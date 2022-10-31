Read full article on original website
Related
11 Stories that Prove Colorado Has the Craziest Weather
If you've spent at least a year in Colorado, you've undoubtedly seen some crazy weather. Colorado is known for its world-famous ski resorts, which require a lot of snow to stay in business, but mother nature doesn't always reserve major snowfalls for the winter. Colorado can see things like avalanches,...
See 25 of Colorado’s Coldest Record Lows Recorded in November
November is here and so is colder weather in Colorado. Just how cold? Both the Farmer's Almanac and the Old Farmer's Almanac have predicted a cold winter ahead, but what do the record low temps say about November on the western slope?. Below we look at 25 of the coldest...
You’ll Never Believe What The Law on Eavesdropping is in Colorado
If you commonly use the phrase "I overheard" in Colorado, you'll probably want to stop after learning the law on eavesdropping. Having a personal and private conversation in Colorado is a right that we all have and if you intrude on another person's conversation you're actually breaking the law. Curious...
Colorado Ghost Town Was Coldest Place in U.S. on Halloween
It seems appropriate a ghost town would be the coldest place in the contiguous United States on Halloween 2022. Well, this "Gothic" little town just happens to be in Colorado. This Colorado ghost town, pretty much deserter for over 100 years, recorded a toasty temperature of nine degrees on Halloween, October 31, 2022.
soprissun.com
Nuclear power for Western Colorado?
At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
Colorado funds $10 million in rebates for e-bikes
Shalon is one of 156 essential workers who received a free e-bike from the State of Colorado.State of Colorado Energy Office. On the coattails of two successful pilot projects, Colorado will again offer instant rebates to people buying e-bikes.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife director retires following probe of racially offensive remark
COLORADO, USA — Dan Prenzlow, director of Colorado's Division of Parks and Wildlife since 2019, has retired following an investigation into a racially offensive remark he directed at a CPW employee during an April conference. The Department of Natural Resources in a statement indicated the probe — initiated after...
Cold and snow heading for Colorado
A major weather change will blow into Colorado overnight and ramp up on Thursday. We are looking at a pileup of snow for the high country and for Denver to see our first official snow on Thursday night. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be in place for many mountain areas. While most could see 6 to 12 inches, the southwestern mountains will be the hardest hit with up to two feet of snow possible. The snow will ramp up overnight into Thursday and get heavier through the day on Thursday. It will get much lighter overnight into Friday. Denver could also get snow. It's looking likely this will actually hit Denver International Airport, which would make it out first official snow of the season. The Denver area could see 1 to 3 inches of snow by Friday morning. The snow will taper by Friday morning, before we clear into a chilly day. Temperatures tomorrow drop into the upper 40s after we saw the 70s for two days. We warm up a bit this weekend, but it will be windy.
Feed your pumpkins to wildlife in Colorado, face $100 fine
Halloween is over and now you might be thinking to yourself, "what should I do with my leftover pumpkin?"
Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue deer from sharp, metal ring in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued a deer from a sharp, metal ring that was caught in its hoof, officials tweeted Tuesday. The deer was spotted limping in a residential area on Monday. Officer Travis Sauder and Technician Jaimie Sommerfeld responded to the incident. Wildlife officials said they sedated the deer The post Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue deer from sharp, metal ring in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
coloradonewsline.com
Colorado TV stations urged to pull Kirkmeyer ad centered on ‘flat-out lie’
A progressive group on Monday called on Colorado TV stations to refuse to broadcast a “blatantly” false campaign ad from state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, the Republican nominee in the 8th Congressional District. In the ad, Kirkmeyer falsely claims — twice — that Colorado Democrats, including her opponent, state...
Colorado Ranks Poorly on List of States With ‘Miserable’ Winters
Colorado winters can be summed up by three "Ss" - sun, snow, and sports. It's no wonder why Colorado ranks high compared to other states when it comes to winter. The Thrillist published "Every State Ranked By How Miserable Their Winters Are." It should come as no surprise Colorado ranked as one of the "not-so-bad" states. In other words, we are good at being "not bad" when it comes to winter weather. Just how "not bad" are we?
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hot springs base camps: Colorado destinations for soaking and more
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado’s hot springs shine brightest in the darker days of winter. They are the warm embrace we need after long, cold days of skiing and adventure, the mineral medicine the doctor ordered to mend our weary bones. Some towns showcase the geothermal miracle best....
Wildlife officers investigate Mesa County poaching case involving bighorn ram
Colorado wildlife officers are investigating a poaching case involving a desert bighorn ram in Mesa County.
94kix.com
Eight Strange Places You Can Check Out in Colorado
Colorado has no shortage of great tourist attractions. Of course, when we think of Colorado tourist attractions we think of places like Red Rocks, Mesa Verde, and Garden of the Gods. However, there are also plenty of non-traditional and, dare I say, weird attractions in the Centennial State as well....
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction Elk Hunter Missing in Montrose County
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A 70-year-old Grand Junction man has been missing since Sunday night, October 30th in rural Montrose County. Calvin Prochnow and a friend were hunting in the area of Green Mountain, north of The Black Canyon of the Gunnison. The two men went on their own. When Prochnow failed to show up late Sunday afternoon, deputies with the Montrose County Sheriff’s office started their search.
Officials Launched a Parking Fee for Colorado’s Most Popular Fourteener. Here’s How Much Cash It Generated.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Hikers flocked to Colorado’s 14,272-foot Quandary Peak during the pandemic, and in 2020 the mountain surpassed 14,066-foot Mount Bierstadt to become the state’s most-climbed fourteener. The soaring popularity had its downside, however—the parking lot at Quandary Peak/McCollough Gulch often filled up before sunrise, prompting some visitors to park illegally, block emergency access points, and to even leave their cars along secluded roadways in a nearby housing development.
cowboystatedaily.com
Mountain Lion Takes A Snooze In Wyoming Couple’s Window Well
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Cheyenne-area resident Jenny Belmont went to let her dogs out at about 8 a.m. one recent morning, she got a surprise. “The dogs started backing up a storm, and when she went to see what was going on, that thing...
Half the number of coats collected compared to last year’s campaign
The FOX31 and Dependable Cleaners Coats for Colorado campaign is well underway but right now, a little disappointing news, not enough coats have been collected.
Do These Nasty Little Bugs Live in Colorado? We Hope Not
Colorado is home to seven invasive insects that residents are encouraged to squash immediately upon spotting them. While they aren't the nastiest, they are trying to destroy our forests. The Wheel Bug is a creepy bug with a nasty bite that is found in Colorado. Most people have never heard...
94.3 The X
Windsor, CO
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
988K+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943thex.com
Comments / 3