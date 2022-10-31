ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleeing suspect dies after exchanging gunfire with Iowa police

By Associated Press
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a suspect who was fleeing on foot is dead after exchanging gunfire with officers in Davenport.

The Iowa State Patrol said shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday officers tried to pull over a vehicle, but the driver did not stop.

A brief chase happened until the fleeing vehicle crashed and the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.

Sioux City Police Department identifies Westside shooting victims

During the foot chase, officers exchanged gunfire with one of the suspects.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation will investigate the shooting.

Police did not immediately identify the suspect who died.

