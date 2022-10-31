Read full article on original website
Elgato Facecam Pro, new webcam with 4K resolution and 60 FPS
Corsair has launched the Elgato Facecam Pro, a webcam aimed primarily at streamers and content creators that can work with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels and is capable of maintaining 60 frames per second. This means that it achieves a very high resolution, which translates into a outstanding sharpnessand its high frame rate per second will allow us to stream and record video with a high level of fluency.
How to turn on Live Activity tracking on iPhone
After the official launch of iOS 16.1, one of the great novelties that the lock screens brought was the monitoring of live activities with the iPhone locked. For this reason, in this post we are going to tell you in detail what it consists of and, above all, how you can activate it quickly and without problems.
portable printer on sale for less than 60 euros
Years ago we took our photos to specialized stores to be developed once we had finished the corresponding reel of our analog camera. Needless to say, things have changed a lot these days. Now we can print our photos on paper whenever we need it, even if we are traveling. Is xiaomi printer which we will talk about, proves it.
The 7 Best Cheap Gaming Chairs – Comparison
Being on the computer for long sessions can be exhausting and unhealthy for the body, no matter what activity is done, be it: work, studies or entertainment. To avoid health conditions, it is necessary to have a proper posture while in front of the PC. A gaming chair could help you be more comfortable and protected against these types of problems.
These are the advantages of having a smart home, is it worth it?
Home automation allows us to facilitate the management of houses in certain functions and household tasks, through smart devices. They allow us to control the light, the air conditioning, certain aspects of cleaning, personal care, entertainment, even to keep the garden clean and tidy. All this is becoming more accessible, because the prices of the devices are within the reach of more and more people. But, What benefits can home automation give us?
The concept of smart homes goes a step further with the launch of Matter 1.0
The concept of ‘smart home’ is already a reality in many homes. According to Statista, smart speakers occupy a large part of the investment in families, followed by security cameras, large and small appliances. But how to achieve better communication between all these devices?. The release of Matter...
Do you share Chrome with other people? This perfect function so that they do not spy on you
In the office it is possible that several workers have access to the same computer where we also have the aforementioned Chrome installed. The same thing can happen at home if our children or siblings also use the same PC and therefore the same default browser. Obviously, depending on the use we make of this specific application, on certain occasions we will be interested in keeping our privacy safe.
AliExpress Singles Day 2022: These crazy deals will make you forget about Black Friday
It’s time for AliExpress Singles Day. The sign makes its Black Friday early. Hundreds of products are on sale until November 13, 2022 with discounts of over 80% on select items. We have selected for you the best offers to seize now. This year unlike the others, AliExpress is...
If you are original, soon you will be able to earn a lot of money on Instagram
More and more users are professionally engaged in social networks. Of course, this is of interest to those responsible for these networks, such as Meta, since the more movement there is within these networks, the greater the income that the company will obtain in the form of advertising. For this reason, large companies are constantly looking for new ways to facilitate the generation of income for the content creators of their networks. And the new way of doing it comes from the hand of Meta, and is based on promote the creation and sale of NFTs directly from the platform.
The best TV deals for the Qatar World Cup
PcComponentes has a promotion underway that until November 13 offers offers on televisions, projectors and sound bars with discounts reaching 60%. Major sporting events such as the Olympics or World Cups are usually a good time to buy the display screens that we use to see them or sound peripherals to hear them better. The Spanish retailer wants to make it easy for users who are thinking of renewing these elements and on the occasion of the World Cup in Qatar, which starts in a couple of weeks, it has an active campaign with significant discounts.
Android Auto: Google forces the latest update, smartphones running Android 6 and 7 are no longer compatible
Google has decided to force the installation of the latest Android Auto update. As a result, smartphones running Android 6 and 7, which could continue to take advantage of the platform provided they did not update the app, can no longer take advantage of the platform. Unless you opt for a newer device.
Top 4 benefits of having an effective dental website design
Every sector, including dentistry, is highly competitive. So, a fantastic, attractive, informative, and user-friendly website is crucial if you want to grow your patient base. When you have a perfect website design, patients can learn more about your practice from anywhere, and it boosts the trust of patients. An effective website can open up a world of possibilities and significant growth opportunities by attracting patients online.
9 top electric fireplace TV stands for the modern home
Electric fireplace TV stands are a great way to add both warmth and entertainment to any living room. They are perfect for those cold winter nights when you want to curl up on the couch with your favorite show or movie. An electric fireplace TV stand is a great investment...
Gaming laptops are going to stop being gaming (and weighing 3 kilos)
Today the most popular computers are gaming laptops, on the one hand, and ultra-thin ones, on the other. This has led to the appearance of a new category of computer with which all the component manufacturers have agreed to create a new category, which is that of ultra-thin gaming laptops, that is, with less height. The trick of these teams is in the use of NVMe SSD memories in storage and not using optical readers, but there is another element that they have in common, which is memory.
What are the advantages of using a smart WiFi dishwasher
There are many devices that we have to be able to domotize the home. Some common ones are, for example, smart light bulbs, temperature sensors, cameras… But also appliances that can be useful in our daily lives in the kitchen. In this article we are going to talk about the advantages of having a smart dishwasher And what exactly does it consist of? You will see that it is an option to take into account if you plan to domotize your home.
Why a smart plug is so much better than a timer
What is a timer plug? This type of device is useful when we need to turn something off. They are cheap and we can place them anywhere in the house, to which we are going to plug in a device. For example, we can connect a stove, a fan, a television… Basically we put a certain time on it and one passes that time, it turns off.
This new Gmail feature will help you with your Christmas shopping
Just as every little bit Google kills its services that have been forgotten, and that are not profitable for the company, those that are, and are used daily by users, usually receive improvements, novelties and new functions every so often. And, without a doubt, one of the most used Google products is gmail, your email client. That is why, from time to time, Google usually launches news and improvements with which it seeks to make the use of this platform as comfortable as possible, like this novelty that comes to us today.
Galaxy S23: Samsung probably won’t use the Exynos 2300, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for everyone?
Everything suggests that in 2023, all Galaxy S23 will run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processors, even in France. Indeed the information concerning the hypothetical Exynos 2300 is rare, far too rare if we are to believe the rumors of the corridor. Leaker Ice Universe popped the question on Twitter:...
This cheap water sensor detects any leak in your house
The objective of this type of intelligent devices is detect any water leak. It can warn that water has come out of the kitchen, the bathroom or anywhere in the house. For example, if a pipe has a leak or if the washing machine leaks water without our knowledge. That will not only affect the water bill, but it could also damage the structure of our home by generating humidity and passing it to other rooms.
