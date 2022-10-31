ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

WSPA 7News

More than 20 new vendors to support at this weekend’s 34th Annual Santa Shoppe in Spartanburg

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s the 34th year that the Junior League of Spartanburg will hold the Santa Shoppe at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. Vice President of Communications Amanda Mathis said the Junior League of Spartanburg supports community initiatives that they can start, develop and give back to the community. The Santa Shoppe will have […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
crbjbizwire.com

South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities Foundation Elects New Members to Its Board

The South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities Foundation announced four new members elected to its board of directors. These new members will assist the foundation to achieve its mission of increasing awareness and raising revenues to ensure excellence in the nation’s premier public residential high school for the arts.
GREENVILLE, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Report: Upstate generates more than half of South Carolina Ports impact

The S.C. Ports Authority’s annual fiscal year 2022 report (pdf) shows the Upstate experiences a $32.8 billion economic impact out of the $63.4 billion total impact attributed to the ports, with more than $5.5 million in capital expenditures poured into Inland Port Greer. S.C. ports also bring in $1.1...
GREER, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina: Candidates for U.S. 4th Congressional District

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Voters in the Upstate of South Carolina are heading to the polls to decide who will represent them on Capitol Hill. Republican Congressman William Timmons is the only candidate on the ballot after his Democratic opponent dropped out of the race in August. However, Independent write-in...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Plane crashes in Greenville County, South Carolina, fire chief says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A plane crashed in Greenville County, South Carolina, on Wednesday afternoon. The Boiling Springs Fire Department chief said the plane went down at about 1 p.m. on Hartness Drive. Dispatchers said the plane crashed near 500 Hartness Drive. Peter Knudson, with the National Transportation and...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate nonprofit offering "don't die kits"

Sheriff Chuck Wright gives details on the Shaw University traffic stop incident after a NC Congresswoman called for the DOJ to investigate. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Shaw University traffic stop investigation. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A NC Congresswoman is calling on the U.S. Department of Justice...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Dispatch: Roads blocked on Wade Hampton, North Pleasantburg Drive

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police dispatch said officers are blocking a road in Greenville County in reference to an incident that happened Saturday night. According to dispatch, Wade Hampton Boulevard and North Pleasantburg Drive are currently blocked. Stay with FOX Carolina News to learn more.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate hospital evacuated after roof catches fire

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A hospital was evacuated after the roof caught on fire early Wednesday morning in Pickens. The Pickens City Fire Department responded to AnMed Health Cannon around 12:15 a.m. in reference to a fire. Crews were on the scene for almost two hours to ensure the fire was extinguished. Firefighters said […]
PICKENS, SC
WYFF4.com

Three candidates face off for South Carolina House District 25

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Three people are running for South Carolina House District 25 in Greenville County. They are Democrat Wendell Jones, Republican Yvonne Julian, and Independent Tony Boyce. Jones is a pastor and founder of the Wendell Jones Leadership Institute, which trains and mentors business owners. When asked about...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

