Suspect identified in shooting death of Las Vegas man
Sergio Calzada, 21, was found shot in the face inside his car on Christy Lane near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue on Oct. 20. He had been waiting outside a co-worker's home because a group of employees had plans to go to the National Finals Rodeo. Calzada had arrived at the home before his co-worker.
Las Vegas man shoots, kills victim who was threatening mother: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of shooting and killing a man in August allegedly did it because the man had been threatening his mother, police said. Deangelo Gray, 32, is facing a murder charge in the death of Dwayne Thomas. On Aug. 28 just before 11 p.m., officers responded to reports […]
8newsnow.com
Man accused of leading Las Vegas police on violent car chase found mentally incompetent
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man who led police on a violent car chase throughout the streets of Las Vegas has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial. Justin Venegas, 40, was determined to be incapable of understanding the charges against him, according to court records. The hearing took place on Sep. 30, and Venegas was not present during that time.
Las Vegas police search for 4 suspects in armed business robbery
Police are searching for four suspects accused of a robbery at a local business.
Surveillance Footage Allegedly Caught Elected Official Fatally Stabbing Las Vegas Investigative Reporter Outside His Home
The stabbing murder of an investigative reporter in Las Vegas was apparently caught on surveillance camera footage and presented as evidence to a grand jury. Authorities say the video shows former Democratic elected county official Robert Telles as he attacked Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German and fatally stabbed him outside of his home two months ago.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police locate previously missing 13-year-old
UPDATE: Aiden Holley was found safe, LVMPD said. ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old last seen Thursday afternoon. Aiden Holley was last seen Nov. 3 around 1:30 p.m. near the 5400 block of Redwood Street, near Hacienda Avenue and...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police searching for man who robbed northeast valley stores at gunpoint
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are searching for the man who robbed two stores in the northeast Las Vegas valley at gunpoint recently. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the suspect visited two businesses on Sunday, Oct. 23, between 7:58 and 8:15 a.m. One store was near N. Las Vegas...
Las Vegas woman accused of head-on DUI crash on Halloween with 4 kids in car
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A woman facing suspicion of DUI charges was allegedly impaired on Halloween night when she crashed head-on into a semi-truck with four children sitting in the backseat, police said.
‘It’s murder,’ Las Vegas family pleads for change after unlicensed drunk driver going 141 mph in rented Lamborghini kills moped rider
The family of a moped rider who a drunk driver killed going 141 mph in a rented Lamborghini believes his killer should have faced a murder charge, but the state’s highest court forbids it.
kjzz.com
Salt Lake Metro Gang Unit's Public Enemy #1 arrested in Las Vegas
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A fugitive featured on October 19 in our weekly At Large: Utah’s Fugitives has been captured. Silas Severnak who also goes by Silas Gerber was designated the Metro Gang Unit’s Public Enemy #1 and was wanted for domestic violence assaults and kidnapping.
3 People Injured In A Four-Vehicle Crash At Maryland Parkway (Las Vegas, NV)
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a four-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. The crash happened westbound on Flamingo Road at Maryland Parkway around 5:44 a.m. According to the police, three people were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said that Flamingo road was shut down for...
Puppies stolen from Las Vegas pet stores, police release photos
Multiple puppies were stolen from some pet stores during two different burglaries in the Spring Valley area, according to Las Vegas Metro police.
Las Vegas FBI busts stolen catalytic converter operation, investigators say
Two Las Vegas men are accused of buying and selling stolen catalytic converters, netting them big bucks, according to the FBI.
Fox5 KVVU
CCSD police say suspected impaired driver was 2x over legal limit
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officers with the Clark County School District Police Department say a suspected impaired driver is accused of having a blood alcohol level that was more than twice the legal limit. According to CCSD police, the driver, who was not identified by police, was observed traveling...
Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run, driver at large, Henderson police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday afternoon after a hit-and-run crash in Henderson. An older model gold SUV with no plate, possibly a Tahoe or Suburban, was traveling southbound on Boulder highway near Gibson Road around 1 p.m. before hitting a pedestrian and driving away, Henderson police said. The […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate 4-vehicle crash Wednesday morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A four-vehicle crash partially closed westbound Flamingo Road at Maryland Parkway on Wednesday morning. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the four-vehicle crash occurred at about 5:44 a.m. Three people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. RTC said...
‘I killed her,’ Woman accused of killing mother in Las Vegas calmly describes murder in 911 call
A woman accused of killing her mother after previously telling police she was too “good looking” to be arrested calmly told a dispatcher she murdered her mom before hanging up, audio the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Tuesday revealed.
Las Vegas man likely high on meth sped through red light before crash that killed young woman, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A Las Vegas man who police said was likely on meth allegedly sped through a red light before causing a crash that killed a young woman last week, according to an arrest report.
Convicted abuser shot at, tried to kill woman who was breaking up with him, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man with previous domestic violence convictions allegedly attacked a woman he was dating shortly after getting out of prison on a domestic battery charge against her, according to documents. Grant Brown, 31, is facing charges of battery domestic violence, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, […]
Lack of test results delays Las Vegas woman’s alleged 7th DUI case, again
A Las Vegas woman missed a court appearance Wednesday nearly three weeks after police arrested her for her seventh alleged DUI, but prosecutors blamed a delay in toxicology testing for not yet filing charges against her.
