contrast, Harrell is proposing $30,000 sign-on bonuses for Seattle Police Department officers due to high turnover. Some direct service agencies report 70% turnover rates, and yet Harrell’s plan to stabilize the social services workforce is to cut wages?
East King County food banks receive 40,000-pound food donation from LDS Church in Utah
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Forty-thousand pounds of donated food and supplies arrived in Bellevue on Wednesday, courtesy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City. “The proposal was written by Renewal (Food Bank). It was my contact with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Mayor vetoes repeal of $40 tab fees, council discusses budget revenues
Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell began her mayor comments at the Lynnwood City Council’s Oct. 31 work session with a veto of Ordinance 3416 – which eliminated Lynnwood’s $40 car tab fee. The council approved the ordinance by a 4-2 vote at its Oct. 24 business meeting, hoping...
lynnwoodtimes.com
County to receive up to $25.4M to save lives ravaged by the opioid crisis
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 1, 2022—Snohomish County is set to receive up to $25.4 million from a resolution with the three largest distributors of prescription opioids. Attorney General Bob Ferguson brought McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. in 2021 after rejecting a national settlement. In Ferguson’s announcement, Washington state will receive a maximum of $518 million — $46 million more than the state would have received in the settlement — with the initial funds being distributed on Dec. 1.
WA Department of Commerce Announces Grants
The Washington State Department of Commerce announced $17.9 million in grants to fund eight projects across the state to increase services and community-based treatment options for those facing behavioral health challenges. The investments support Gov. Inslee’s five year plan to modernize and transform Washington’s mental health system, with the goal...
Yakima Herald Republic
When grandma calls fraud: WA election workers take accusations personally
SHELTON, Mason County — This election integrity stuff, it does get personal with the three women who work at the elections office at the County Administration Building. It’s a couple of blocks away from the Safeway, in the back of the two-story building. Right here are ballots that...
southseattleemerald.com
On Oct. 31, Get Ready to Welcome … the New Normal!
(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) When an unmasked Gov. Jay Inslee announced the end of the coronavirus state of emergency after more than two years, he did so with matter-of-fact language. Language for a boardroom. “We are now in a...
King County judge temporarily blocks $4 billion dividend payment to Albertsons investors
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on the Albertsons-Kroger merger originally aired on Oct. 31, 2022. A King County judge granted a temporary restraining order blocking Albertsons from making a $4 billion dividend payment to investors on Thursday evening. Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued...
seattlemet.com
True Stories: What We Lost and Found After Fentanyl
Karen Lizzy / Lucifr Kruz / Anthony Taylor / Deaunte Damper / Zaheed Lynch / Annaiece. The stories keep coming, each more heartrending than the last. There’s the relative who fatally overdosed at a bus stop as dozens of people walked by. The person who lost a nephew to fentanyl, another a wife. The man who OD’d twice because he couldn’t bear to live without his partner. The mother who desperately clutched her child to her chest after the toddler swallowed a discarded M30 pill she had picked up off the floor.
KING-5
Made in Washington: A rare glimpse inside the world's only Almond Roca factory
TACOMA, Wash. — It looks like a river of molten toffee, it is Almond Roca being born. It comes from cookers in an upper story room where cameras aren't allowed. From there it flows through a vintage building in Tacoma that produces a countless amount of the iconic chocolate-coated, almond-dusted, gold foil-wrapped candy.
q13fox.com
Group terrorizes homeowners across Pierce County vandalizing homes, Halloween decorations
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A number of Pierce County homeowners are trying to figure out why a group of teens went on a spree late Friday, early Saturday morning destroying pumpkins, homes and Halloween decorations. Homeowners from a number of communities including Puyallup, Pacific and Auburn woke up Saturday morning to...
