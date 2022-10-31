Read full article on original website
Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at North Carolina drag show
SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — A drag event in North Carolina was disrupted by the appearance of the extremist group the Proud Boys. The event, held at Hugger Mugger Brewery in Sanford, was organized by Lindsey Knapp, who operates Sanford Yoga and Community Center. Knapp is an attorney and an army veteran who is the executive […]
North Carolina Woman Calls Police To Restaurant Over Pink BBQ
Attention new North Carolina residents- learn about BBQ. Not BBQ from where you are from, North Carolina BBQ. Had this woman done just that a frivolous 911 call could have been avoided. Yes, a woman called the police over pink bbq. The incident happened at Clyde Cooper’s BBQ in Raleigh. The restaurant took to social media to share the incident. And it all boils down to the woman ordering something that she didn’t entirely know what it was.
Veteran NCDOT employee recognized for heroic action
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An N.C. Department of Transportation employee has been recognized for helping save another man’s life. One morning in July, Heath Pittman, a 17-year veteran of the agency, pulled out of his Hoke County driveway and decided to take a different way into work, according to the NCDOT.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves to Visit North Carolina Central University
On Thurs., Nov. 3, Deputy Secretary Don Graves will travel to Durham, N.C., to celebrate North Carolina Central University’s (NCCU) nearly $3 million grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Connecting Minority Communities Program. This program, as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet For All initiative, will support NCCU’s Digital Equity Leadership Program’s efforts to address broadband access and equity both at the university and in surrounding anchor communities.
Sheriff: ‘No truth’ in HBCU president’s comments on bus stop
COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff said a historically Black university president's statement accusing law enforcement officers of racial profiling in a recent bus stop was "just false." Shaw University President Paulette Dillard wrote she was "outraged" after law enforcement officers in Spartanburg County on...
Raleigh mass shooting survivor reunited with beloved dog, able to speak and walk again
RALEIGH, N.C. — One of the victims from the mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood of Raleigh has taken another step closer to recovery. Lynn Gardner has been in the hospital since the shooting almost three weeks ago. She spent her 60th birthday in the intensive care unit. On...
Raleigh man accused of identity theft, other crimes in Alamance County caught in Missouri
GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) —A Raleigh man facing multiple charges, including identity theft, was taken into custody in the heartland. 34-year-old Fritz St. Louis, Jr. faces multiple charges in North Carolina in connection with a vehicle break-in that happened in early August. According to the Alamance Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 4, deputies responded to the break-in […]
Students from Shaw, Saint Augustine's team up for march to polls event
Students gathered on Shaw's campus Thursday morning, before making the 1/2 mile trek to Chavis Park, one of 15 early voting locations in Wake County.
'He was just really loved': Family of Raleigh teen gunned down on Halloween speaks
The family of 16-year-old Xzavion Lawton is in mourning after the teen was gunned down on Halloween while out trick-or-treating.
13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
QB M.J. Morris takes the reins as Wolfpack faces Wake Forest
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 caught up with North Carolina State University head coach Dave Doeren after practice to get his take on facing a tough Wake Forest University squad this weekend. He also talked on how far his new quarterback, M.J. Morris, has come since he first...
Beloved ‘Mr. Noble,’ who sells flowers on Raleigh streets, is missing
Mr. Noble, a fixture at the corner of Peace and St. Marys streets, has hundreds worried about him after his sudden disappearance.
'We're hurt, we're angry': Questions remain in shooting death of Raleigh teen
The family of a teen who died after being shot on Halloween wonders whether precious time was lost as a 911 dispatcher repeatedly tried to find the location of the three young shooting victims.
Abuse of authority? Retired judge, law professor question practices used during traffic stop of Shaw University students
The U.S. Department of Justice is working to determine whether it will investigate a controversial traffic stop involving 18 Shaw University students. On Tuesday, WRAL Investigates spoke with retired North Carolina Superior Court Judge Carl Fox and North Carolina Central University School of Law professor Dr. Irving Joyner. Fox and Joyner said the October stop was legal, but they welcome an independent investigation to decide if the subsequent search was racially motivated.
Greenville man arrested in Raleigh in connection to Beaufort County murder
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man was arrested in Raleigh Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Washington, N.C., in May. Washington police officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 15. They...
Raleigh police’s Booze It & Lose It Halloween campaign sees 60+ felony arrests
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department held its annual “Booze It & Lose It” campaign during the week of Halloween and reported more than 60 felony arrests. Raleigh police reported 62 felony arrests as well as 820 traffic violations during the week of Oct. 24-31.
NC Gov. Roy Cooper creates commission to ensure diversity for UNC system
The commission will assess the current appointment system of leaders in the UNC System and make recommendations to the governor on how it can be reformed.
Student left Wake school during lockdown. She was suspended. Mom says that’s not fair.
“My child took off and ran to try to save herself. Why does she have to be penalized?” the mother asked the Wake County school system.
Dreamville Festival announces its 2023 return to Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)— Dreamville 2023 was announced Wednesday via the festival’s Instagram. The music festival, curated by hip-hop star and Fayetteville native J. Cole, is scheduled to be held April 1-2 at Dorothea Dix Park. A lineup of acts has yet to be announced. “The festival acts as...
It’s time to build a brand new Jordan High School, Durham officials say
Voters are being asked to improve $550 million in bonds Nov. 8. The schools’ portion won’t cover half of its identified needs.
