Elon Musk to lay off half the staff at Twitter, trim workforce to 3,700
If last Thursday was Elon Musk's first day at the Twitter office, this Thursday might have been the last for nearly 50 percent of the staff at the social media company. After much speculation, Elon Musk-led Twitter is finally bringing down the axe on its workforce in a bid to reduce its expenses and make the company profitable, The Guardian reported.
Cardinal Health Reaffirms FY23 Guidance After Street Beating Q1 Earnings
Cardinal Health Inc CAH has reported Q1 FY23 adjusted EPS of $1.20, down 7% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $0.94. Sales increased 13% to $49.6 billion, beating the consensus of $48.19 billion. Revenue from the pharmaceutical segment increased 15% to $45.8 billion, driven primarily by branded pharmaceutical sales growth from...
Do you want to be a successful writer? This is Wordcraft, Google’s AI that makes it easy for you
It must be recognized that the aforementioned artificial intelligence applied to different software sectors is sometimes extremely useful to us. A clear example of all this can be found in those AI functions that are currently applied to photo or video editing programs. While this sector of software in particular was limited to a few professionals only a few years ago, today it is within the reach of the majority.
Circularweekend promotes entrepreneurship based on the circular economy in Madrid
Madrid has hosted Circularweekend for the first time, the program promoted by the development of business projects and entrepreneursrelated to the circular economy. The event, organized by Enviroosought to promote innovation from an economic point of view and encourage the valuation of materials and resources so that they are maintained for as long as possible in the life cycle of products, thus contributing to minimize waste generation.
Twitter staff ‘treated appallingly’ as job cuts begin; UK car sales face worst year since 1982 – business live
Lawsuit filed as Elon Musk begin mass layoffs at Twitter, while former Bank of England governor Mark Carney warns UK’s ‘difficult period’ will get worse
TikTok confirms that your personal data is sent to China
TikTok has just updated its privacy policy for the European Economic Area. The opportunity to see black on white that the personal data of users from the Old Continent can be sent and viewed by platform employees in China. That has the merit of being clear. For years now, TikTok...
Amgen Reports Q3 Higher Profit, Despite Slight Fall In Topline Growth
Amgen Inc's AMGN Q3 revenue reached $6.65 billion, down 1% Y/Y, due to 8% volume growth offset primarily by a 5% lower net selling price and a 2% negative impact from foreign exchange. Analysts estimated sales of $6.56 billion. Excluding the 2% negative impact of foreign exchange, total revenues increased...
The flow of digital space that benefits everyone
The payments that we can now make in the digital mainstream are going to deliver so many additions that were usually anticipated back in the day. Disrupting any form of technology is not a very easy task to do, and that is certainly a factor that cannot be denied under any means either. With the distance that the new technology has gone and observing such a type of trend that makes a significant impact, we can ascertain that there is great room to make the necessary progress when it comes to the crypto industry. Now, you can gain a significant level of understanding through the Chain Reaction trading app, which has been developed specifically to cater to a wide audience. Such a level of understanding about the current crypto market is highly warranted, and we have to understand that gaining an additional level of understanding in this regard is of much importance.
Factorial closes an investment round of 120 million and reaches 800 employees
The startup, Factorial, recently announced the closing of a series C financing round $120 million with a valuation of 1,000 million. This round has been led by Atomico, with the participation of GIC and all previous investors, including Tiger Global, CRV, K-Fund and Creandum, and makes Factorial in the new unicorn of Europe. Atomico partner Luca Eisenstecken joins the board as part of the investment.
Twitter Blue will cost eight dollars a month
As you surely remember, because it happened just yesterday, we learned that Elon Musk planned to raise the price of Twitter Blue, the premium version of the social network, and that it was also going to link it with its verified program. A decision that was already controversial per seand that generated even more angry responses when it was learned that his plans were to raise the price of Blue to as much as twenty dollars a month.
Gaming laptops are going to stop being gaming (and weighing 3 kilos)
Today the most popular computers are gaming laptops, on the one hand, and ultra-thin ones, on the other. This has led to the appearance of a new category of computer with which all the component manufacturers have agreed to create a new category, which is that of ultra-thin gaming laptops, that is, with less height. The trick of these teams is in the use of NVMe SSD memories in storage and not using optical readers, but there is another element that they have in common, which is memory.
Smartphone sales will fall double digits in 2022
The price of energy rises, the cost of the shopping basket increases… and consumption falls. A three-way rule that never fails and where practically all sectors suffer, including the sale of mobile phones. At least, this is what Qualcomm claims, one of the main suppliers of chips and modems in telephoneswith their predictions for this year.
Someone wants to overtake Intel in the processor market and it’s not AMD
For years we have become accustomed to the struggle between Intel and AMD to lead the processor market. Currently, Intel dominates this market without any problem, despite the good AMD Ryzen processors. Well, the Qualcomm companymanufacturer of snapdragon chip ensures that in 2024 they are going to go for intel in the PC segment.
the gaming monitor you dream of in your setup
Whether for work or play, one of the most important things we connect to our computer is the display. This means that the choice of this important component is something that we must carefully assess. Hence, now we are going to talk about this more than interesting model and also at a very low price.
Android Auto: Google forces the latest update, smartphones running Android 6 and 7 are no longer compatible
Google has decided to force the installation of the latest Android Auto update. As a result, smartphones running Android 6 and 7, which could continue to take advantage of the platform provided they did not update the app, can no longer take advantage of the platform. Unless you opt for a newer device.
Intel Sapphire Rapids will hit the market on January 10, 2023
After numerous delays, we finally have the definitive launch date for Intel Sapphire Rapids, a generation of high-performance processors for the professional sector with which the chip giant fully committed to the use of interconnected chiplets. We have already talked about this architecture in the last few months, and as our regular readers will remember, the Intel 7 (2nd generation 10nm SuperFin) manufacturing node has been used.
Google says goodbye to Hangouts and the Street View app
It is well known that Google does not tremble if, when the time comes, it considers that a product or service has already reached the end of its useful life. Whether due to changes in its strategy, performance below expectations or the evolution of its ecosystem of services, it is better to shelve it and do something else. And although there are cases that were not particularly well accepted by their communities, such as Google Reader or Picasa, the truth is that in the vast majority of cases there are compelling reasons behind those closures that, constantly, go fattening the graveyard of Google.
How to remove the background of an image with the iPhone
The new versions of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 have brought with them many really interesting functions, but without a doubt, one of the most striking is the one that allows users to be able to eliminate the background of a photograph in just a few seconds and without the need to use any third party application. Therefore, in this post we want to tell you in detail what you have to do to achieve it.
