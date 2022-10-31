Read full article on original website
WRAL
Wake County Animal Shelter overflowing, makes plea for adopters
The Wake County Animal Shelter has run out of space. The facility has more animals than it can hold, and says it is seeing more families surrendering pets every day.
cbs17
Holly Day Fair returns to Fayetteville looking to help ‘stretch the dollar’ this holiday season
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An annual holiday tradition makes its return to Fayetteville. The 55th Annual Holly Day Fair is underway at the Crown Expo Center in Cumberland County. There are approximately 150 vendors from across the state set up at this years fair. They are selling everything from...
WRAL
Lawsuit filed against WakeMed for collecting, selling patient data for ads
APEX, N.C. — A lawsuit has been filed against WakeMed, claiming the hospital system sold sensitive patient information to Facebook through advertising. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of a former patient, alleges that WakeMed transmitted nearly 500,000 of its patients' personal health information to Facebook without the patients' consent.
WRAL
Lawsuit accuses WakeMed of collecting patient data and sending it to Facebook for marketing
APEX, N.C. — A lawsuit has been filed against WakeMed, claiming the hospital system gave sensitive patient information to Facebook for advertising purposes and financial gain. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of a former patient, alleges that WakeMed transmitted nearly 500,000 of its patients' personal health information to Facebook
Largest homeless shelter in Rocky Mount struggling to keep doors open as winter approaches
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount’s largest homeless shelter is fighting to keep its doors open. United Community Ministries at 341 Mc Donald St. said a drop in donations pushed the shelter to the brink of having to close down, something residents say would hurt the entire community.
cbs17
8-10k present for Raleigh haunted house, owner reflects on 10 years of decorating, trick-or-treating
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, families out trick-or-treating Monday night said things are finally feeling more normal. Austin Mattox and his family said this year was definitely busier than the past two years when it came to trick-or-treating in Raleigh’s Oakwood neighborhood.
cbs17
Veteran NCDOT employee recognized for heroic action
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An N.C. Department of Transportation employee has been recognized for helping save another man’s life. One morning in July, Heath Pittman, a 17-year veteran of the agency, pulled out of his Hoke County driveway and decided to take a different way into work, according to the NCDOT.
'This can't be happening': Parents scramble after Johnston County day care closes with less than 24 hours' notice
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — Dozens of families in Johnston County are scrambling to figure out options for their children after their day care shut down with less than 24 hours' notice. Parents who send their children to Aha Moments Learning Center at 284 Reedy Creek Road in Four Oaks...
lovemeow.com
Rescuers Find Two Kittens Abandoned Outside and Notice How Much They Need One Another
Rescuers found two kittens abandoned outside and noticed how much they needed one another. Two months ago, a pair of abandoned kittens were spotted at a managed cat colony near a local business in Burlington, NC. Rescuers rushed to their aid and took them off the streets, away from busy traffic.
13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
Raleigh man accused of identity theft, other crimes in Alamance County caught in Missouri
GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) —A Raleigh man facing multiple charges, including identity theft, was taken into custody in the heartland. 34-year-old Fritz St. Louis, Jr. faces multiple charges in North Carolina in connection with a vehicle break-in that happened in early August. According to the Alamance Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 4, deputies responded to the break-in […]
cbs17
Raleigh police’s Booze It & Lose It Halloween campaign sees 60+ felony arrests
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department held its annual “Booze It & Lose It” campaign during the week of Halloween and reported more than 60 felony arrests. Raleigh police reported 62 felony arrests as well as 820 traffic violations during the week of Oct. 24-31.
cbs17
Retired preacher died in Fayetteville house fire trying to rescue pets, fire chief confirms
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who died in a house fire overnight has been identified as a retired preacher. The Stoney Point Fire Department confirmed to CBS 17 that 74-year-old Gene Miller was found dead in the 6400 block of Windy Creek Way late Tuesday night. According...
cbs17
WakeMed faces class action lawsuit for alleged Meta Pixel data breach
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — WakeMed is on the receiving end of a class action lawsuit seeking a trial by jury for an alleged data breach. The 33-page lawsuit filed this week claims that the information of nearly half a million patients was shared with Facebook, now known as Meta.
cbs17
Millbrook Magnet High School receives $200,000 ‘Save the Music’ grant
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Students at Millbrook Magnet High School have a good reason to celebrate this school year. The school received a grant of around $200,000 from VH1, allowing students to now have a new musical technology classroom. On Thursday, Wake County school leaders and representatives from VH1 went inside...
'We miss your face and your flowers': Community rallies to help find missing man known for his kindness, flowers
RALEIGH, N.C. — If you live in Raleigh, there is a good chance you have seen this Mr. Noble, as he is called, sitting at the corner of St. Mary's and Peace Streets selling roses. Now, friends say he's missing. WRAL's Eric Miller tells us what they're doing to...
WRAL
Parents scramble to find new child care after day care shuts down
On Monday, Aha Moments Learning Center in Four Oaks closed its doors indefinitely. The owners of the center cited a staffing shortage. On Monday, Aha Moments Learning Center in Four Oaks closed its doors indefinitely. The owners of the center cited a staffing shortage.
'He was just really loved': Family of Raleigh teen gunned down on Halloween speaks
The family of 16-year-old Xzavion Lawton is in mourning after the teen was gunned down on Halloween while out trick-or-treating.
‘Numerous roaches’ at Subway: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 1)
Eat fresh? The inspector at Subway also found food without date markings.
cbs17
Pedestrian trail opening as part of ‘Complete 540’ project
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Turnpike Authority is continuing construction of the southern portion of the Complete 540 project. This will extend the Triangle Expressway (Toll N.C. 540) from the N.C. 55 Bypass to Interstate 40, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. Contractors have built a...
