FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
WDEF
Chattanooga Choo Choo Removing Vintage Railcars
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The historic Chattanooga Choo Choo railroad cars are being removed. The vintage cars that sit behind the terminal building at the Choo Choo have been sold and the removal process started this afternoon. A large crane was at the site ready to lift rail cars onto...
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental Health
Whatever you like, Chattanooga has a place for you to ease your anxiety. Fall overlooking Chattanooga, Tennessee.David Mark/Pixabay. As the leaves finish changing colors and drop from the trees and the weather gets cooler, it's easy to let your mental health slide. There’s no reason for that to happen, because there are plenty of things to do in Chattanooga in November to help you stay happy and healthy.
WTVCFOX
Renowned sculptor and co-founder of Sculpture Fields, John Henry, dies at 79
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Internationally renowned sculptor John Henry, cofounder of Sculpture Fields at Montague Park with his wife Pamela, has died at the age of 79 at his home in Brooksville, Florida. John and Pamela first envisioned Sculpture Fields in 2006 when his studio was based in Chattanooga and...
WTVCFOX
Residents evacuated during fire at condominiums Tuesday night in Chattanooga
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Residents were evacuated from their condominiums during a fire Tuesday night, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. CFD says crews responded to a fire at Signal View Condos on Mountain Creek Road:. Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and flames coming out of downstairs unit. While companies...
WTVCFOX
Councilwoman: Would city's Airport Inn concessions change if it was a different community?
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The battle over the Airport Inn rages on, as one private school community fights the city’s plans for housing the homeless. Now, a council member is questioning if some of concessions the city is considering would happen in another, less 'privileged' community. One parent says...
WTVCFOX
Man riding bicycle hit by car in Cleveland Thursday, police say
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A 66-year-old man riding his bicycle was hit by a car in Cleveland Thursday, the Cleveland Police Department says. Cleveland police officers responded to the crash at the intersection of 25th Street and North Ocoee involving a vehicle and a bicycle.:. The bicyclist was traveling south...
WTVCFOX
Student Athlete Spotlight: Chance Smith
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for November 3rd, 2022 goes to Chance Smith. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga city council adopts plan to revitalize Westside community, Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga city council adopted a ten-year plan for change to revitalize the city's oldest public housing community on the Westside, according to a release. The plan was developed over a two-year period with more than 82% of the area’s 4,500 residents participating in the process....
chattanoogapulse.com
Head Of The Hooch Returns To Chattanooga This Weekend, Marking 18 Years On The River
One of the most highly anticipated rowing competitions/boat races in the country descends upon the Scenic City this coming weekend on Saturday and Sunday with Head of the Hooch and this will be the 18th year this event is taking place here in Chattanooga. Regatta Director, Mike Connors joined Greg...
WDEF
Missing – Black & White Cat Lookout Valley
My old girl,a black and white senior cat went missing on a late night outing. It was September 14 2022 to be exact. She has a broken crooked tail, bad hearing and vision problems. She was last seen near la quinta inn located in lookout valley,37419. She had a purple breakaway flea collar on. She has health problems, and a polyp in her ear. I was trying to get her help about, when someone took off with her. I just want my girl back. I am offering a reward for her safe return.
mymix1041.com
UPDATE: Local USPS employee shoots, kills supervisor before crashing into Highway 153 business Sunday night
UPDATE: From Local 3 News: Chattanooga police say a United States Postal Service employee shot and killed his boss over the weekend. It happened around 10:30pm on Sunday at the USPS location on Shallowford Road. Police say 27-year-old Brian Simmons got in to an argument with his supervisor, 30-year-old Cody...
leeclarion.com
Downtown Cleveland Halloween Festivities
Halloween is a time to dress up and hit the town. Downtown Cleveland holds many festivities for families and friends to partake in on Halloween night, including the annual block party.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga postal worker killed over weekend honored by community at vigil Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A community is honoring the life of a Chattanooga postal worker who was shot and killed over the weekend. Hearts were heavy at the Shallowford post office as friends and family gathered to remember former USPS worker Cody Ransom. We spoke to several loved ones at...
WTVCFOX
Hixson restaurant catches fire late Monday night
HIXSON, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department says a passersby alerted 911 to a restaurant fire on Hixson Pike Monday night. CFD was called to Rafael's Italian Restaurant around 11:00 p.m. On arrival, they say flames were coming through the roof. They say the fire in the kitchen was...
beckersspine.com
Erlanger Health System 1st in Tennessee to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation
Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tenn. earned DNV's orthopedic Center of Excellence designation, the Chattanoogan reported Nov. 2. The health system is the first to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation in Tennessee and one of 27 nationwide to have the recognition. DNV orthopedic center of excellence designation is earned through advanced certification in at least three orthopedic programs.
WTVCFOX
'Community of privilege:' City councilwoman addresses Airport Inn revitalization concerns
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga city council discussed the city's Airport Inn revitalization project during the agenda meeting Tuesday, and one councilwoman wondered if there would still be concerns if the hotel wasn't in a "community of privilege." Parents with students attending nearby Silverdale Baptist Academy say they're frustrated with...
wvlt.tv
TDOT announces ‘Name-A-Snowplow’ Contest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Want to name a snowplow? Here is your chance! The Tennessee Department of Transportation is holding its first-ever “Name-A-Snowplow” Contest. A spokesperson for the agency said, “our hardworking snowplows have personality - help us name them!”. Four snowplows are in question, one for...
WTVCFOX
Man dead in car in church parking lot in Cleveland Monday, police say
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was found dead in a car in a church parking lot in Cleveland Monday, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to First Baptist Church on Stuart Road:. The call came after a worker of the church discovered an unresponsive man...
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location In Cleveland, TN
New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on November 18th. November 02, 2022 // Franchising.com // Cleveland, TN - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 2825 Keith St NW, Cleveland, TN. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, December 2nd, where customers can where customers can where customers can receive half off when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
mymix1041.com
CHI Memorial My Lung Care Mobile Screening at Cleveland Family YMCA
We are joined by Rob Headrick Chief of Thoracic Surgery. They will be hosting a lung screening at the Cleveland Family YMCA this Saturday, November 5 from 8:00 pm – 2:00 pm. Call 495-Lung to register. Register online at https://www.memorial.org/en/services/rees-skillern-cancer-institute/buz-standefer-lung-center/lung-cancer-screening.html.
