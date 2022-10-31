ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

vanquishthefoe.com

BYU Basketball Player Preview: Dallin Hall

After leading Fremont HS to a State Championship and winning the 2020 Utah Gatorade Player of the Year Award, Dallin Hall is back from his mission and ready to contribute for BYU year one. Dallin really burst onto the scene as a high school senior and BYU held off several...
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Utah State AD John Hartwell resigns

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After 7 1/2 years on the job, Utah State athletic director John Hartwell has resigned. Hartwell is planning on moving back to the South to be with his family. Jerry Bovee, Utah State’s associate vice president and deputy athletics director, has been named the interim AD. Bovee served as Weber […]
LOGAN, UT
High School Football PRO

San Angelo, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Ballinger High School football team will have a game with Grape Creek High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
BALLINGER, TX
uvureview.com

Wolverine Sports Central | Season 1: Episode 7

We’ve had some big wins from our wolverines this week! Nathan and Gavin check in on our university teams with some massive wins for women’s soccer. Looking at Utah as a whole, they also review recent Jazz games and take a look at WAC standings. Be sure to listen to get the whole rundown!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
BigCountryHomepage

Hardin-Simmons University faculty issues vote of ‘no confidence’ against school’s president

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hardin-Simmons University (HSU) President Eric Bruntmyer reportedly received a vote of “no confidence” early last week from some members of the HSU faculty. This vote was confirmed to KTAB/KRBC by University Communications specialist Mary Burke, but Burke said not all staff and faculty were present when a vote took place. In […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Is marriage between a man and a woman only? ACU students fight to include LGBTQ-inclusive language in relationship policy

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Student Government Association at Abilene Christian University (ACU) recently voted on a resolution presented by a student. The resolution was a push to remove the words “between a man and a woman” from the Sexual Stewardship Policy in an effort for the language to be more inclusive to LGBTQ+ students. […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angeloan Seriously Injured in Rainy Fatal Crash Near Abilene

CISCO – A San Angelo man was seriously injured on Friday night after he and another person were hit by a car on the I-20 service road west of Cisco. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Oct. 28 at around 8:30 p.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the I-20 south access from, about 4 miles west of Cisco, for the report of a major crash between a car and a pedestrian.
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene landscaping company becomes first in state to implement apprenticeship program, also teaching life skills

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A landscaping company in Abilene is launching a new program, teaching others to be their best selves at home so they can be their best selves at work. It’s a program to teach job-seekers about landscaping and life skills, while also being the first company in Texas to use a landscaping apprenticeship […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Woman struck, killed in south Abilene identified

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian who was struck and killed while walking in south Abilene has been identified. Amber Sue Hall, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 3400 block of S 14th Street just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from the Abilene Police Department. The report […]
ABILENE, TX

