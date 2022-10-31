Read full article on original website
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
Week1:#Thanksgiving Tip of the Week - #BuyYourPiesTeressa P.
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Young Phillies Fan From Warminster Goes Viral After Playful Taunts Toward the Houston Astros
The young fan went viral after taunting the Astros.Image via Nur B. Adams/ Bucks County Courier Times. A young Phillies fan from Bucks County recently went viral after a video of him taunting the Astros made the rounds on the internet. Christopher Dornblaser wrote about the young fan for the Bucks County Courier Times.
Phillies block party at Citizens Bank Park kicks off ahead of Game 4
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Some fans are already getting loud at the ballpark! The block party on Citizens Bank Park is underway. "I'm a lifelong Philly guy. I live and breath Philly sports and this is incredibly meaningful," fan Larry Falkow said. Larry Falkow and Colleen Brown pulled up a chair and soaked up the sun on a beautiful day outside the Wells Fargo Center. They're headed to the Sixers game but are trying desperately to get tickets to Game 4 of the World Series."Where there's a will there's a way. Anybody that knows me...Call me I'm ready," Falkow said. Fans are partying outside...
Philadelphia’s Oldest Bar Is Doing Something New Because Of The Phillies
Some Yankee fans seem to be climbing on the Philadelphia Phillies band wagon. I'm not sure if it's love for the Fanatics or disdain for the Asstros. It reminds me of many NY Giants fans (when Big Blue was bad) when they hopped aboard the Bills wagon. Who would have...
How will fans choose between Phillies, Eagles on Thursday night?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia sports fans have a dilemma after Game 3 of the World Series was delayed due to rain. With the World Series being pushed back a day, Game 5 of the World Series and the Eagles will now be played at the same time Thursday night. Fans will have a tough decision to make. Philadelphia sports fans are bursting with excitement, but never imagined this call: do we watch Game 5 of the World Series or the undefeated Eagles? "I'll be in and out of both games, primarily watching the Phillies and see where that goes," Essington resident Ron Rodarmel...
Wall Street Journal: Philadelphia Is the “Sports Capital of the Universe”
What a time to be a Philly sports fan... Maybe you’ve heard that our sports team are having a moment. Let’s count the ways:. The Philadelphia Phillies are in the World Series right now. The Philadelphia Union are in the MLS Championship game this coming Saturday. The Philadelphia...
Local barber offering special Phillies haircuts for World Series
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County barber is helping fans who have Philadelphia Phillies fever. Here at Sal's Barbershop, the owner has been busy over the last few weeks doing special haircuts to honor the Phillies.Carefully clipping and meticulously maneuvering."Not everyone can do it," barber Sal Giannone said.Giannone is fully focused as he shades in the famous Phillies P."I'm happy I can provide something that other barber shops really, they can't," Giannone said. "It's a specialty."Giannone runs Sal's Barbershop with nine locations in the area, including in Plymouth Meeting."This is not a regular Phillies P," he said. "This...
Delaware County cancer survivor to throw out 1st pitch of Game 4
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- First pitches for Tuesday night's Game 3 will be from Philly sports legends. On Wednesday, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will attend Game 4 for the annual tradition of honoring cancer patients and MLB's partnership with Stand Up To Cancer.Biden will be joined by a former patient from Delaware County who will throw a ceremonial first pitch.This is the dream of a lifetime come true for a Phillies fan from Ridley Township. He's now a cancer survivor who gets the special honor on Wednesday night.Grace Park Elementary School in Ridley Township held a Phillies pep rally on...
Sam Stafford
Sam Stafford joined the FOX 29 News team in Oct. 2022, as a part-time sports anchor. Prior to joining FOX 29, Sam hosted "Down the Line with Charlie & Bo" on NBCS Philadelphia throughout the Phillies 2021 season. She began her career by joining 97.5 The Fanatic right out of college as a part-time nights and weekend producer in 2018, before quickly being promoted to join "Farzetta & Tra in the Morning" weekdays from 6-10 a.m. in October of that same year. Sam started as part-time producer on the show, but gradually was given more airtime and eventually became the Update Anchor for the show by the new year. She then moved her way into television by doing features for shows like "What’s Brewing" and "Inside Golf" before hosting "Down the Line."
