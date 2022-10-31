Read full article on original website
Hurts, Eagles beat Texans 29-17 for their first 8-0 start
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Hurts didn't make too much of the Philadelphia Eagles improving to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Instead he reminisced on his freshman year at Alabama in 2016 when his team won its first eight games during a 14-0 start, but came short of the ultimate goal.
Miami Dolphins Go All-In With Chubb Trade
Tobin and Leroy react to the Miami Dolphins trading for Bradley Chubb. Tobin asks what does the G stand for in Chris Grier? GRAPEFRUITS! GOOSIES! Can we now call the Miami Dolphins Super Bowl contenders?
