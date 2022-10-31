Four people have been rushed to hospital after a helicopter crashed in woodland in Wales. Emergency services were called to a location near Llanelidian in Ruthin, Denbighshire on Tuesday evening. North Wales Police, firefighters and the ambulance service attended the scene. Chief inspector David Cust said none of the helicopter’s four occupants were believed to have suffered life threatening or life changing injuries. Two of the casualties were taken to Denbighshire’s Glan Clwyd Hospital, Welsh Ambulance Service said. North Wales Police said: “We were called at 5.36pm this afternoon (Tuesday) to reports of a helicopter crash in woodland near Llanelidan,...

