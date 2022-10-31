ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bella Vista, AR

Human remains discovered near a popular Arkansas hiking trail believed to be person missing since 2021

Bella Vista, Arkansas – Authorities discovered human remains in the woods in Bella Vista, city of Bella Vista spokesperson, Cassi Lapp, said. It was said that a human skull was discovered around 1.5 miles away from the Buckingham Trailhead at the Back 40 Trails, while additional human remains were found nearby, around 200 yards from the location where the skull was discovered.
Police: Missing Arkansas woman, baby found dead in Missouri

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Four days after a pregnant woman's disappearance in Benton County, authorities have confirmed that 33-year-old Ashley Bush and the baby she had been carrying at the time of her disappearance were found dead in different areas in Missouri. Bush had been missing for longer than 72...
Benton County investigators expand search for missing woman

MAYSVILLE, Ark. — Ashley Bush, 33, was last seen in the passenger seat of an older model tan pickup truck on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 31, at the intersection of Highway 72 and Highway 43 in Maysville. A white woman in her 40s with shoulder-length brown hair was driving the truck.
Evening accident claims life

At 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, two vehicles collided head on in Benton County on Hwy. 641 near James Walker Road, resulting in the death of one of the drivers. This evening accident claimed the life of Jonathan Hugh Long II, age 30, of Camden. Long was driving a...
Joplin double-homicide suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

JOPLIN, Mo. — The suspect connected to a double-homicide in Joplin has been identified following his death at a local hospital. David L Rush, 35, of Wyandotte, Oklahoma was in a standoff with police for hours before shooting himself in the head (more information below). Rush was in Newton County when authorities were able to catch up with him as part of their investigation.
Suspected Joplin homicide subject shoots self in Seneca standoff

JOPLIN, Mo. — Police in Seneca said the man suspected of killing two people in Joplin on Halloween night, shot himself after an hours-long stand-off in the street near Quince and Antelope in rural Seneca. Authorities tell KSNF/KODE they had been negotiating with the man for most of the morning, trying to bring the situation […]
Benton County deputy arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge

Little Rock, Arkansas – A deputy from Benton County was taken into custody on Sunday in Bentonville on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to a spokesperson for the Bentonville Police Department. According to the information released, the 34-year-old deputy, Derek Lee Stamps, was arrested on a charge of...
Family of Joplin murder victim speaks out

GROVE, Okla. – John and Lori Layman, the parents of Stacy Rush, 35, Joplin, released a statement today (Wednesday) about their daughter. Rush was identified as one of the victims of a double homicide that happened on Halloween night in Joplin. “Stacy was a wonderful daughter, who started humming when she was born. She loves […]
