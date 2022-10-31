ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Try Out New Punter. But Why?

Minnesota Vikings rookie punter Ryan Wright ranks ninth in the NFL via net yards per punt through eight games of 2022. Oddly, at least to the naked eye, the franchise welcomed Brock Miller to Eagan for a tryout, reported by Pro Football Network. Miller is a USFL alumnus, playing for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Five Takeaways from Minnesota's 71-55 Exhibition Win over St. Olaf

Down five players to injury including two preseason All Big Ten honored talents, the Minnesota Gophers defeated St. Olaf 71-55 in tonight's exhibition win at Williams Arena. The Gophers were led in scoring by a trio of true freshmen (along with Ta'Lon Cooper) highlighted by 14 points from Joshua Ola-Joseph off the bench. Here are our Five Takeaways from GI.

