Jackson County, FL

Jackson schools locked down after federal inmate escapes

By S. Brady Calhoun
 3 days ago

MARIANNA, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Schools in Jackson County were locked down Monday after an inmate escaped the federal prison there.

“Deputies are currently trying to locate FCI escaped inmate Chesney Jones. Jones is described as being about 6’1″ and 200 pounds,” Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies wrote on their Facebook page. “She was last seen wearing green pants and a green shirt.”

Both Marianna High School and Marianna K-8 were locked down. According to federal court records Jones was convicted in Pennsylvania in 2008 of conspiracy and possession or cocaine with intent to distribute among other charges.

“If you see Jones, please do not approach her and call 911 immediately,” deputies wrote. “We will continue to update as more information becomes available.”

