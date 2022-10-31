Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa Finance Authority awards nearly $5M to support homelessness assistance
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Finance Authority Board of Directors recently approved more than $4.7 million in federal and state grants to assist 44 agencies with homelessness assistance initiatives during the 2023 calendar year. “The homelessness assistance awards announced today will have a direct impact in helping thousands...
Potential laws that Siouxlanders can vote on during the 2022 election
Laws are typically left up to the politicians of your state, but sometimes laws are left up to the voters. Here are the ballot measures for the tri-states and what they mean.
kscj.com
FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78
A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
siouxlandnews.com
Northwest Iowa hospitals join "Billion Pill Pledge" to reduce opioid addiction
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Two northwest Iowa hospitals are signing on to a new opioid-addiction prevention program. It's called the "Billion Pill Pledge," which is part of an effort to reduce leftover opioids after surgery by a billion pills each year, reducing the risk of those pills getting into the hands of people who shouldn't have them.
kjan.com
10 Communities Receive $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants
November 2, 2022 (DES MOINES, IA) – The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today awarded $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants to 10 communities around the state.In our area, the communities include: Coon Rapids; Manning; and Woodbine. The grants will benefit local improvement projects, such as historic building rehabilitation and upper story renovations.
kwit.org
NEWS 11.2.22: Western Iowa Community Briefly Evacuated Due to Wildfire, Election Updates, USDA Meat Processing Awards, and More
Windy and dry conditions helped fuel a wildfire in western Iowa today. Firefighters battled the blaze near the Crawford County community of Ricketts, which was briefly evacuated. Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler tells Siouxland Public Media between 100 to 200 acres were impacted, and crews were able to contain in a couple of hours (by 2 p.m.). A few hot spots remain.
siouxlandnews.com
Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor stops in Sioux City ahead of election day
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and her Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear visited Sioux City last week. The third candidate on the Nov. 8 ballot, Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart, stopped in Sioux City. Siouxland News caught up with him Wednesday morning, Nov. 2 in Downtown Sioux City,...
iowa.media
Federal agencies sue Iowa biofuels producer while providing millions in aid
Quad County Corn Processors Cooperative in Galva, Iowa. (Photo via Google Earth) An Iowa biofuels producer that stands to collect $3.9 million in federal assistance is also being sued by the federal government over alleged violations of the Clean Air Act. In June, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced $70.8...
siouxlandnews.com
Former Iowa GOP chair, Sioux City businessman, Ray Hoffmann passes away
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Siouxland man who was once chairman of the Iowa Republican Party has passed away. Rienhold "Ray" Hoffmann of Correctionville was also a well-known Sioux City businessman, perhaps best known as the owner of Luciano's Restaurant and the Bada Bing Martini and Wine Bar on Historic Fourth Street.
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa's Auditor launching program to bring new accountants to the state's workforce
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Iowa's top accountant is looking to spark an interest in the job from young people. While visiting Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City, Iowa Auditor Rob Sand announced his office will now hire accountants who have two-year Associates Degrees in the field. This...
Everything to know about the Sioux City Trump rally
The Sioux City rally of former President Donald Trump is almost here.
siouxlandnews.com
North Sioux City holds town hall over airport development plans
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — In North Sioux City, developers updated the community Tuesday night, Nov. 1st on plans to expand and transform Graham Airport. The Graham Airpark development includes office space and an expanded air facility capable of serving private jets like those used by corporate executives. The...
siouxlandnews.com
Crawford County town evacuated due to field fire
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa — A small southeast Siouxland town had to be evacuated due to a fast-moving field fire in Crawford County Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 2. The town of Ricketts, with a population of just over 100, was ordered to evacuate by Crawford County emergency management just after 1:00 p.m. because of a field fire north of Highway 141 between Charter Oak and Ricketts.
Guest speakers announced for Trump’s Sioux City Rally
While Trump is expected to address the crowd at 7 p.m., seven others are expected to speak to the crowd that day with speeches starting at 4 p.m.
siouxlandnews.com
Body recovered from Missouri River
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police have identified a man whose body was found in rural Dakota County Tuesday. They say 25-year-old Kyle Bottorff's remains were found around 2:30 p.m. He was reported missing on September 28th, the same day rescue crews searched the Missouri River for a...
siouxcountyradio.com
Aaron Van Beek
Wreaths Across America has grown in Northwest Iowa to 820 wreaths since Aaron Van Beek started the program in this area in 2015. Van Beek discusses the background of the program and a fundraiser November 3rd at Culver's in Sioux Center.
Iowa Town Evacuates After Cornfield Catches On Fire
A town in western Iowa was evacuated after a field of standing corn caught on fire this (Wednesday) afternoon. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call sometime between 11 am and noon Wednesday morning about a large fire in the 1500 block of J Avenue in Charter Oak says a KTIV article. Dry conditions and strong winds helped the fire spread.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City driver arrested for marijuana
SUTHERLAND—A 29-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 5:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, near Sutherland on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Justin Patrick Guy stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Ford Focus clocked...
Sioux City Police Department confirms missing Siouxland woman found safe
The Sioux City Police Department said that they received word from Brenda Payer's family that she has been located.
Sioux City Journal
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man wanted by Fugitive Task Force
SIOUX CITY — The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. * Antwone McDougle, 38. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. McDougle is wanted on a warrant issued in Woodbury County for parole violation. He was on parole for a conviction of willful injury.
