MySanAntonio

Cardinal: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) _ Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $110 million. On a per-share basis, the Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, were $1.20 per share. The results surpassed Wall...
Black Diamond Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDIMF) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $6.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. The work force housing and work space provider posted revenue of $73.5 million in the period. In...

