New York State

Post Register

Hurts, Eagles beat Texans 29-17 for their first 8-0 start

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Hurts didn't make too much of the Philadelphia Eagles improving to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Instead he reminisced on his freshman year at Alabama in 2016 when his team won its first eight games during a 14-0 start, but came short of the ultimate goal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
560 The Joe

Miami Dolphins Go All-In With Chubb Trade

Tobin and Leroy react to the Miami Dolphins trading for Bradley Chubb. Tobin asks what does the G stand for in Chris Grier? GRAPEFRUITS! GOOSIES! Can we now call the Miami Dolphins Super Bowl contenders?

