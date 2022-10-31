Sylvester Stallone is confessing a crime. “I worked as an usher at the Baronet Theater in 1970 and would wear the same tuxedo that the two guys on the previous shifts wore; my God, were they smelly,” he says. “My job was to change the letters and the number of rating stars on the marquee. So one night, I stole one of the stars. Another worker goes, ‘What are you going to do with that?’ I told him, ‘I’m going to put it on the door when I do the Johnny Carson show.’ He said, ‘You’re so full of s--t.’ But I did it. And I still have that star.”

4 MINUTES AGO