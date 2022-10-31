Sam Stafford joined the FOX 29 News team in Oct. 2022, as a part-time sports anchor. Prior to joining FOX 29, Sam hosted "Down the Line with Charlie & Bo" on NBCS Philadelphia throughout the Phillies 2021 season. She began her career by joining 97.5 The Fanatic right out of college as a part-time nights and weekend producer in 2018, before quickly being promoted to join "Farzetta & Tra in the Morning" weekdays from 6-10 a.m. in October of that same year. Sam started as part-time producer on the show, but gradually was given more airtime and eventually became the Update Anchor for the show by the new year. She then moved her way into television by doing features for shows like "What’s Brewing" and "Inside Golf" before hosting "Down the Line."

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO