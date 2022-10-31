ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8 News Now

Suspect identified in shooting death of Las Vegas man

Sergio Calzada, 21, was found shot in the face inside his car on Christy Lane near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue on Oct. 20. He had been waiting outside a co-worker's home because a group of employees had plans to go to the National Finals Rodeo. Calzada had arrived at the home before his co-worker.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Law & Crime

Surveillance Footage Allegedly Caught Elected Official Fatally Stabbing Las Vegas Investigative Reporter Outside His Home

The stabbing murder of an investigative reporter in Las Vegas was apparently caught on surveillance camera footage and presented as evidence to a grand jury. Authorities say the video shows former Democratic elected county official Robert Telles as he attacked Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German and fatally stabbed him outside of his home two months ago.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police locate previously missing 13-year-old

UPDATE: Aiden Holley was found safe, LVMPD said. ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old last seen Thursday afternoon. Aiden Holley was last seen Nov. 3 around 1:30 p.m. near the 5400 block of Redwood Street, near Hacienda Avenue and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
kjzz.com

Salt Lake Metro Gang Unit's Public Enemy #1 arrested in Las Vegas

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A fugitive featured on October 19 in our weekly At Large: Utah’s Fugitives has been captured. Silas Severnak who also goes by Silas Gerber was designated the Metro Gang Unit’s Public Enemy #1 and was wanted for domestic violence assaults and kidnapping.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

CCSD police say suspected impaired driver was 2x over legal limit

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officers with the Clark County School District Police Department say a suspected impaired driver is accused of having a blood alcohol level that was more than twice the legal limit. According to CCSD police, the driver, who was not identified by police, was observed traveling...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate 4-vehicle crash Wednesday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A four-vehicle crash partially closed westbound Flamingo Road at Maryland Parkway on Wednesday morning. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the four-vehicle crash occurred at about 5:44 a.m. Three people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. RTC said...
LAS VEGAS, NV

