Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Powell Bridge built in 1915 was a one-way bridge across Big Sugar Creek for buggies, wagons, and pedestriansCJ CoombsPowell, MO
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Roaring River State Park in Barry County, Missouri offers more than history for its visitorsCJ CoombsBarry County, MO
Near or Far, Cast Your Vote for the 5th Annual Southwest City, MO Hay Bale ContestChristina HowardSouthwest City, MO
Related
UPDATE: FBI joins search for missing Benton County pregnant woman
The search for 33-year-old Ashley Bush expanded Wednesday into Southern Missouri.
Missing Benton County woman, baby found dead in southwest Missouri
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said a missing pregnant Benton County woman and her baby were found dead in Missouri. You can watch the entire press conference in the player above. Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway said that Ashley Bush’s body was found in Missouri on November 3. The sheriff […]
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Human remains discovered near a popular Arkansas hiking trail believed to be person missing since 2021
Bella Vista, Arkansas – Authorities discovered human remains in the woods in Bella Vista, city of Bella Vista spokesperson, Cassi Lapp, said. It was said that a human skull was discovered around 1.5 miles away from the Buckingham Trailhead at the Back 40 Trails, while additional human remains were found nearby, around 200 yards from the location where the skull was discovered.
Police: Missing Arkansas woman, baby found dead in Missouri
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Four days after a pregnant woman's disappearance in Benton County, authorities have confirmed that 33-year-old Ashley Bush and the baby she had been carrying at the time of her disappearance were found dead in different areas in Missouri. Bush had been missing for longer than 72...
KHBS
Arkansas pregnant woman and her baby found dead; married couple in custody
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A pregnant Arkansas woman and the 31-week-old baby she was carrying were found dead in southern Missouri, law enforcement said Thursday. Ashley Bush, 33, was 31 weeks pregnant. The baby's name was Valkyrie Grace Willis. The bodies of Bush and her daughter were found in separate...
5newsonline.com
Pregnant Arkansas woman missing under suspicious circumstances
Ashley Bush, a mother of three—soon to be four— was last seen on Monday, Oct. 31. in Benton County with a woman who introduced herself as Lucy.
KHBS
Benton County investigators expand search for missing woman
MAYSVILLE, Ark. — Ashley Bush, 33, was last seen in the passenger seat of an older model tan pickup truck on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 31, at the intersection of Highway 72 and Highway 43 in Maysville. A white woman in her 40s with shoulder-length brown hair was driving the truck.
Missing northwest Arkansas woman, unborn baby found dead in southwest Missouri
The Benton County Sheriff's Office said a missing pregnant Benton County woman and her baby were found dead in Missouri.
thecamdenchronicle.com
Evening accident claims life
At 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, two vehicles collided head on in Benton County on Hwy. 641 near James Walker Road, resulting in the death of one of the drivers. This evening accident claimed the life of Jonathan Hugh Long II, age 30, of Camden. Long was driving a...
KHBS
Skull found in the woods in Bella Vista, Arkansas could be that of missing man, city says
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — A human skull was found in the woods in Bella Vista Sunday, according to Cassi Lapp, city spokesperson. The skull was found about 1 1/2 miles from the Buckingham Trailhead, which is on the Back 40 Trails. Police and cadaver dogs searched the area. They...
Two women killed in Benton County crash
Two women were killed in a car crash Tuesday on Interstate 49 northbound.
Sheriff seeks tips to locate man wanted on outstanding warrants
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — The Barry County Sheriff’s office are seeking an individual regarding active warrants in the county. Monte C. Lucas, 22, “known to frequent the Cassville/Exeter area,” state BCSO. Monte C. Lucas, 22, courtesy Barry Co. Sheriff. He was jailed summer of 2022 for FTA on the charges. August 5 he was released OR-BOND (On Own Recog.) with...
Rogers parents arrested for manslaughter after infant child’s death
A pair of Rogers parents were arrested and are facing charges of manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor after the death of their two-month-old child.
Double Murder victims identified; Suspect dies from self-inflicted GSW
UPDATE 5:14 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022: Joplin Police say autopsies for the victims confirmed both died from gunshot wounds. UPDATE 4:29 p.m. Wednesday, November 2, 2022: The suspect in this case has succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. He is identified as David L. Rush, 34 years of age, of Wyandotte, OK. JOPLIN, Mo. — Late Monday...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin double-homicide suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
JOPLIN, Mo. — The suspect connected to a double-homicide in Joplin has been identified following his death at a local hospital. David L Rush, 35, of Wyandotte, Oklahoma was in a standoff with police for hours before shooting himself in the head (more information below). Rush was in Newton County when authorities were able to catch up with him as part of their investigation.
Missing hiker found alive after 4-day search on Buffalo National River
PONCA, Ark. — A man hiking along a trail on the Buffalo National River on Oct. 27 was found four days later by search and rescue teams near Horseshoe Bend on Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to the local National Park Service spokesperson, Clinton Smith, who is a native of...
Suspected Joplin homicide subject shoots self in Seneca standoff
JOPLIN, Mo. — Police in Seneca said the man suspected of killing two people in Joplin on Halloween night, shot himself after an hours-long stand-off in the street near Quince and Antelope in rural Seneca. Authorities tell KSNF/KODE they had been negotiating with the man for most of the morning, trying to bring the situation […]
koamnewsnow.com
Grove man in critical condition passes away due to injuries sustained in crash
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a man in critical condition passed away due to injuries sustained in a major crash. Deputies say the collision occured on October 15 on S 4220 Road just 2 miles east and 3 miles south of Inola, OK. According to...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Benton County deputy arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge
Little Rock, Arkansas – A deputy from Benton County was taken into custody on Sunday in Bentonville on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to a spokesperson for the Bentonville Police Department. According to the information released, the 34-year-old deputy, Derek Lee Stamps, was arrested on a charge of...
Family of Joplin murder victim speaks out
GROVE, Okla. – John and Lori Layman, the parents of Stacy Rush, 35, Joplin, released a statement today (Wednesday) about their daughter. Rush was identified as one of the victims of a double homicide that happened on Halloween night in Joplin. “Stacy was a wonderful daughter, who started humming when she was born. She loves […]
5NEWS
Fort Smith, AR
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fort Smith local newshttps://www.5newsonline.com/
Comments / 0