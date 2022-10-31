ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

WRAL

Wake County Animal Shelter overflowing, makes plea for adopters

The Wake County Animal Shelter has run out of space. The facility has more animals than it can hold, and says it is seeing more families surrendering pets every day.
WRAL

Lawsuit filed against WakeMed for collecting, selling patient data for ads

APEX, N.C. — A lawsuit has been filed against WakeMed, claiming the hospital system sold sensitive patient information to Facebook through advertising. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of a former patient, alleges that WakeMed transmitted nearly 500,000 of its patients' personal health information to Facebook without the patients' consent.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Veteran NCDOT employee recognized for heroic action

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An N.C. Department of Transportation employee has been recognized for helping save another man’s life. One morning in July, Heath Pittman, a 17-year veteran of the agency, pulled out of his Hoke County driveway and decided to take a different way into work, according to the NCDOT.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Millbrook Magnet High School receives $200,000 ‘Save the Music’ grant

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Students at Millbrook Magnet High School have a good reason to celebrate this school year. The school received a grant of around $200,000 from VH1, allowing students to now have a new musical technology classroom. On Thursday, Wake County school leaders and representatives from VH1 went inside...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Parents scramble to find new child care after day care shuts down

On Monday, Aha Moments Learning Center in Four Oaks closed its doors indefinitely. The owners of the center cited a staffing shortage.
cbs17

Pedestrian trail opening as part of ‘Complete 540’ project

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Turnpike Authority is continuing construction of the southern portion of the Complete 540 project. This will extend the Triangle Expressway (Toll N.C. 540) from the N.C. 55 Bypass to Interstate 40, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. Contractors have built a...
RALEIGH, NC

