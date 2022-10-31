Read full article on original website
theprescotttimes.com
November 3, 2022
November 3, 2022

YC Women's Basketball Set For Idaho Trip Basketball is officially back at Yavapai College and it starts this week with the women's squad heading to...

Single Vehicle Fatality Collision on White Spar Road.
realestatedaily-news.com
Southwest Sunset Homes Purchases 15.12 Acres in Prescott Master-planned Community, Plans to Build Semi-luxury Homes
Southwest Sunset Homes Purchases 15.12 Acres in Prescott Master-planned Community, Plans to Build Semi-luxury Homes

Scottsdale, Ariz. (Nov. 3, 2022) – Land Advisors Organization's Prescott, Arizona, office represented the buyer, Southwest Sunset Homes, in the $4.25 million transaction, securing 15.12 acres within the Prescott Lakes master-planned community. The buyer plans to build semi-custom luxury homes on the newly-purchased 23 finished lots.
theprescotttimes.com
ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL FRY’S FUEL OF DREAMS EVENT
ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL FRY'S FUEL OF DREAMS EVENT

The Prescott Valley Police Department wishes to thank Fry's Food Stores and the Prescott Valley community for their participation in the 10th Annual Fuel of Dreams in raising funds and awareness for Special Olympics Arizona, which was held on October 27th, 2022, between 2:30 P.M. and 5:30 P.M.
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In Arizona
Thrillist compiled a list of the creepiest places to visit in each state.
prescottenews.com
Extra lanes are coming to Interstate 17: With a new flex lane, you’ll have to keep your eyes open – Bill Williams
When Arizona was a territory you could get a ride from Prescott to Phoenix on the Concord Stagecoach, replete with robberies by the highwaymen, right down the same path you take now. Interstate 17 was a stage coach trail before it was an Arizona federal highway; and the Black Canyon Freeway, started in 1956, wasn’t finished in northern Arizona until 1978, when the final stretch near Montezuma Castle opened to traffic near Camp Verde.
theprescotttimes.com
Single Vehicle Fatality Collision on White Spar Road
Single Vehicle Fatality Collision on White Spar Road

On Thursday, November 3rd, 2022, at approximately 1:16 a.m., Prescott Police Officers responded to a single-vehicle collision near the intersection of White Spar Road and Cheery Street. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a 2015 Nissan Altima
theprescotttimes.com
FREE ART EVENT WITH 3 LOCAL ARTIST
FREE ART EVENT WITH 3 LOCAL ARTIST

Saturday November 12, 1-3pm; Prescott Valley Public Library. Prescott Valley Arts & Culture will host a FREE ART EVENT on Saturday, November 12 from 1-3pm at the Prescott Valley Public Library. This event will highlight the work and unique styles of 3 different local metal sculptors. After each artist speaks, there will be a brief question/answer session.
theprescotttimes.com
HELP THE YCSO SOLVE A 13-YEAR-OLD COLD CASE
HELP THE YCSO SOLVE A 13-YEAR-OLD COLD CASE

It's been 13 years since Omar Solis went missing from the Phoenix area. On November 1, 2009, at 10 pm, he left his home on foot near 35th Avenue and Dunlap in Phoenix following a domestic disturbance he was involved in. His last known location was the Jack in the Box on N. 35th Avenue that same night.
theprescotttimes.com
Welcome New Bear & Dragon Tiny Cafe
Husband and wife owned and operated by Amanda and Chris Adam, and sitting across from the plaza in downtown Prescott, Bear & Dragon Tiny Café has been open since June this year. Serving fine coffee and paninis out of a built-out aluminum stock trailer, guests can step inside and experience the adorable tiny café from the inside, setting it apart from other mobile food units. There is also a little courtyard with a picnic table for guests, and as they sit on the Plaza Courtyard across from the square, it also makes for an ideal launch point for a picnic on the Courthouse grass.
SignalsAZ
Memorials, Monuments Prohibited in National Forests
The Prescott National Forest would like to remind the public that the placement of monuments or memorials on National Forest System lands is prohibited. While the placement of a monument or memorial on public land may help some individuals through difficult times, these memorials are generally of significance to only those most closely tied to a specific person or event. Others may feel that memorials intrude on their experience of the forest. For this and other reasons, the placement of monuments or memorials on National Forest System lands is prohibited.
AZFamily
Alleged wrong-way driver identified after crash left 3 GCU students dead near New River
Alleged wrong-way driver identified after crash left 3 GCU students dead near New River

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged wrong-way driver accused of killing three Grand Canyon University students is now in custody after being hospitalized for weeks. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says Vincent Ian Acosta, 25, of Laveen, was booked into the Maricopa County jail on Friday and is facing murder charges related to the crash. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Table Mesa Road on the north end of the Valley. Two students in one of the cars hit died at the scene, while a third died later at a hospital.
Mohave Daily News
Victims in fatal crash identified
Victims in fatal crash identified

BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police on Monday released the identities of the three people killed in an apparent high-speed head-on accident Thursday night on the Bullhead Parkway. According to police, those killed were Levi Jason Baker, 37, of Prescott Valley, Arizona; Aarom Shahi, 38, of West Hills, California;
A suspect is now in custody after 3 GCU students were killed in wrong-way crash
A suspect is now in custody after 3 GCU students were killed in wrong-way crash

PHOENIX — Authorities have filed criminal charges against the driver who allegedly caused a wrong-way collision earlier this month that killed three Grand Canyon University students. Vincent Ian Acosta, 25, was booked into jail Friday on three counts of second-degree murder and 11 counts of endangerment for the crash
theprescotttimes.com
News From Cottonwood Police Department
News From Cottonwood Police Department

Cottonwood, AZ – Last Wednesday, October 26th around 1:00 P.M., Cottonwood Police Officers responded to the parking lot of the Safeway Grocery Store for a report of two adult females fighting. Prior to Officers arriving the suspect had left the area in a vehicle and when doing so it was reported the victim was dragged by the vehicle for a short distance.
theprescotttimes.com
IMPAIRED DRIVER WHO CAUSED 3-VEHICLE FATAL COLLISION FOUND GUILTY
IMPAIRED DRIVER WHO CAUSED 3-VEHICLE FATAL COLLISION FOUND GUILTY

Late Friday, October 28, 2022, a Yavapai County jury found Jonathan Eugene Floyd, 44, guilty of two counts of Second-Degree Murder, four counts of Aggravated Assault, two counts of Endangerment, and one count of Criminal Damage, according to Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk. The charges stem from a fatal three vehicle collision that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 3, 2020.
knau.org
Yavapai County launches new emergency notification system
Yavapai County launches new emergency notification system

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office has launched a new emergency alert system known as alertYavapai. The system will function similarly to the previous CodeRed alert system allowing users to sign up and receive alerts on multiple platforms.
