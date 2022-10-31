Read full article on original website
kalb.com
2 Rapides Parish inmates accused of 1st-degree rape of fellow inmate
Dylan has highlights from the Week 10 matchup between Northwood-Lena and St. Mary's. Dylan has the highlights for the Week 10 game of the week: Grant vs Tioga.
Natchitoches Times
‘DYING INSIDE’: CHAOS AND CRUELTY IN LOUISIANA JUVENILE DETENTION
An article in the New York Times published Oct. 30, 2022, goes in-depth into the operations of Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish. Read it by clicking the link above. Natchitoches Parish youth are routinely sent to Ware since they are the closest juvenile detention center in the state.
klax-tv.com
Creola Police Chief Donald Crooks sentenced today
COLFAX, LA – District Attorney Jay Lemoine announced that Creola Police Chief Donald Crooks was sentenced today on his convictions of three counts of Sexual Battery, one count of Malfeasance in Office, and one court of Filing False Public Records. A Grant Parish jury returned a verdict of guilty on those counts on June 23. The trial was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jimmy White.
kalb.com
Vote pushed back 2 weeks to consider tearing down abandoned hotel on N. MacArthur Dr.
The Northwestern State Demons have a name on the roster you probably heard about now: Hansel Emmanuel. Everything did not start off well, in fact, his early struggles helped mold him into the person he is today.
kalb.com
Louisiana to receive $422,255 to monitor air quality in Alexandria, Pineville area
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that it is awarding grants for projects to monitor air quality in 37 states. The over $53 million in funds includes multiple grants in Louisiana, including one that focuses on central Louisiana’s air quality. Specifically, Louisiana will receive $422,255...
klax-tv.com
Alexandria Police Officers Association, Local 833 send Cease and Desist Order to Mayor Hall
Yesterday afternoon, Keiser Law Offices emailed a copy of a Cease and Desist Letter that had been sent to Mayor Hall concerning the use of pictures and video of Officers in his campaign ads without their permission. We have called the Mayors office but have yet to get a statement from him.
kalb.com
Serving Cenla Part I: Mission of the Manna House
The Northwestern State Demons have a name on the roster you probably heard about now: Hansel Emmanuel. Everything did not start off well, in fact, his early struggles helped mold him into the person he is today.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Rapides Parish Jury convicts David Burns of a murder from 18 years ago
A Rapides Parish jury took just 90 minutes to find 46 year old David Anthony Burns guilty of a murder that happened 18 years ago. The body of 19-year old Courtney Coco was found in 2004 in Texas. Authorities say she was killed in Alexandria. Rapides District Attorney Phillip Terrell says Burns and Coco were in a relationship.
kalb.com
Alexandria Police Union sends Mayor Jeff Hall cease and desist letter over campaign video
David Anthony Burns found guilty of Oct. 2004 murder of Courtney Coco. A Rapides Parish jury has found David Anthony Burns, 46 of Boyce, guilty of second-degree murder for the October 2004 death of Courtney Coco, 19 of Alexandria.
kalb.com
Nearly $50k spent on attorney’s fees for ongoing legal battle involving reinstated APD officer
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Jeff Hall administration gave a report to the Alexandria City Council that since January of 2021, it has cost $48,884.73 to date for attorney’s fees spent on the current ongoing legal dispute over reinstating APD Lieutenant Kenny Rachal after being fired back in 2020.
cenlanow.com
MISSING TEEN: Janiya Turner of Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Janiya Turner, 15. She is described as being approximately 5’6” and weighs about 170 pounds. She has been missing approximately two days and was last seen in the vicinity of England Drive near Loblolly Lane.
kalb.com
APD investigating body found near Rose Marie Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a body was found Wednesday morning beside a drainage canal near Rose Marie Street. APD received a report of a body found near the canal around 9 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed the victim had multiple gunshot wounds. The case is being investigated as a homicide, the 18th this year in Alexandria.
kalb.com
Critics Choice location on Rue Verdun set to close
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Critics Choice restaurant location located on Rue Verdun in Alexandria will be closing its doors on Nov. 12. The announcement was made on the restaurant’s Facebook page. It comes after 37 years of service from the restaurant. The location at 415 Murray Street will...
kalb.com
Couple sues two APD officers and City over traffic stop and roadside interrogation
Couple sues two APD officers and City over traffic stop and roadside interrogation
kalb.com
How should Alexandria spend over $5 million from American Rescue Plan Act?
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Over the next several months, the City of Alexandria will have to decide how they will spend $5.4 million that is being allocated from the American Rescue Plan Act. In total, the city will have received around $10 million in ARPA funds when it is all...
klax-tv.com
Alexandria Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearms
ALEXANDRIA, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Treymon Daykeem Reed, 29, of Alexandria, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge David C. Joseph to 72 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegal possession of firearms. Reed was indicted...
kalb.com
COURTNEY COCO CASE - Day 3: David Burns found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Courtney Coco trial
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A verdict has been reached in the trial of David Anthony Burns. A jury has found him guilty of second-degree murder for the Oct. 2004 death of Courtney Coco. The verdict is unanimous. Sentencing is set for Nov. 28 at 9:30 a.m. >>VERDICT: David Anthony Burns...
kalb.com
Concordia officials arrest Cenla man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a central Louisiana man who is accused of indecent behavior with juveniles and more. The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into an adult suspect who they say initiated contact with what he believed to be a minor. The suspect, Justin W. Rachal, 30, of Deville, allegedly engaged in “extremely lewd dialogue, transmitted sexually explicit photos of himself and attempted to travel in order to meet,” CPSO said.
kalb.com
City of Alexandria to observe Veterans Day
ALEXANDRIA, La. - The City of Alexandria offices, including City Hall, Customer Service, the Animal Shelter, Public Works and other departments, will close in observance of Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Bus Service. ATRANS buses will not run Friday, Nov. 11. Regular service will resume Saturday, Nov. 12. Sanitation...
