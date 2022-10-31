ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loma, CO

94.3 The X

11 Stories that Prove Colorado Has the Craziest Weather

If you've spent at least a year in Colorado, you've undoubtedly seen some crazy weather. Colorado is known for its world-famous ski resorts, which require a lot of snow to stay in business, but mother nature doesn't always reserve major snowfalls for the winter. Colorado can see things like avalanches,...
COLORADO STATE
soprissun.com

Nuclear power for Western Colorado?

At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Cold and snow heading for Colorado

A major weather change will blow into Colorado overnight and ramp up on Thursday. We are looking at a pileup of snow for the high country and for Denver to see our first official snow on Thursday night.   Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be in place for many mountain areas. While most could see 6 to 12 inches, the southwestern mountains will be the hardest hit with up to two feet of snow possible. The snow will ramp up overnight into Thursday and get heavier through the day on Thursday. It will get much lighter overnight into Friday. Denver could also get snow. It's looking likely this will actually hit Denver International Airport, which would make it out first official snow of the season. The Denver area could see 1 to 3 inches of snow by Friday morning. The snow will taper by Friday morning, before we clear into a chilly day. Temperatures tomorrow drop into the upper 40s after we saw the 70s for two days. We warm up a bit this weekend, but it will be windy. 
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue deer from sharp, metal ring in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued a deer from a sharp, metal ring that was caught in its hoof, officials tweeted Tuesday. The deer was spotted limping in a residential area on Monday. Officer Travis Sauder and Technician Jaimie Sommerfeld responded to the incident. Wildlife officials said they sedated the deer The post Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue deer from sharp, metal ring in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
94.3 The X

Colorado Ranks Poorly on List of States With ‘Miserable’ Winters

Colorado winters can be summed up by three "Ss" - sun, snow, and sports. It's no wonder why Colorado ranks high compared to other states when it comes to winter. The Thrillist published "Every State Ranked By How Miserable Their Winters Are." It should come as no surprise Colorado ranked as one of the "not-so-bad" states. In other words, we are good at being "not bad" when it comes to winter weather. Just how "not bad" are we?
COLORADO STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hot springs base camps: Colorado destinations for soaking and more

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado’s hot springs shine brightest in the darker days of winter. They are the warm embrace we need after long, cold days of skiing and adventure, the mineral medicine the doctor ordered to mend our weary bones. Some towns showcase the geothermal miracle best....
COLORADO STATE
94kix.com

Eight Strange Places You Can Check Out in Colorado

Colorado has no shortage of great tourist attractions. Of course, when we think of Colorado tourist attractions we think of places like Red Rocks, Mesa Verde, and Garden of the Gods. However, there are also plenty of non-traditional and, dare I say, weird attractions in the Centennial State as well....
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Grand Junction Elk Hunter Missing in Montrose County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A 70-year-old Grand Junction man has been missing since Sunday night, October 30th in rural Montrose County. Calvin Prochnow and a friend were hunting in the area of Green Mountain, north of The Black Canyon of the Gunnison. The two men went on their own. When Prochnow failed to show up late Sunday afternoon, deputies with the Montrose County Sheriff’s office started their search.
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
outsidemagazine

Officials Launched a Parking Fee for Colorado’s Most Popular Fourteener. Here’s How Much Cash It Generated.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Hikers flocked to Colorado’s 14,272-foot Quandary Peak during the pandemic, and in 2020 the mountain surpassed 14,066-foot Mount Bierstadt to become the state’s most-climbed fourteener. The soaring popularity had its downside, however—the parking lot at Quandary Peak/McCollough Gulch often filled up before sunrise, prompting some visitors to park illegally, block emergency access points, and to even leave their cars along secluded roadways in a nearby housing development.
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Mountain Lion Takes A Snooze In Wyoming Couple’s Window Well

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Cheyenne-area resident Jenny Belmont went to let her dogs out at about 8 a.m. one recent morning, she got a surprise. “The dogs started backing up a storm, and when she went to see what was going on, that thing...
WYOMING STATE
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

