FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Brigham Young University Wind Symphony Played Their Last Concert in the de Jong Concert HallS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
Ruth's Chris Steak House is a High End Restaurant in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
L & P Bakery Cafe is Located in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
vanquishthefoe.com
BYU Basketball Player Preview: Dallin Hall
After leading Fremont HS to a State Championship and winning the 2020 Utah Gatorade Player of the Year Award, Dallin Hall is back from his mission and ready to contribute for BYU year one. Dallin really burst onto the scene as a high school senior and BYU held off several...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Tough loss to end regular season, but the playoffs are next for Abilene High
Abilene High dropped their final game of the 2022 regular season. Head coach Mike Fullen’s team moved the ball really well in the first half of their game against Amarillo High but only found the end zone one time. That came back to haunt the Eagles in the second...
Utah State AD John Hartwell resigns
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After 7 1/2 years on the job, Utah State athletic director John Hartwell has resigned. Hartwell is planning on moving back to the South to be with his family. Jerry Bovee, Utah State’s associate vice president and deputy athletics director, has been named the interim AD. Bovee served as Weber […]
San Angelo, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
uvureview.com
Wolverine Sports Central | Season 1: Episode 7
We’ve had some big wins from our wolverines this week! Nathan and Gavin check in on our university teams with some massive wins for women’s soccer. Looking at Utah as a whole, they also review recent Jazz games and take a look at WAC standings. Be sure to listen to get the whole rundown!
Hardin-Simmons University faculty issues vote of ‘no confidence’ against school’s president
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hardin-Simmons University (HSU) President Eric Bruntmyer reportedly received a vote of “no confidence” early last week from some members of the HSU faculty. This vote was confirmed to KTAB/KRBC by University Communications specialist Mary Burke, but Burke said not all staff and faculty were present when a vote took place. In […]
Incident in downtown Breckenridge leads to brief lockdown at high school, junior high
An incident in Breckenridge this morning, Tuesday, Nov. 1, resulted in Breckenridge High School and Junior High School going into lockdown for a few minutes. However, Breckenridge Police Chief Bacel Cantrell said there was no actual threat to the schools, students or staff. According to Cantrell, the BPD’s dispatch received...
Is marriage between a man and a woman only? ACU students fight to include LGBTQ-inclusive language in relationship policy
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Student Government Association at Abilene Christian University (ACU) recently voted on a resolution presented by a student. The resolution was a push to remove the words “between a man and a woman” from the Sexual Stewardship Policy in an effort for the language to be more inclusive to LGBTQ+ students. […]
Watch out for deer on the roads in the Abilene Area, what to do if you hit one
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With deer mating season on it’s way, deer in the big country area are constantly moving around. They are moving closer to Texas roadways as peak rutting season begins in mid-November. Annaliese Scoggin, Wildlife biologist for the Texas Parks and Wildlife department, said deer like to travel near roadways because of […]
29 Fantastic Big Country Restaurants Outside of Abilene You Must Eat At
While Abilene is the biggest city in The Big Country, it's not your only source for awesome cuisine. In fact, you can take a short little drive in any direction to sample some amazing restaurants that feature everything from Tex-Mex to Homestyle cooking and everything in between. The Big Country...
ksl.com
Idaho man now charged with wife in exploitation scheme of vulnerable Utah resident
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — The husband of an Idaho woman accused of exploiting a terminally ill Utah man into signing over his possessions to her now also faces charges in connection with the alleged scheme. Robert Billings, 71, of Pocatello, was charged Tuesday in Utah's 3rd District Court with financial...
KSLTV
Blackface video leads to hate messages, threats against teens not involved
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A disturbing video on TikTok showing teens dressed up in blackface and jail outfits is not only sending shock waves across the country, but it’s also hitting the small town of Eagle Mountain in Utah County. A concerned citizen at a Walmart in Cedar...
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angeloan Seriously Injured in Rainy Fatal Crash Near Abilene
CISCO – A San Angelo man was seriously injured on Friday night after he and another person were hit by a car on the I-20 service road west of Cisco. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Oct. 28 at around 8:30 p.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the I-20 south access from, about 4 miles west of Cisco, for the report of a major crash between a car and a pedestrian.
Road closure notice: Construction near the Mall of Abilene begins
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Starting Tuesday, November 8, one of the entrances to the Mall of Abilene will be closed for construction. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said a part of Buffalo Gap Road and Robertson Drive will be closed for about two days while construction crews install a drainage system on the west […]
Woman buying hat reportedly escapes kidnapping in Provo
A 39-year-old man has been arrested on Monday, Oct. 31, for allegedly kidnapping a woman who went to his house to buy a hat for a costume.
Former Governor of Massachusetts, Mitt Romney, Lists His Luxurious Utah Cabin for Sale for Almost $12M
Mitt Romney has served as a Junior Senator for Utah since 2019; however, he is most known in New England for his time as Governor of Massachusetts from 2003-2007. Similar to his time in Massachusetts, his time in Utah is coming to an end. With that, the former governor is selling his nearly 12 million dollar estate.
Pedestrian killed, another injured while walking along I-20 service road in Eastland County
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One pedestrian was killed and other was injured while they were walking along the access road of I-20 in Eastland County Friday night. The crash happened on the south access road around mile marker 326 west of Cisco around 8:30 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of […]
Abilene landscaping company becomes first in state to implement apprenticeship program, also teaching life skills
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A landscaping company in Abilene is launching a new program, teaching others to be their best selves at home so they can be their best selves at work. It’s a program to teach job-seekers about landscaping and life skills, while also being the first company in Texas to use a landscaping apprenticeship […]
Woman struck, killed in south Abilene identified
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian who was struck and killed while walking in south Abilene has been identified. Amber Sue Hall, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 3400 block of S 14th Street just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from the Abilene Police Department. The report […]
ksl.com
Popular downtown Salt Lake grocery store abruptly closes, citing lack of traffic
SALT LAKE CITY — A popular downtown grocery store has closed, citing low customer volume and other issues since opening in early 2020. Lee's Market at 4th West, located at 255 N. 400 West, permanently closed over the weekend. Signs now plaster the outside of the building directing customers to the company's North Salt Lake location.
