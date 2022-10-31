ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EatThis

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back One of Its Most-Requested Menu Items

And the results are in. After pitting two of Taco Bell's most-requested menu items—the Double Decker Taco and Enchirito—against each other for a chance at a comeback, America has decided. The Enchirito, which originally left menus in 2013, is making its triumphant return to menus after fans voted...
Daily Mail

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
HAWAII STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Joel Eisenberg

Chain Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day

U.S. chain restaurants are largely remaining open during the holiday, but others are closing and some are operating with shortened hours. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WomansDay.com, Fox4News.com, and BlackFriday.com.
GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 9...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco Closes This Location Next Month

Another location closes its doors. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
SPRINGDALE, OH
Joel Eisenberg

Major Applebee’s Restaurant Location Permanently Closing

An Applebee’s restaurant has been evicted from a key location, surprising residents and long-term customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and TastingTable.com.
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its $6 Big Box Deal & Now You Can Get It Even Cheaper

Nothing says fall like fried chicken. Poultry lovers have new reason to celebrate this season with the return of Popeyes Big Box Deal. The $6 dollar deal includes two pieces of the chain's bone-in fried chicken and a choice of two regular sides along with a biscuit. All Popeyes chicken is marinated in its signature Louisiana-style seasoning, hand-battered, breaded, and fried to get that perfect crunch.
LOUISIANA STATE
ComicBook

McDonald's Teaming Up With Krispy Kreme to Sell Doughnuts, But There's a Catch

For some McDonald's customers, stopping by the fast food icon for their morning coffee just got a bit sweeter. On Tuesday, McDonalds and Krispy Kreme announced that they are teaming up with McDonald's selling Krispy Kreme donuts beginning on October 26th. There's just one catch: this is just a test taking place at nine McDonald's locations in Louisville, Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Thrillist

These Fan-Favorite British Candies Are Coming to Target Stores Nationwide

I am the insufferable, cliché girl that studied abroad in London and am still talking about studying abroad in London seven years later. And now, this is the perfect opportunity for me to do just that because the beloved UK store Marks & Spencer (have you been? I have! It's where I studied abroad) is bringing its signature food and beverage to the US.
Thrillist

Coffee Mate Adds 2 New Flavors to Holiday Creamers Lineup

The best thing about the colder months, in my opinion, is making a frothy latte at home without stressing about how you will turn it into an iced coffee. I have simply never been able to manage a scenario where all the ice doesn't melt, and the drink is entirely too watery. In the winter, I just drink hot coffee. And this season, I'll be adding two new flavors to my coffee bar rotation.
DoYouRemember?

Here’s The Fast-Food Restaurant With The Slowest Drive-Thru

Opting for a fast-food restaurant drive-thru service can be time-saving, especially when you have a busy work schedule. However, it can be frustrating when you are in a hurry and have to compete with other people for space in a drive-thru lane, as most restaurants record huge traffic. Recently, QSR...
People

IHOP Announces Their New Holiday Menu

IHOP is embracing winter flavors like ginger, apple and red currant Pack up your pumpkin spice because winter flavors are here at IHOP. On Nov. 1, the breakfast chain announced plans to roll out new seasonal dishes and drinks. Rather than classic holiday flavors like peppermint, IHOP is serving up ginger, apple and red currant. The menu updates consist of one food item and three drinks, all of which highlight those seasonal flavors. Gingersnap apple French toast, gingersnap milkshake, gingersnap hot chocolate and red passionfruit splasher are available at...
nrn.com

The 12 cleanest restaurant chains

At the beginning of the pandemic, consumers became more aware of the cleanliness of a restaurant, making it one of the most important — if not the most important — qualities in a chain. Cleanliness is one quality that market research firm Datassential polls consumers on for the...
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
115K+
Followers
18K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy