Supreme Court declines to take up Pennsylvania legislative map challenge

By George Stockburger
WKBN
 3 days ago
(WHTM) – The United States Supreme Court has decided not to hear a case involving the drawing of Pennsylvania’s State House and Senate Districts.

Earlier this year Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff challenged the maps drawn after the 2020 census, claiming the process violated the Pennsylvania State Consitution.

The State Supreme Court disagreed with Benninghoff and on Monday the United States Supreme Court denied the petition filed in Benninghoff v. 2021 Legislative Reapportionment Commission.

Mark A. Nordenberg, the Chair of the Commission, responded to that action by the Court by issuing the following statement:

“The entire Legislative Reapportionment Commission team is gratified by the decision of the United States Supreme Court denying the petition asking that the Commission’s plan be subjected to yet another stage of review. We view this decision as a further validation of our committed efforts to ensure that the plan we adopted fully complied with the requirements of both state and federal law. This action of our nation’s highest Court also can be seen as a validation of both the 4 to 1 bipartisan vote within the Commission itself to adopt the plan and the unanimous decision of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court upholding it.”

In March the U.S. Supreme Court turned away efforts from Republicans in Pennsylvania to block state court-ordered congressional districting plans more favorable to Democrats.

The justices allowed maps selected by each state’s Supreme Court to be in effect for the 2022 elections.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

