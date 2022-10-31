Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Taseko: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) on Thursday reported a loss of $18 million in its third quarter. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share. The metals mining company...
MySanAntonio
Adient: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
DUBLIN (AP) _ Adient PLC (ADNT) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $45 million. On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
MySanAntonio
Black Diamond Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDIMF) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $6.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. The work force housing and work space provider posted revenue of $73.5 million in the period. In...
MySanAntonio
AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.
Royal Caribbean Stock Gains On Q3 Earnings Beat Aided By Strong Close-In Demand
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL reported third-quarter FY22 sales of $2.99 billion, beating the consensus of $2.97 billion. The company reported $456.96 million in revenue in 3Q21. Passenger ticket revenues rose to $2.02 billion versus $280.2 million last year. Total cruise operating expenses were $1.96 billion versus $813.7 million a...
NASDAQ
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
CNBC
Shares of Block jump on earnings beat
Block stock rose in extended trading after the payments company reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations for profit. stock rose over 11% in extended trading after the payments company reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations for profit. Here's how Block did versus Refinitiv consensus expectations:. EPS:...
Recap: Installed Building Products Q3 Earnings
Installed Building Prods IBP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Installed Building Prods beat estimated earnings by 9.13%, reporting an EPS of $2.51 versus an estimate of $2.3. Revenue was up $209.35 million from...
Zacks.com
4 Utilities Set to Surpass Estimates This Earnings Season
AES - Free Report) and Ameren Corporation (. AEE - Free Report) , Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (. PRMW - Free Report) ,which are poised to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in third-quarter earnings. These stocks have the ideal combination of two ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) — to surpass expectations. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Sun Life profit beats estimates even as wealth business slumps with markets
TORONTO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF.TO), Canada's second-biggest life insurer, on Wednesday posted third-quarter profit that beat analyst estimates, as higher insurance sales in the United States and Asia helped offset declining revenue from its wealth management business.
Benzinga
Recap: Landsea Homes Q3 Earnings
Landsea Homes LSEA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Landsea Homes beat estimated earnings by 38.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.5. Revenue was up $121.46 million from the same...
California Resources: Q3 Earnings Insights
California Resources CRC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. California Resources beat estimated earnings by 0.69%, reporting an EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.44. Revenue was up $537.00 million from the same...
Lifetime Brands: Q3 Earnings Insights
Lifetime Brands LCUT reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lifetime Brands missed estimated earnings by 54.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.35. Revenue was down $38.19 million from the same...
IVERIC bio: Q3 Earnings Insights
IVERIC bio ISEE reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. IVERIC bio beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.4. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Protara Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Insights
Protara Therapeutics TARA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Protara Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-0.76. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
WOWK
Toyota reports quarterly profit decline amid chips crunch
TOKYO (AP) — Toyota said Tuesday that its profit fell 31% in the last quarter as a shortage of computer chips offset foreign exchange gains from a weaker yen. Toyota Motor Corp.’s quarterly profit through September totaled 434 billion yen, or $2.9 billion, down from nearly 627 billion yen a year earlier.
Recap: Iovance Biotherapeutics Q3 Earnings
Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Iovance Biotherapeutics beat estimated earnings by 1.56%, reporting an EPS of $-0.63 versus an estimate of $-0.64. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Intercontinental Exchange: Q3 Earnings Insights
Intercontinental Exchange ICE reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Intercontinental Exchange beat estimated earnings by 3.15%, reporting an EPS of $1.31 versus an estimate of $1.27. Revenue was up $9.00 million from the same...
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock
Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock OWL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.
Comments / 0