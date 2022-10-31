WORCESTER, Mass. - With energy bills expected to rise soon, National Grid is urging customers to take advantage of assistance programs to help them get through the winter. National Grid launched a new customer savings initiative last month to help people manage bills and ease the burden on low-income families. The company's budget plan allows customers to spread payments evenly throughout the year and avoid the winter spike in heating costs. There's also a home energy assistance program, which makes use of federally funded grants to cut costs for those who qualify.

