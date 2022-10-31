ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WSPA 7News

Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at North Carolina drag show

SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — A drag event in North Carolina was disrupted by the appearance of the extremist group the Proud Boys. The event, held at Hugger Mugger Brewery in Sanford, was organized by Lindsey Knapp, who operates Sanford Yoga and Community Center. Knapp is an attorney and an army veteran who is the executive […]
SANFORD, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Woman Calls Police To Restaurant Over Pink BBQ

Attention new North Carolina residents- learn about BBQ. Not BBQ from where you are from, North Carolina BBQ. Had this woman done just that a frivolous 911 call could have been avoided. Yes, a woman called the police over pink bbq. The incident happened at Clyde Cooper’s BBQ in Raleigh. The restaurant took to social media to share the incident. And it all boils down to the woman ordering something that she didn’t entirely know what it was.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Veteran NCDOT employee recognized for heroic action

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An N.C. Department of Transportation employee has been recognized for helping save another man’s life. One morning in July, Heath Pittman, a 17-year veteran of the agency, pulled out of his Hoke County driveway and decided to take a different way into work, according to the NCDOT.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
nccu.edu

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves to Visit North Carolina Central University

On Thurs., Nov. 3, Deputy Secretary Don Graves will travel to Durham, N.C., to celebrate North Carolina Central University’s (NCCU) nearly $3 million grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Connecting Minority Communities Program. This program, as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet For All initiative, will support NCCU’s Digital Equity Leadership Program’s efforts to address broadband access and equity both at the university and in surrounding anchor communities.
DURHAM, NC
CBS 17

13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

QB M.J. Morris takes the reins as Wolfpack faces Wake Forest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 caught up with North Carolina State University head coach Dave Doeren after practice to get his take on facing a tough Wake Forest University squad this weekend. He also talked on how far his new quarterback, M.J. Morris, has come since he first...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Abuse of authority? Retired judge, law professor question practices used during traffic stop of Shaw University students

The U.S. Department of Justice is working to determine whether it will investigate a controversial traffic stop involving 18 Shaw University students. On Tuesday, WRAL Investigates spoke with retired North Carolina Superior Court Judge Carl Fox and North Carolina Central University School of Law professor Dr. Irving Joyner. Fox and Joyner said the October stop was legal, but they welcome an independent investigation to decide if the subsequent search was racially motivated.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Dreamville Festival announces its 2023 return to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)— Dreamville 2023 was announced Wednesday via the festival’s Instagram. The music festival, curated by hip-hop star and Fayetteville native J. Cole, is scheduled to be held April 1-2 at Dorothea Dix Park. A lineup of acts has yet to be announced. “The festival acts as...
RALEIGH, NC

