Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo Bills address needs in acquiring RB Hines, S Marlowe
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The AFC-leading Bills refused to stand pat Tuesday at the NFL trade deadline with general manager Brandon Beane filling key needs in Buffalo's offensive backfield and injury depleted secondary. Beane began by adding an established pass-catching dimension in acquiring running back Nyheim Hines in...
Porterville Recorder
Ravens seek 4th win in 5 when they visit inconsistent Saints
BALTIMORE (5-3) at NEW ORLEANS (3-5) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Ravens by 2 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Ravens 4-4, Saints 3-5. SERIES RECORD: Ravens lead 5-2. LAST MEETING: Saints beat Ravens 24-23 on Oct. 21, 2018, in Baltimore. LAST WEEK: Ravens beat Buccaneers 27-22; Saints...
Porterville Recorder
Saints receiver Michael Thomas going on injured reserve
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints had most of the previous two seasons to adjust to playing without two-time All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas. Now their highest-paid pass catcher is scheduled for toe surgery that is expected to wipe out the rest of yet another season. The Saints...
Porterville Recorder
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at HOUSTON TEXANS — PHILADELPHIA: QB Ian Book, RB Trey Sermon, G Josh Sills, G Sua Opeta, CB Josiah Scott. HOUSTON: WR Brandin Cooks, WR Nico Collins, G Justin McCray, OT Austin Deculus, DT Maliek Collins, LB Neville Hewitt, CB Isaac Yiadom.
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Foreman KOs Moorer to regain title
1927 — Walter Hagen beats Joe Turnesa 1-up to capture the PGA Championship for the fourth consecutive year and fifth overall. 1955 — Montreal’s Jean Beliveau scores the second fastest hat trick in NHL history in a 4-2 win over Boston. Beliveau, who scores all four Canadien goals, gets three in 44 seconds against Bruins goaltender Terry Sawchuk on the same power play.
Porterville Recorder
Raiders coming off shutout, Jags coming out of 0-for-October
LAS VEGAS (2-5) at JACKSONVILLE (2-6) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Las Vegas Raiders 3-4; Jacksonville 2-6. SERIES RECORD: Jaguars lead 5-4. LAST MEETING: Jaguars beat Raiders 20-16 on Dec. 15, 2019, in Oakland. LAST WEEK: Raiders lost at Saints 24-0; Jaguars lost to Broncos 21-17 in...
Porterville Recorder
NFL Injury Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. Sunday. BUFFALO BILLS at NEW YORK...
Porterville Recorder
'Sky's the limit': Chubb relishes fresh start in Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The No. 2 on Bradley Chubb’s new Miami Dolphins jersey has multiple meanings. Yes, that is how fans, teammates and coaches will identify him on the field, but Chubb wants that number to symbolize a new outlook. “At first, it was the coolest...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-MLB holds its first free agent draft
1934 — The Detroit Lions rush for an NFL-record 426 yards in a 40-7 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The only bright spot for the Pirates is scoring the first touchdown against Detroit this season, ending the Lions’ shutout streak at seven games. 1951 — The U.S. wins...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Nov. 4-10
1942 — Parker Hall of the Cleveland Rams throws seven interceptions against the Green Bay Packers. 1952 — Maurice Richard of the Montreal Canadiens becomes the NHL’s leading career goal scorer with his 325th in a 6-4 victory over the Chicago Black Hawks. 1959 — Elgin Baylor...
Porterville Recorder
Watson, Meza Harmony Heisman School winners
Ben Watson and Estefonia Andrade Meza have been selected as Harmony Magnet Academy's Heisman School winners. The Heisman Trophy Trust has announced this year's School winners for the Heisman High School Scholarship. There were more than 5,700 students across the country who were named as School winners. The School winners...
Porterville Recorder
Thursday's Transactions
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with Pedro Grifol on a multi-year contract as manager. NBA— Fined LA Clippers $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules in a game against New Orleans on Oct. 30. Fined Oklahoma City $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules in a game against Orlando on Nov. 1.
Porterville Recorder
Houston leads series 3-2
E_Peña, Gurriel, Sosa, Marsh. LOB_Houston 67, Philadelphia 66. 2B_Peña 2, Altuve 2, Gurriel, Tucker, Bregman 3, Alvarez, Bohm 2, Marsh, Harper, Castellanos, Realmuto. HR_Peña, Tucker 2, Bregman, Bohm, Marsh, Harper, Schwarber 2, Realmuto, Hoskins. RBIs_Peña 3, Gurriel, Maldonado, Tucker 5, Bregman 4, Alvarez 3, Bohm 3, Marsh, Harper 2, Schwarber 3, Segura 2, Castellanos, Realmuto 3, Hoskins. SB_Altuve, Gurriel, Bregman, Marsh, Harper, Schwarber. CS_Peña, Altuve. SF_Tucker, Segura. S_Pressly, Robertson.
Porterville Recorder
MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Porterville Recorder
Denver 122, Oklahoma City 110
Percentages: FG .536, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 18-31, .581 (Murray 4-6, Gordon 3-4, Brown 3-6, Caldwell-Pope 3-6, Porter Jr. 3-6, Braun 1-1, Reed 1-1, Green 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Brown, Caldwell-Pope). Turnovers: 18 (Jokic 10, Green 3, Murray 2, Reed 2, Porter Jr.). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Houston 3, Philadelphia 2
E_Marsh (1). DP_Houston 0, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Houston 7, Philadelphia 12. 2B_Altuve (2), Bregman (3), Gurriel (1), Harper (1). HR_Peña (1), Schwarber (2). SB_Bregman (1). Syndergaard pitched to 1 batter in the 4th, Domínguez pitched to 2 batters in the 8th. HBP_Alvarado (Bregman), Abreu (Marsh), Pressly (Harper). WP_Domínguez.
