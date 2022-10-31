ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Basketball Player Previews: Seth Trimble

By Asheebo Rojas
 3 days ago

Freshman guard Seth Trimble will contribute to the depth at UNC with his athleticism and play making ability.

The Tar Heel faithful only had two chances to see freshman guard Seth Trimble ahead of the season opener, but it was more than enough to see the potential.

Trimble’s first taste of playing in front of fans at the Dean Dome was during Live Action. Although he struggled from the field, he showed flashes of smart guard play with a game high of three assists. In Friday’s friendly against Johnson C. Smith, he was efficient off the bench, posting 11 points and five assists on 5-6 shooting.

From seeing the four-star guard in both outings, what stands out is his athleticism. Trimble is not the tallest on the court at 6'3'', but he can blow past defenders with a quick first step, and he can jump out of the gym. Couple that with his ability to finish at the rim and find open teammates, Trimble can make an immediate impact for UNC coming off the bench.

"Seth's athleticism is real," head coach Hubert Davis said following Friday's scrimmage. "His ability to push the ball and be able to be faster than people without the ball while he has the ball and attack the basket with athleticism and power and strength — it's nice to have on the team."

Last season, the Tar Heels didn't have a solid ball handler behind Caleb Love and R.J. Davis after Anthony Harris exited the team in January. Now, they have depth with sophomore D'Marco Dunn and Trimble who have shown to have the talent to make a solid rotational backcourt.

Trimble played 23 minutes against Johnson C. Smith in the absence of R.J. Davis, and he will most likely play less against better competition. However, Trimble should still see significant playing time during the season, as a deeper team coming into 2022 will allow Davis to rest his starters more.

Raleigh, NC
