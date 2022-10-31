More and more users are professionally engaged in social networks. Of course, this is of interest to those responsible for these networks, such as Meta, since the more movement there is within these networks, the greater the income that the company will obtain in the form of advertising. For this reason, large companies are constantly looking for new ways to facilitate the generation of income for the content creators of their networks. And the new way of doing it comes from the hand of Meta, and is based on promote the creation and sale of NFTs directly from the platform.

1 DAY AGO