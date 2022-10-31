Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Atmos Energy Donates $26,500 to Salvation Army of BCS
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Atmos Energy donated $26,500 to support the services of the Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station. The donation mainly went towards energy bills, with $25,000 going towards helping clients apply for Atmos Energy Assistance and $1,500 will benefit the Pathway of Hope program. This is the largest...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Two Navasota businesses recognized by Texas Downtown
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Downtown recognizes outstanding downtown projects and initiatives across the state. The City of Navasota was proud to nominate two Navasota businesses. The P.A. Smith Navasota won the President’s Award and Rail & Rye won the People’s Choice Award in the Best Commercial Interior for Populations...
KBTX.com
Beard it up 2022: Brazos Valley law enforcement agencies fighting childhood cancer
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - For the fifth year in a row, Brazos Valley law enforcement agencies are coming together to fight childhood cancer. “Beard It Up” was created in 2018 right here in the Brazos Valley. It’s a fundraising event that partners with The Cure Starts Now-Central Texas where Texas A&M University, Bryan and College Station police departments, along with the Brazos County Sheriff’s office help raise money in the months of November and December that go towards ending childhood cancer.
KBTX.com
Texas Birthday Bash announcement party postponed due to threat of inclement weather
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas Birthday Bash announcement lineup party that was scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4 was postponed due to the threat of severe weather in the region. In 2023, the Texas Birthday Bash will be celebrating its 11th anniversary. In a statement, the city of Navasota and event...
KBTX.com
Restaurant Report Card, November 3, 2022
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. Restaurant Report Card, November 3, 2022 by KBTX on Scribd. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up...
KBTX.com
Madisonville Police reexamine, return to the scene of 40 year cold case
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville Police are reexamining a 40-year-old cold case. 25-year-old Eula Mae Craft was killed in 1981. With new information, police have returned to the location where Craft’s body was found over four decades ago. The Madisonville Police Chief says he contacted a local newspaper to...
KBTX.com
A&M Garden Club holding annual Arbor Day celebration
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The A&M Garden Club is holding its annual Arbor Day this Friday, Nov. 4. “Arbor Day actually was started by a man who was interested in making sure that more trees were planted as they were making westward expansion, particularly in the Midwest, it was very vacant of trees, and it’s come now to be a way to help reforest and to improve the problems we have with heat islands and cities and to promote reducing the carbon footprint, so we’re very much encouraged to plant trees,” said Heather White, A&M Garden Club President.
New medical center coming to Trinity, set to open in 2023
TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – On Oct. 31, MidCoast Health System announced the addition of MidCoast Medical Center – Trinity to their expanding health care system. MidCoast Medical Center – Trinity will establish a full-service hospital for residents living in Trinity and the surrounding area. The facility will bring emergency medical services back to Trinity along […]
KBTX.com
Daylight saving time serves as a reminder to change smoke detector batteries
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As we change our clocks on Sunday and fall back one hour to mark the beginning of daylight saving time, fire departments across the Brazos Valley are reminding everyone to test their smoke detectors and change the batteries. According to the National Fire Protection Association,...
KBTX.com
Preparations for Christmas in the Park underway
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - City of College Station crews have been working harder than Santa’s elves to transform Stephen C. Beachy Central Park into a winter wonderland. Christmas in the Park begins with Lights On on Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. The lights will be lit each night...
kwhi.com
FAITH MISSION TO HOST CANDLELIT CHRISTMAS GALA THURSDAY
Faith Mission’s annual Candlelit Christmas Gala is set for tonight (Thursday) at Silver Wings Ballroom in Brenham. Doors to Silver Wings open at 5:30 p.m. for fellowship, a barbecue dinner and entertainment from the Cowboy Church of Brenham Band. The gala serves as a celebration of the coming of...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M student athletes address community hunger
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M student athletes are continuing to impact campus and the community with a service initiative that’s been around for over two decades. It’s called AggiesCAN, and it’s the largest student-athlete run canned food drive in the nation. This year’s goal is to provide 50,000 meals to individuals and families.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS APPROVE AGREEMENT FOR INCREASED EMERGENCY RADIO COVERAGE
First responders in Washington County will be getting a broader coverage area for their emergency radios. Washington County Commissioners voted today (Tuesday) to approve an interlocal agreement between the county E-911 department and the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) for increased radio operability coverage and upgraded radio contact capabilities. The...
Regional Amber Alert issued for College Station teen
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has issued a regional Amber Alert for 14-year-old Lauren Isabell Gutierrez, on behalf of the College Station Police Department. This comes due to ongoing developments in the investigation. Gutierrez is 5’4”, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair with blue eyes. She was last […]
fox44news.com
Sheriff: Marlin child trampled by loose cow
MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A child was trampled by a loose cow near an H-E-B grocery store in Marlin on Monday, according to the Falls County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says this was what caused a large police presence at H-E-B. Marlin Police were dispatched to the area.
KBTX.com
Brazos County Jail’s inmate population on the decline
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Tuesday the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reported 646 inmates in the Brazos County jail as part of its weekly update to the Brazos County Commissioners Court. The jail can hold over 1,000 inmates. Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky said over the past year the...
Here are 5 events to check out in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, Nov. 3-6
Check out these five events in Conroe, Montgomery Nov. 3-6. (Community Impact staff) Surfside Nutrition is hosting a block party featuring a special on all loaded teas. Other attractions include raffles and giveaways, and starting at 4 p.m., the entire block will be shut down with vendors and other activities. 4-7 p.m. Free (admission). 12621 Hwy. 105 W., Conroe. 936-588-1866.
KBTX.com
Classroom Champion: Londyn Singleton from Rudder High School
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Londyn Singleton is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion. The Rudder High School senior has a 4.05 grade point average and ranks 23rd in her class. Londyn is a Bryan ISD student ambassador, a member of the National Honor Society, and she is constantly participating in volunteer opportunities in the community. As a soon-to-be first generation college student, Londyn says making her family proud is what drives her to be successful.
fox26houston.com
One man was shot, later died after altercation in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A man is dead after a reported altercation in Magnolia. Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputies responded to an assault with a firearm at a local business in the 36500 block of Coleman Road around 11 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found an adult man with a gunshot...
KBTX.com
Brazos County voters to decide future of transportation with Props A and B
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Voters will decide on two propositions this year, both dealing with roads and transportation. Both would give the county money officials say they need to prepare for growth. Proposition A is a $100 million bond leaders say will speed up road improvements. “TXDot...
