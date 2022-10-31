ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

kalb.com

2 Rapides Parish inmates accused of 1st-degree rape of fellow inmate

2 Rapides Parish inmates accused of 1st-degree rape of fellow inmate
ALEXANDRIA, LA
klax-tv.com

Creola Police Chief Donald Crooks sentenced today

COLFAX, LA – District Attorney Jay Lemoine announced that Creola Police Chief Donald Crooks was sentenced today on his convictions of three counts of Sexual Battery, one count of Malfeasance in Office, and one court of Filing False Public Records. A Grant Parish jury returned a verdict of guilty on those counts on June 23. The trial was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jimmy White.
CREOLA, LA
kalb.com

Serving Cenla Part I: Mission of the Manna House

Serving Cenla Part I: Mission of the Manna House
ALEXANDRIA, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Rapides Parish Jury convicts David Burns of a murder from 18 years ago

A Rapides Parish jury took just 90 minutes to find 46 year old David Anthony Burns guilty of a murder that happened 18 years ago. The body of 19-year old Courtney Coco was found in 2004 in Texas. Authorities say she was killed in Alexandria. Rapides District Attorney Phillip Terrell says Burns and Coco were in a relationship.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

MISSING TEEN: Janiya Turner of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Janiya Turner, 15. She is described as being approximately 5’6” and weighs about 170 pounds. She has been missing approximately two days and was last seen in the vicinity of England Drive near Loblolly Lane.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating body found near Rose Marie Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a body was found Wednesday morning beside a drainage canal near Rose Marie Street. APD received a report of a body found near the canal around 9 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed the victim had multiple gunshot wounds. The case is being investigated as a homicide, the 18th this year in Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Critics Choice location on Rue Verdun set to close

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Critics Choice restaurant location located on Rue Verdun in Alexandria will be closing its doors on Nov. 12. The announcement was made on the restaurant’s Facebook page. It comes after 37 years of service from the restaurant. The location at 415 Murray Street will...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
klax-tv.com

Alexandria Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearms

ALEXANDRIA, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Treymon Daykeem Reed, 29, of Alexandria, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge David C. Joseph to 72 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegal possession of firearms. Reed was indicted...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Concordia officials arrest Cenla man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a central Louisiana man who is accused of indecent behavior with juveniles and more. The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into an adult suspect who they say initiated contact with what he believed to be a minor. The suspect, Justin W. Rachal, 30, of Deville, allegedly engaged in “extremely lewd dialogue, transmitted sexually explicit photos of himself and attempted to travel in order to meet,” CPSO said.
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
kalb.com

City of Alexandria to observe Veterans Day

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The City of Alexandria offices, including City Hall, Customer Service, the Animal Shelter, Public Works and other departments, will close in observance of Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Bus Service. ATRANS buses will not run Friday, Nov. 11. Regular service will resume Saturday, Nov. 12. Sanitation...
ALEXANDRIA, LA

