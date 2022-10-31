ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Murray Dam Ride fundraiser to benefit children of 9/11 service members

Icehouse Amphitheater will soon be flooded with motorcycles, veterans, and people coming out to support and enjoy The American Way Lake Murray Dam Ride and Concert on Saturday. The event hosted by the American Infidels VMC SC and the 9/11 Remembrance Foundation of SC will feature a series of live performances, a motorcycle ride from the amphitheater across the Lake Murray Dam, and a raffle drawing for a 2009 Victory Motorcycle.
coladaily.com

Pedego Bikes celebrates grand opening in West Columbia

National award-winning electric bike company Pedego Bikes has made its way to West Columbia and celebrated with a grand opening Wednesday. Guests enjoyed food, drinks, live music and a giveaway. The Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber of Commerce and local elected officials joined in the festivities with a ribbon-cutting ceremony...
News19 WLTX

Carolina Lights returning to state fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair will once again usher in the holiday season with its 4th annual downtown drive-through holiday light show set for Dec. 3 through 26, 2022. Officials say the drive-through light experience will feature more than 100 individual LED light displays along an...
edgefieldadvertiser.com

78th Reunion, the Edgefield High School Class of 1944

Pictured, left to right: Remaining members of the Class of 1944, Lucille Ouzts Padgett, Ann Bolton Connelly, PeeWeePadgett, Dorothy Ouzts Wofford, and Doris Hair Jovanelly. The Edgefield High School graduating class of 1944 held their seventy-eighth reunion earlier this month with a lunch meeting at the Triangle Restaurant in Johnston. Accompanied by family and friends, five members of the Class of ’44 were present: From Edgefield, Ann Bolton Connelly and PeeWee Padgett; from Johnston, Lucille Outzs Padgett and Dorothy Outzs Wofford; and from West Columbia, Doris Hair Jovanelly. The five expressed sadness over the loss of Betty Carey, another member of the class who was present at the reunion last year.
coladaily.com

Frances Chaplin Callahan

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Mrs. Frances Chaplin Callahan, 97, of Columbia, SC, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who peacefully passed away at home with her loving daughter by her side. Frances was born in Charleston, SC. She was a homemaker, a...
coladaily.com

Tourism in Columbia is back in full swing and generating big numbers

Tourism is back in full swing and generating big numbers, according to officials at Experience Columbia SC. The destination marketing organization for the Columbia region announced Wednesday morning that 15.1 million visitors made their way to the Capital City in 2021, including 5.4 million overnight visitors. Statistics compiled by Longwoods International and Tourism Economics also show that tourism in Columbia has made a $2.4 billion economic impact, generates $120 million in state and local taxes, and is responsible for 21,000 jobs. Experience Columbia SC President and CEO Bill Ellen said the stats are above 2019 pre-pandemic numbers.
coladaily.com

New wellness spa opens up on Bull Street

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday, marking the official grand opening of Refreshed Beauty. The new wellness spa located on Bull Street adds to the growing number of businesses opening downtown, and City of Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann could not be happier. "I think it's just so exciting because it...
News19 WLTX

One Camden resident fills her yard with skeletons and ghosts, letting those come visit for free

CAMDEN, S.C. — Over thirty strands of lights, dozens of blow-up ghosts, and even a cemetery fill the yard of 121 Green Ivy Court in Camden. "I love the holidays, every year I add just a little bit more and a little bit more, it just kinda grew, our yard in Deleware," says Danielle Eichenberg, who has turned her front yard into a Halloween spooktacular for those in the community. "I had so much stuff and we had a very long yard so you couldn't see it all, so we decided to make a path through the yard so that you could actually see all the things through the yard,"
Kennardo G. James

“The Best Fall Festival in SC” Returns This Weekend

The event that's nationally known as "The Best Fall Festival in SC" returns this Saturday.Morning Ag Clips. There are many great festivals that take place in South Carolina in the fall time and even bring thousands of visitors to the state. However, one festival, in particular, has generated a massive following over the years and has even been nationally recognized as the "Best Fall Festival in SC" by multiple national publications. The SC Pecan Music & Food Festival returns this weekend and for those that have never attended and are curious about all of the hype surrounding the event, hopefully, this article will convince you to check it out!
WIS-TV

Orangeburg firefighters respond to structure fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Fire Department is asking residents to avoid the area of Woodbine Drive and Five Chop Road. Firefighters are in the area responding to a structure fire on the 1200 block of Woodbine Drive. Officials say all occupants of the structure...
WYFF4.com

Three $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in South Carolina

GREER, S.C. — ThreePowerball players in South Carolina won $50,000 each in Wednesday night's drawing. One player took home $50,000 on a ticket with Double Play sold at the Spinx #189 on Brushy Creek Road in Greer. Two other players won $50,000 off tickets sold in Irmo at the...
abccolumbia.com

Pet of the Week: Rugan!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Meet Rugan! This 4-year-old Pitbull-mix is Columbia Animal Services’ longest resident in need of his forever home!. Rugan has been at the shelter for nearly 6 months, and shelter staff don’t understand why! They say Reugan is a well-rounded dog; he knows some basic commands, is treat motivated, appears to be good with other dogs and kids, and is so much fun! Staff say a lot of his energy is pent up from being in the shelter for so long, and believe he’ll have moderate energy in a home environment.
