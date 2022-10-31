Read full article on original website
Related
'Manifest' star Josh Dallas on Netflix's latest rescue mission: 'Is this divine intervention?'
After a shocking NBC cancellation, "Manifest" is brought back to life on Netflix for Season 4. Star Josh Dallas explains.
Sylvester Stallone Talks Bruises, Broken Bones and Why He 'Always Wanted To Play a Mob Guy'
Sylvester Stallone is confessing a crime. “I worked as an usher at the Baronet Theater in 1970 and would wear the same tuxedo that the two guys on the previous shifts wore; my God, were they smelly,” he says. “My job was to change the letters and the number of rating stars on the marquee. So one night, I stole one of the stars. Another worker goes, ‘What are you going to do with that?’ I told him, ‘I’m going to put it on the door when I do the Johnny Carson show.’ He said, ‘You’re so full of s--t.’ But I did it. And I still have that star.”
Comments / 0