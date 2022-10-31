Read full article on original website
Nine People Arrested As Death Toll Approaches 150 In Cable Bridge Collapse
The death toll from a cable bridge collapse has risen to 140, authorities in India said on Monday (October 31). The 761-foot-long pedestrian bridge had just reopened after undergoing six months of renovations and was packed with large crowds of people on Sunday evening when it collapsed into the Machchu River.
Driver is killed and five kids are fighting for life after their car smashed into a cement truck leaving them trapped inside
One adult has died and several children were seriously injured after a car and truck crashed on Wednesday morning. Perth Children's Hospital said one child is in a critical condition and four children are stable after they were rushed to the hospital following the crash. An adult in a station...
Hero father dies after running back inside his burning home to rescue his elderly mother after it burst into flames
A father-of-two described as the 'epitome of kindness' has died in a house fire after he heroically ran back inside to save his elderly mother. Ray Barrago, in his 60s, escaped the fire at his home in Blacktown, western Sydney but returned to the blaze to get his mother Kora, aged in her 80s, after the house caught alight at about 5am on Monday.
BBC
Girl, 19, dies after collapsing at Terminal V festival
A teenage girl has died after attending a Halloween rave in Edinburgh. Maya Nager fell ill at the Terminal V electronic music festival in the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston on Saturday evening. The 19-year-old was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary. She died in hospital on Monday morning. Police...
BBC
Woman struck by HGV's brick load remains in critical condition
A 23-year-old woman remains in a critical condition in hospital after bricks fell off a lorry and struck her. The HGV was carrying pallets of bricks on the A35 Southampton Road in Lyndhurst, Hampshire, at about 12:10 GMT on Monday. As it travelled past the woman the load dislodged and...
Four injured after helicopter crashes in woods
Four people have been rushed to hospital after a helicopter crashed in woodland in Wales. Emergency services were called to a location near Llanelidian in Ruthin, Denbighshire on Tuesday evening. North Wales Police, firefighters and the ambulance service attended the scene. Chief inspector David Cust said none of the helicopter’s four occupants were believed to have suffered life threatening or life changing injuries. Two of the casualties were taken to Denbighshire’s Glan Clwyd Hospital, Welsh Ambulance Service said. North Wales Police said: “We were called at 5.36pm this afternoon (Tuesday) to reports of a helicopter crash in woodland near Llanelidan,...
Mobilising miles from scene ‘led to fire crews arriving two hours later’
A decision to send fire appliances three miles away from the scene of the Manchester Arena bombing led to crews arriving more than two hours later, a public inquiry has found.Station manager Andy Berry rejected the suggestion by a police inspector at the scene of a rendezvous point at Manchester Cathedral car park, near to the Arena.Instead, firefighters were sent to Philips Park fire station as they awaited further instructions.Inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders said: “The effect of station manager Berry’s decision to mobilise to Philips Park fire station was that the fire appliances at Manchester Central fire station drove...
BBC
Lightwater crash: Witness appeal after woman dies
Police are seeking to identify the driver of a van who may have witnessed a crash which killed a woman. A Ford Fiesta Zetec crashed into a bridge on the A322 near Broadway Road in Lightwater on Tuesday morning. A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene,...
BBC
Car crash leaves large hole in side of Plymouth pub
A Plymouth pub has been badly damaged after a car crashed through its wall. Devon and Cornwall police attended the scene, along with fire and ambulance services, at the Golden Hind pub shortly after 18:00 GMT on Thursday. Paramedics treated two casualties, who were in a silver Hyundai, for minor...
