Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

Chattanooga Choo Choo Removing Vintage Railcars

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The historic Chattanooga Choo Choo railroad cars are being removed. The vintage cars that sit behind the terminal building at the Choo Choo have been sold and the removal process started this afternoon. A large crane was at the site ready to lift rail cars onto...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Scott Ninneman @ Speaking Bipolar

10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental Health

Whatever you like, Chattanooga has a place for you to ease your anxiety. Fall overlooking Chattanooga, Tennessee.David Mark/Pixabay. As the leaves finish changing colors and drop from the trees and the weather gets cooler, it's easy to let your mental health slide. There’s no reason for that to happen, because there are plenty of things to do in Chattanooga in November to help you stay happy and healthy.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Man riding bicycle hit by car in Cleveland Thursday, police say

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A 66-year-old man riding his bicycle was hit by a car in Cleveland Thursday, the Cleveland Police Department says. Cleveland police officers responded to the crash at the intersection of 25th Street and North Ocoee involving a vehicle and a bicycle.:. The bicyclist was traveling south...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVCFOX

Student Athlete Spotlight: Chance Smith

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for November 3rd, 2022 goes to Chance Smith. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Missing – Black & White Cat Lookout Valley

My old girl,a black and white senior cat went missing on a late night outing. It was September 14 2022 to be exact. She has a broken crooked tail, bad hearing and vision problems. She was last seen near la quinta inn located in lookout valley,37419. She had a purple breakaway flea collar on. She has health problems, and a polyp in her ear. I was trying to get her help about, when someone took off with her. I just want my girl back. I am offering a reward for her safe return.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
leeclarion.com

Downtown Cleveland Halloween Festivities

Halloween is a time to dress up and hit the town. Downtown Cleveland holds many festivities for families and friends to partake in on Halloween night, including the annual block party.
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVCFOX

Hixson restaurant catches fire late Monday night

HIXSON, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department says a passersby alerted 911 to a restaurant fire on Hixson Pike Monday night. CFD was called to Rafael's Italian Restaurant around 11:00 p.m. On arrival, they say flames were coming through the roof. They say the fire in the kitchen was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
beckersspine.com

Erlanger Health System 1st in Tennessee to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation

Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tenn. earned DNV's orthopedic Center of Excellence designation, the Chattanoogan reported Nov. 2. The health system is the first to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation in Tennessee and one of 27 nationwide to have the recognition. DNV orthopedic center of excellence designation is earned through advanced certification in at least three orthopedic programs.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

TDOT announces ‘Name-A-Snowplow’ Contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Want to name a snowplow? Here is your chance! The Tennessee Department of Transportation is holding its first-ever “Name-A-Snowplow” Contest. A spokesperson for the agency said, “our hardworking snowplows have personality - help us name them!”. Four snowplows are in question, one for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
franchising.com

Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location In Cleveland, TN

New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on November 18th. November 02, 2022 // Franchising.com // Cleveland, TN - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 2825 Keith St NW, Cleveland, TN. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, December 2nd, where customers can where customers can where customers can receive half off when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
CLEVELAND, TN
mymix1041.com

CHI Memorial My Lung Care Mobile Screening at Cleveland Family YMCA

We are joined by Rob Headrick Chief of Thoracic Surgery. They will be hosting a lung screening at the Cleveland Family YMCA this Saturday, November 5 from 8:00 pm – 2:00 pm. Call 495-Lung to register. Register online at https://www.memorial.org/en/services/rees-skillern-cancer-institute/buz-standefer-lung-center/lung-cancer-screening.html.
CLEVELAND, TN

