Fans notice seven once favorite fast food chains just vanished – what happened to Hometown Burger and other restaurants
SEVEN restaurant chains have vanished with fans wondering what happened to food joints like Hometown Burger and Howard Johnson's. If you live near San Antonio, Texas you probably have heard of the regional chain Hometown Burger. Hometown Burger, which was founded in 2016, was known for its fresh burgers and...
Taco Bell Is Bringing Back One of Its Most-Requested Menu Items
And the results are in. After pitting two of Taco Bell's most-requested menu items—the Double Decker Taco and Enchirito—against each other for a chance at a comeback, America has decided. The Enchirito, which originally left menus in 2013, is making its triumphant return to menus after fans voted...
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
9 Costco Brand Items That Aren’t Worth the Money
Costco is the place to go for anyone who wants to stock up on bulk items, prepare for a party or big event, and save money while doing so. The buying in bulk mentality, however, can often lead people...
Chain Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day
U.S. chain restaurants are largely remaining open during the holiday, but others are closing and some are operating with shortened hours. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WomansDay.com, Fox4News.com, and BlackFriday.com.
11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 9...
Costco Closes This Location Next Month
Another location closes its doors. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Major Applebee’s Restaurant Location Permanently Closing
An Applebee’s restaurant has been evicted from a key location, surprising residents and long-term customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and TastingTable.com.
Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its $6 Big Box Deal & Now You Can Get It Even Cheaper
Nothing says fall like fried chicken. Poultry lovers have new reason to celebrate this season with the return of Popeyes Big Box Deal. The $6 dollar deal includes two pieces of the chain's bone-in fried chicken and a choice of two regular sides along with a biscuit. All Popeyes chicken is marinated in its signature Louisiana-style seasoning, hand-battered, breaded, and fried to get that perfect crunch.
McDonald's Teaming Up With Krispy Kreme to Sell Doughnuts, But There's a Catch
For some McDonald's customers, stopping by the fast food icon for their morning coffee just got a bit sweeter. On Tuesday, McDonalds and Krispy Kreme announced that they are teaming up with McDonald's selling Krispy Kreme donuts beginning on October 26th. There's just one catch: this is just a test taking place at nine McDonald's locations in Louisville, Kentucky.
These Fan-Favorite British Candies Are Coming to Target Stores Nationwide
I am the insufferable, cliché girl that studied abroad in London and am still talking about studying abroad in London seven years later. And now, this is the perfect opportunity for me to do just that because the beloved UK store Marks & Spencer (have you been? I have! It's where I studied abroad) is bringing its signature food and beverage to the US.
See inside Chick-fil-A's newest drive-thru only location as the chain struggles with the highest wait times in fast food
Chick-fil-A now has more than 30 drive-thru only locations. They're part of the popular chicken chain's strategy to cut down long wait times.
Coffee Mate Adds 2 New Flavors to Holiday Creamers Lineup
The best thing about the colder months, in my opinion, is making a frothy latte at home without stressing about how you will turn it into an iced coffee. I have simply never been able to manage a scenario where all the ice doesn't melt, and the drink is entirely too watery. In the winter, I just drink hot coffee. And this season, I'll be adding two new flavors to my coffee bar rotation.
Here’s The Fast-Food Restaurant With The Slowest Drive-Thru
Opting for a fast-food restaurant drive-thru service can be time-saving, especially when you have a busy work schedule. However, it can be frustrating when you are in a hurry and have to compete with other people for space in a drive-thru lane, as most restaurants record huge traffic. Recently, QSR...
IHOP Announces Their New Holiday Menu
IHOP is embracing winter flavors like ginger, apple and red currant Pack up your pumpkin spice because winter flavors are here at IHOP. On Nov. 1, the breakfast chain announced plans to roll out new seasonal dishes and drinks. Rather than classic holiday flavors like peppermint, IHOP is serving up ginger, apple and red currant. The menu updates consist of one food item and three drinks, all of which highlight those seasonal flavors. Gingersnap apple French toast, gingersnap milkshake, gingersnap hot chocolate and red passionfruit splasher are available at...
The 12 cleanest restaurant chains
At the beginning of the pandemic, consumers became more aware of the cleanliness of a restaurant, making it one of the most important — if not the most important — qualities in a chain. Cleanliness is one quality that market research firm Datassential polls consumers on for the...
15 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5
From keto stuffing to festive nonalcoholic ciders, there are plenty of budget-friendly finds for your Thanksgiving table at the popular grocery store.
Dunkin' Releases Tiny Donut Boxes Full of Chocolates
The chain is expanding its partnership with Frankford Candy for its most donut-like chocolates yet.
It’s National Pizza Month — Grab a Slice of the Best Deals at Domino’s, Pizza Hut and More Restaurants in October
What's your favorite comfort food? For many Americans, it's pizza. A recent Harris Poll reported by CNET found that 15% of Americans pegged pizza as their favorite comfort food, ahead of chocolate,...