$3 million winning scratch-off ticket sold in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One lucky lottery customer is a new millionaire after winning $3 million on a scratch-off ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday. The winning "$3 Million Diamonds and Gold" ticket was sold at the L&P Express store at 5520 Whitaker Avenue, in Northeast Philly.The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
5 Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia
Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia is one of the best places to get a slice of authentic pizza in Philadelphia. The restaurant opened in 2014 in a former Sarcone's Bakery storefront on South Ninth Street. The location is in the Historic Italian Market. This South Philly pizzeria is cash-only and is...
Philly pizzeria owner responds to viral video after he declined to cater for Astros
HOUSTON — "If you think that I've cooked for the Astros, you're outta your mind. We said no to them." That's the viral video circling social media that shows the owner of a famous Philadelphia pizzeria declining to serve the Houston Astros pizza while the team is in town for the World Series.
Savory World Series cake includes Philly stadium favorites
This cake is not what it seems. Beth Espositio, the owner of Pink Garlic, showcases a World Series cake that features Philadelphia favorites, including burgers, pepperoni pizza, waffle fries, hot dogs, fried onions, beer cheese, chicken fingers and corn dogs.
Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia
Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
Philly Store Sells $3 Million Scratch-Off Ticket
One lucky Philadelphia resident won $3 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket purchased at a local store, according to state officials. Pennsylvania Lottery representatives said the L&P Express convenience store at 5520 Whitaker Avenue in the city's Lawncrest neighborhood sold the winning ticket, a $3 Million Diamonds and Gold Scratch-Off, for $30.
Three residents win $100,000 in Pennsylvania Powerball
Three Pennsylvania residents took home $100,000 each from their winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets, according to the PA lottery. The Powerball jackpot continues to rise as no winner has matched all six numbers yet. The winning tickets were sold at lottery retailers in Philadelphia, including Wawa, ShopRite, and Eddie's General Store. The tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn, 2-11-22-35-60, and the red Powerball 23 to win $100,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two. The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $1.5 billion, or $745.9 million cash, for the next drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Cat Rescued From Train Tracks and Phillies Playoff Run Could Be Reason Why
There’s no measuring what this magical run by the Philadelphia Phillies has meant to the city. But for one family, they say they experienced a “Phillies miracle” over the weekend as the World Series managed to help save the life of their new four-legged friend. Edgar the...
Introducing The Phillies Shaped Cheesesteak at Delco Steaks
- Introducing the Delcodelphia! 20oz black Angus ribeye, sharp cooper cheese, on a Carangi Baking Co. Italian P-shaped loaf. Delco Steaks in Delaware County and Carangi Bakery in Philadelphia have teamed up to create a Phillies Cheesesteak available while supplies last and during The Philadelphia Phillies World Series Run. Delco...
Norristown High Speed Line Couple Become the Apple of Each Other’s Eye; Weds at Villanova’s Applewood Estate
Ashley Reeder and Ian Andrews at their Applewood Estate wedding.Image via Sharyn Frenkel at Main Line Today. The meeting of Ian Andrews and Ashley Reeder sounds like one of those 1940s-style MGM musicals where the handsome beau and his ingenue bump into each other surreptitiously and fall in love. Except this love story, which culminated in a wedding at Villanova’s Applewood Estate, is real, as reported by Gina Lizzo in Main Line Today.
Holmesburg prison survivor finds peace; Neighborhoods going homeowner → renter; Rotisserie chicken on an abandoned pier | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Holmesburg prison apology brings survivor’s daughter peace. Decades later, Philadelphia formally apologized for its part in the Holmesburg prison experiments that exposed incarcerated...
6ABC Philadelphia Meteorologist Coming to South Jersey to Talk Weather
There goes that news van again... A member of the weather team at Channel 6 in Philadelphia will be coming to South Jersey later this month to talk about, well, the weather. But if you are expecting this to be a presentation at a big casino showroom or even at a large theater, think again.
